Text analytics market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global text analytics market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,755.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 19.82% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. Europe is estimated to account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Text Analytics Market 2023-2027

Global text analytics market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global text analytics market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global text analytics market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (Cloud and On-premises), and components (Software and Services).

The cloud segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are less expensive than on-premise software. This software does not require the actual installation of the hardware and software at end-user premises and is maintained at the vendor's data center, where it can be accessed by end-users on a subscription basis. Thus, the cloud-based model is beneficial for SMEs as it allows them to streamline and automate their daily operations in an efficient manner, reduce errors, and lower costs. Hence, this segment is estimated to grow at a significantly high pace during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global text analytics market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global text analytics market.

Europe will account for 30% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high adoption of technologies and the considerable installed base of IoT data collection devices increase the need for text analytics. The manufacturing, transportation, media and entertainment, government, and healthcare sectors will be the major contributors of revenue to the market in the region. Additionally, the market is expanding as governments of several countries in the region have also implemented several initiatives to increase revenue from the industrial internet and aid economic growth, which will increase segment growth in this region during the forecast period.

Global text analytics market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The need to improve business efficiency is notably driving the market growth.

Owing to an increase in the number of connected devices in end-user industries businesses are expanding and new players are entering the market.

Hence, the demand for results and profits will increase owing to intensified competition.

Business operators have realized that they must establish better communication platforms to connect with end-users without location barriers, optimize costs, deliver better services, and increase revenues. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The evolution of programmatic advertisement buying is an emerging trend in the market.

Consumers are supported by programmatic advertisement buying in automating their decision-making process associated with the buying of digital advertisements by targeting specific demographics and audiences.

These advertisements are placed using real-time bidding (RTB) and AI for online displays, mobile and video campaigns, and social media campaigns.

Furthermore. these advertisements use analytics solutions for buying digital advertisements. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of a skilled workforce for developing text analytics algorithms is a major challenge impeding the market.

The lack of skilled operators and proper training has resulted in a disinclination to execute wide-scale automation, as substantial time, training, and budget have to be allocated for the successful implementation of AI in text analytics solutions.

This scenario is expected to change gradually during the forecast period as several end-users are transitioning from traditional manual operations to automated functions for improving process efficiency.

Therefore, the lack of technical expertise among users limits the scope of advanced text analytics solutions. These factors will affect the growth of the during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this text analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the text analytics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the text analytics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the text analytics market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of text analytics market vendors

Text Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,755.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.87 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Averbis GmbH, Bitext Innovations SL, Forsta AS, Infegy, InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Luminoso Technologies Inc., MeaningCloud LLC, Megaputer Intelligence Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics International Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global text analytics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Component

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

12.4 Averbis GmbH

12.5 Bitext Innovations SL

12.6 Forsta AS

12.7 Infegy

12.8 InMoment Inc.

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

12.10 Micro Focus International Plc

12.11 Microsoft Corp.

12.12 NICE Ltd.

12.13 Open Text Corp.

12.14 Oracle Corp.

12.15 Qualtrics International Inc.

12.16 SAP SE

12.17 SAS Institute Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

