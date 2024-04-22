Texchem Resources Bhd's (KLSE:TEXCHEM) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

Key Insights

Texchem Resources Bhd will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of April

CEO Kee Yap's total compensation includes salary of RM360.0k

The overall pay is 418% above the industry average

Texchem Resources Bhd's EPS declined by 33% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 19%

The results at Texchem Resources Bhd (KLSE:TEXCHEM) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Kee Yap bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 29th of April. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Kee Yap Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Texchem Resources Bhd has a market capitalization of RM104m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM806k for the year to December 2023. That's a notable decrease of 23% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at RM360k.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysia Industrials industry with market capitalizations below RM955m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM156k. This suggests that Kee Yap is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Kee Yap also holds RM808k worth of Texchem Resources Bhd stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM360k RM288k 45% Other RM446k RM754k 55% Total Compensation RM806k RM1.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 57% of total compensation represents salary and 43% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Texchem Resources Bhd allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Texchem Resources Bhd's Growth

Over the last three years, Texchem Resources Bhd has shrunk its earnings per share by 33% per year. It saw its revenue drop 13% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Texchem Resources Bhd Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 19% over three years, many shareholders in Texchem Resources Bhd are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Texchem Resources Bhd that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

