U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.24
    +56.57 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,968.06
    +401.89 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,027.20
    +236.28 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.09
    +31.30 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.92
    -4.54 (-4.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.10
    -17.30 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.66 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0330
    +0.0370 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3522
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7540
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,246.69
    +1,745.54 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.15
    +20.57 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.54
    +56.95 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Texas youth recognized in first-ever Prudential Emerging Visionaries program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRU
    Watchlist

New program honors Katy student with a $5,000 award and invitation to the 2022 summit for her work addressing the challenges of a changing world.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Wang, 17, of Katy, today was named a 2022 Prudential Emerging Visionary for bringing powerful vision and meaningful change to her community.

Emerging Visionaries logo (PRNewsfoto/Prudential Financial, Inc.)
Emerging Visionaries logo (PRNewsfoto/Prudential Financial, Inc.)

As one of 25 young people from across the country selected in this year's inaugural class, Stephanie will receive $5,000 in funding as well as an invitation to participate in an awards summit from April 23-26, 2022. The summit will include a lively agenda packed with skills development workshops, coaching sessions, networking opportunities and special recognition events. Select winners will also have an opportunity to participate in a pitch-off where a grand prize winner will receive an additional $10,000 in funding. What's more, Prudential employees will vote to name an Employees' Choice Award winner, who will receive an additional $5,000.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries recognizes young people ages 14-18 whose fresh perspectives and innovative solutions address the pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities. It is a collaboration between Prudential Financial and Ashoka, a leading social impact organization, with advisory support from the Financial Health Network, an authority on financial health and longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation. The program is an evolution of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the country's largest youth recognition program, which for 26 years honored more than 150,000 outstanding youth volunteers.

"Emerging Visionaries is another way Prudential is demonstrating its commitment to our purpose: to make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world," said Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. "The students we're honoring have a sense of possibility that drives them to look beyond themselves. Their vision and dedication are key to creating fully inclusive communities, and we are humbled and inspired by their work."

That work includes addressing needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, combating economic inequality, advocating for inclusion and closing the digital divide. This inaugural group of young leaders was selected based on four main criteria: their solution is innovative; it can create meaningful impact in the future and can scale to a wider community; it demonstrates a deep understanding of the issue; and it inspires the visionary to lead or take action and motivates others to do the same.

Here is Texas' Prudential Emerging Visionary for 2022:

Stephanie Wang, 17, of Katy, Texas, founded "Project Unmasked," an initiative to increase students' access to public health education through a combination of educational resources and advocacy work. Stephanie offers an engaging curriculum to classrooms, including her book, which explains why and how diseases occur in friendly, accessible terms. She has also been working with legislators to make public health education a requirement statewide.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Stephanie was struck by how "no community was exempt" from rapidly spreading misinformation, and she set out to address the crisis. "Coming out of a pandemic that shook the world, it is wise to make public policy changes according to the difficult lessons that we learned," she said. Currently, Stephanie's advocacy has reached more than 70,000 people, and her book and curriculum are used in four states and two countries.

To read the names and stories of all of this year's Prudential Emerging Visionaries, visit prudential.com/emergingvisionaries.

About Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Ashoka
Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs — individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,600 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which Everyone Is a Changemaker — a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where every individual has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-youth-recognized-in-first-ever-prudential-emerging-visionaries-program-301481212.html

SOURCE Prudential Financial, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's Ontario to lift some pandemic measures, Alberta ends masks in schools

    The moves, which the provinces' premiers attributed to a waning Omicron wave, comes as protesters opposed to pandemic measures closed three border crossings with the United States and paralyzed parts of Ottawa for three weeks. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said coronavirus infections peaked last month and new hospitalizations have been declining week over week, signalling that the worst of the Omicron variant-driven COVID-19 wave was over. The province had eased some capacity limits on Jan. 31 and had previously planned to remove COVID-related curbs in gradual phases on Feb. 21 and March 14.

  • 'Widely opens door for next variant to hit': Ontario responds to Ford's plan to remove use of COVID-19 vaccine passport

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford started the week by announcing the province will remove vaccine certificate requirements, and ease restrictions starting Feb. 17.

  • People Behind CSR at Cisco: Volunteering With AppD Cares Fulfills a Passion for Giving Back

    by Shelley D. Harper

  • Hypercroissance Québec aims at creating billion dollars IPOs and exits : Startup Montréal launches the province's first late-stage startup program

    Anchored by the explosive growth and success of technology businesses in Québec, Hypercroissance Québec is launched as a program to support the highest potential late-stage startups, or scaleups, to accelerate their global growth towards creating more billion-dollar IPOs and exits.

  • Belmont-based architects looking at past to help Gaston grow

    This year, the firm will develop the 6,000-square-foot trolley barn to house a trolley for the Belmont Trolley project.

  • Even as a city, downtown Framingham continues to offer a community feel

    Framingham, once the largest town in the U.S. recently celebrated four years of city government and a low commercial vacancy rate.

  • Ocala scout's Eagle project: Help improve the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

    Logan Catalanotto and friends are making improvements to the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park as his Eagle project.

  • Liberia kicks off bicentennial celebrating arrival of Black Americans

    President George Weah on Monday called on Liberians to embrace unity and reconciliation as he launched year-long celebrations of the bicentennial of the arrival of the first free Black Americans in 1822. The former slaves arrived in Providence Island, now the capital Monrovia, in 1822, as part of a mission by the American Colonization Society, which aimed to reduce the number of free Blacks in the U.S. by settling them in Africa. The Republic of Liberia was founded in 1847, the second Black republic in the world at the time, after Haiti.

  • Community calendar

    Ruidoso and Lincoln County upcoming events, public meetings and public service announcements.

  • MEDIA ADVISORY - Citizenship ceremony to commemorate National Flag Day of Canada and mark Black History Month

    To commemorate National Flag Day of Canada and mark Black History Month, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, along with distinguished guests, will welcome 29 candidates into the Canadian family at a special virtual citizenship ceremony.

  • DoSomething.org Appoints New Vice President of Communications and Marketing to Center and Amplify the Voice of Young People

    org Appoints New Vice President of Communications and Marketing to Center and Amplify the Voice of Young PeoplePR NewswireNEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022Industry veteran Adrianne Wright joins growing team building a reflective and inclusive collective of young people to address the most pressing issues facing our worldNEW YORK, Feb.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Japan brewer Kirin to exit Myanmar, seek sale of two units

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings said on Monday it would withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner. Kirin has been in a dispute with local partner Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHPCL) on how to wind-down their brewery venture following a military coup against the democratically elected government last year. Even so, company executives previously said they wanted to remain in the Myanmar market.

  • ImmunoGen shares jump 7% premarket on news of license deal with Lilly worth up to $1.7 billion

    ImmunoGen Inc. shares jumped 7% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company announced a license agreement with Eli Lilly & Co. of its Novel Camptothecin ADC Platform for up to $1.7 billion in potential payments. Camptothecins are a class of cancer drugs. Under the terms of the deal, ImmunoGen will receive $13 million upfront and up to $32.5 million for meeting certain targets. "ImmunoGen is eligible to receive up to $1.7 billion in potential target program exercise fees and milestone payments

  • The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextTech Turns Lower, Sinking Stocks as Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesThe E

  • Singapore Bank DBS Plans to Offer Retail Crypto Trading

    Following Binance’s decision to withdraw it’s Singapore application in late 2021, Singapore bank DBS announces plans for a crypto retail trading platform.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • BOJ Intervention May Encourage New Corporate Bond Issuance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s intervention on Monday to put a lid on surging sovereign bond yields may encourage Japanese companies to sell more debt by bringing some certainty to market borrowing rates. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Retreat While Treasury Yields Push Higher: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich

  • Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor, whose U.S. shares surged 53% in extended trading, specializes in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After iPhone Maker's Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?