What Is Texchem Resources Bhd's (KLSE:TEXCHEM) Share Price Doing?

While Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM2.17 and falling to the lows of RM1.53. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Texchem Resources Bhd's current trading price of RM1.53 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Texchem Resources Bhd’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Texchem Resources Bhd Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.18x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.36x, which means if you buy Texchem Resources Bhd today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Texchem Resources Bhd should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Texchem Resources Bhd’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Texchem Resources Bhd?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Texchem Resources Bhd's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TEXCHEM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TEXCHEM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TEXCHEM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TEXCHEM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Texchem Resources Bhd has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

