U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,901.25
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,306.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,058.50
    +52.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.80
    +3.40 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.52
    +0.76 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.78
    +1.90 (+10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6120
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,328.79
    +2,508.09 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.33
    +28.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,660.57
    -38.62 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Text Analytics Market to cross USD 20 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·6 min read

North America text analytics market demand is set to expand at around 15% CAGR from 2021 to 2027 propelled by the increasing adoption of social media platforms by people to express opinions on different social & private issues.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the text analytics market which estimates the market valuation for text analytics will cross US$ 20 billion by 2027. Increasing demand for analyzing customer behavior and business decisions supported by analytics technologies, driving the industry growth.

The demand for text analytics is primarily driven by the increasing need to convert unstructured data into a structured format. The major companies are focusing on emerging technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and natural language processing (NLP), to develop a smart text analytics solution. Enterprises are increasingly adopting text analytics methods for retrieving information from the unstructured data and are interpreting these results for enhanced business decisions and customer satisfaction.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2215

The customer relationship management (CRM) segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR above 15% from 2021 to 2027. Text mining plays an important role for enterprise-level businesses to continuously monitor customer chatter and feedback on the Internet. To evaluate the written content in real-time in order to identify customer queries, the companies are adopting advanced analytics solutions. This helps companies in adjusting their marketing communications and ensuring and enhancing customer relationship management.

The cloud segment is expected to hold a larger market share by 2027 on account of enterprises relying on cloud-based infrastructure for their business processes. Cloud-based text analytics software leverages the scalability and on-demand computing capabilities of the cloud platform for delivering quick & accurate text mining results. Enterprises deploying text analytics software on the cloud can increase computing resources during peak loads.

The healthcare segment is projected to witness an exponential growth during 2021 to 2027 impelled by the increasing healthcare database and text analytics, natural language processing (NLP) systems to turn this data into valuable insights. Enterprises are accelerating clinical drug trials and drug discovery processes by deploying text mining systems to extract useful data from the existing clinical literature. The growing demand for clinical documentation analysis and improvement of EHRs are contributing to the market growth.

North America is projected to grow significantly in the global managed network text analytics market with over 15% CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of social media platforms by people to express opinions on different social & private issues. Several enterprises operating in the region are focusing on strategic partnerships for text analytics technology solutions.

The companies operating in the market are focused on the development of innovative solutions across geographies. For instance, in July 2019, Microsoft Corporation released an updated version of its sentiment analysis solution. This solution primarily supports English and was developed specifically for enterprises across Central Canada, East Asia, and Central U.S. The latest iteration of this solution features capability to analyze mixed sentiment in unstructured text documents. This technology innovation helped the company to enhance the market position with innovative solutions on offer.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2215

Some major findings of the text analytics market report include:

  • Growing investments in AI-based startups are fueling text analytics market growth.

  • North America is anticipated to hold a major market share for text analytics due to enterprise-wide demand for social media analytics and sentiment analysis of customer feedback.

  • Major players operating in the text analytics market are Attivio, Capgemini SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

  • The companies operating in the market are focusing on integration of new technologies and portfolio expansion to cater to diverse customer requirements.

Partial chapters from the report table of contents (ToC):

Chapter 3 Text analytics Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 By region

3.3.2.1 North America

3.3.2.2 Europe

3.3.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4 Latin America

3.3.2.5 Middle East & Africa

3.3.3 Industry value chain

3.3.3.1 Suppliers

3.3.3.2 Text analytics technology providers

3.3.3.3 Marketing & distribution channels

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1 Strategy

3.3.4.2 Distribution network

3.3.4.3 Business growth

3.4 Evolution of text analytics

3.5 Text analytics industry architecture

3.6 Text analytics industry ecosystem analysis

3.6.1 Text analytics providers

3.6.2 Cloud service providers

3.6.3 Third party service providers

3.6.4 Marketing and distribution channel

3.6.5 Vendor matrix

3.7 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7.1 Network virtualization

3.7.2 Big data analytics

3.7.3 Artificial Intelligence

3.7.4 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 North America

3.8.1.1 Standards on Privacy and Web Analytics (Canada)

3.8.1.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996 (U

3.8.2 Europe

3.8.2.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

3.8.2.2 Exception of Text & Data Mining (TDM) in Copyright in Digital Single Market (DSM Draft Directive - EU)

3.8.3 APAC

3.8.3.1 Information Security Technology- Personal Information Security Specification GB/T 35273-2017 (China)

3.8.3.2 Secure India National Digital Communications Policy 2018-Draft 66 (India)

3.8.4 LATAM

3.8.4.1 The General Data Protection Law (Brazil)

3.8.4.2 Personal Data Protection Act 25 326 (PDPA – Argentina)

3.8.5 MEA

3.8.5.1 Federal Law No 2 of 2019 on the use of ICT in Healthcare (UAE)

3.8.5.2 Privacy Protection Regulations (Data Security), 5777-2017 (Israel)

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Growing demand for social media analytics

3.9.1.2 Increasing use of business intelligence tools

3.9.1.3 Proliferation of cloud computing technology

3.9.1.4 Growing demand for sentiment analysiss

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Lack of awareness

3.9.2.2 High cost of software

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: China's Didi leans towards New York over Hong Kong for IPO, eyeing at least $100 billion valuation - sources

    China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is leaning toward picking New York over Hong Kong for its initial public offering IPO), eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the float, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Didi has also discussed the option of listing via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), multiple people said, referring to a blank-check firm with capital raised in a U.S. IPO that would then merge with a target. A separate person close to Didi said the company is also considering a second listing in Hong Kong if its U.S. IPO takes place.

  • China’s $2.3 Trillion Hidden Debt Is Seen Climbing Even Further

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb even further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.Local governments were under pressure to increase infrastructure investments and shore up growth through the pandemic, leading to a 6% rise in off-budget borrowing from a recent low of 13.9 billion yuan in the third quarter of 2019, according to Liu Lei, a senior researcher at the National Institution for Finance and Development.The hidden debt is comprised of funds raised by government-related entities for infrastructure and other public projects, and carry an implicit official guarantee of repayment. Bonds sold by local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, are one such example of how provincial authorities raise money to increase spending without including it on their official balance sheets.China has vowed to stabilize its macro leverage ratio and lower the government debt ratio this year to rein in risks. This could be hard to achieve as on-budget spending is not sufficient to cover the investment needed to drive the economy’s targeted growth by 2035, said Liu, whose organization is under the influential state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and advises the government.“Local governments will find ways to increase hidden debt because they are under pressure to expand investment,” said Liu in an interview. “In the longer term, the economy still faces lots of headwinds including an uncertain external environment and an aging population.”China does not have an official account of local governments’ hidden debt, as it’s technically against the law. Estimates by different institutions could vary significantly.Liu’s calculation includes bonds issued by LGFVs and borrowing by government-linked trust funds, insurers and other investment firms. It does not take into account bank loans to LGFVs, which may be used on commercial projects instead of public welfare projects.The hidden debt could have led to over 700 billion yuan a year in extra interest payments, as such borrowing is more costly to service than government bonds, he said. It also creates risks for the stability of China’s financial system, as the debt has been bought by all kinds of financial institutions, including banks, brokerages and trust funds, Liu added.The rise last year came after debt declined from a peak of 16.6 trillion yuan in 2016, as authorities transformed some of the borrowing into government bonds and moved them onto official balance sheets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government took aim at property speculators with a suite of new measures to tackle runaway house prices and prevent the formation of a “dangerous” bubble.The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and unlock more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday in Wellington. The moves come as surging house prices keep first-time buyers and people on lower incomes out of the market, raising concerns about growing societal inequality.“The last thing home owners need right now is a dangerous housing bubble, but a number of indicators point towards that risk,” Ardern told a news conference. “Property investors are now the biggest share of buyers, with the highest amount of purchases on record. Last year, 15,000 people bought homes who already owned five or more.”New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 has seen its economy recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global property boom as ultra-loose monetary policies encourage investment in higher-yielding assets. House prices surged 21.5% in the year through February and investors accounted for more than 40% of purchases that month, a record high.To dissuade speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend of the period in which profits on the sale of investment property are taxed to 10 years from five.‘Chilling Effect’The changes “will significantly reduce the financial incentives to invest in housing” and have “a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate significant downside risk for house prices and economic activity more generally.”The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 U.S. cents at 1.26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also declined as traders speculated the central bank will be able to keep interest rates at a record low for longer.The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the booming property market, which is undermining her efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are soaring at double-digit rates around the country, taking the national median to NZ$780,000 ($556,000). In Auckland, the median price has reached NZ$1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia. Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes that he said will require the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the property market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also asked the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report back in May.Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and it was “essential the government takes steps to curb rampant speculation.”Bright LineHe said extending to 10 years the so-called “bright-line” test -- effectively a capital gains tax on investment property sales -- and removing interest deductibility for investors “will dampen speculative demand and tilt the balance towards first home buyers.”The new bright-line test will apply to properties bought from March 27. The time horizon for new builds will remain at five years to encourage supply.From Oct. 1, investors won’t be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired from March 27. For existing property owners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the coming four years so that it can’t be claimed at all by the 2025-26 tax year. New builds are expected to be exempted from this change.The government is trying to curb housing demand while also increasing supply, which has been constrained by a raft of factors including planning rules and high construction costs. It said today it will establish a NZ$3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development, and also make first home grants available to more people.“The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference,” Ardern said. “There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • TSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 billion expansion challenge

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) shares fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwan's economy minister sought to downplay the impact. Intel said on Tuesday it will build two factories in Arizona and open its plants to outside customers, directly challenging the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Shares in TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, fell as much as 3.9% on Wednesday morning, compared with a drop of around 1% on the broader market.

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After Attempt to Showcase EV Vision Flops

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each have soared more than 30% so far this year, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner is up less than half that amount -- and fell 7.9% Tuesday to $44.30, the steepest drop since June.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles has had trouble convincing investors it can make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nolan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down more than 5% from a December peak, is up 1.1% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add background on politics from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil extends losses in post-settlement trade on oversupply worries

    Oil prices plunged about 6% on Tuesday, falling even lower in post-settlement trade, as concerns over new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe added to oversupply uneasiness. Brent crude futures settled down $3.83, or 5.9%, at $60.79 a barrel, after hitting a session low of $60.50. The shift lower came after U.S. crude oil stocks rose and gasoline inventories fell in the most recent week, according to trading sources citing data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute.

  • Supreme Court Questions Union Access to Agricultural Company Land

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned a California regulation that gives union organizers access to agricultural company land for part of the year to talk to workers, hearing arguments in a case that could bolster constitutional property rights.In an hour-long telephone session, some of the court’s conservatives expressed skepticism that California could require union access on as many as 120 days a year. Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated he thought the case was controlled by a 1956 Supreme Court decision permitting access at non-agricultural workplaces only when organizers lack other means of communication.But other justices indicated they were wary of imposing the type of categorical rule being sought by two growers challenging the decades-old California regulation. The companies say the Constitution’s so-called takings clause requires compensation when a regulation gives a third party the right to use private property.Both sides in the case “have line-drawing problems,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett told the lawyer for the growers. “What if California had a regulation that permitted union organizers to go onto the property of your clients, one hour a day, one day a year?”Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It is the first case on those topics for Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits.They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. Their lawyer, Joshua Thompson, told Barrett that even her hypothetical one-hour requirement should be considered a constitutional violation.Inspection LawsJustice Stephen Breyer said Thompson’s position raised questions about dozens of government inspection laws.“There are all those long lists of statutes,” he said. “Are they all unconstitutional?”The regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.California Solicitor General Michael Mongan said the high court has been loath to categorically declare particular types of regulations to be takings that require compensation. He urged the court to use the case-by-case approach it has traditionally applied to restrictions on how people can use their own property.Mongan drew push-back from across the court’s ideological spectrum. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said Mongan’s proposed test “fails to capture the significant interest in the right to exclude at stake in physical invasion cases.”And Barrett asked whether a categorical rule would be calamitous as opponents say it would be.“Why would it be that big of a deal for California to say to the unions, ‘Listen to compensate for the taking, if you want access, you pay 50 bucks’?” she asked. “Let’s say that the court says that that’s a fair amount for compensation. What’s wrong with that?”The case, which the court will decide by June, is Cedar Point v. Hassid, 20-107.(Updates with excerpts from arguments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources

    Pony Ma, the low-profile founder of Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, met with antitrust watchdog officials this month to discuss compliance at his group, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The meeting is the most concrete indication yet that China's unprecedented antitrust crackdown, which started late last year with billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba business empire, could soon target other internet behemoths. Beijing has vowed to strengthen oversight of its big tech firms, which rank among the world's largest and most valuable, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition, misused consumer data and violated consumer rights.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls as strong U.S. yields, dollar sap safe-haven appeal

    Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened along with Treasury yields, while markets awaited comments on economic health from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. Safe-haven gold is highly sensitive to rising bond yields as they raise the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

  • India to launch supercharged push for global electric vehicle players

    India plans to offer fresh incentives to companies making electric vehicles (EVs) as part of a broad auto sector scheme it expects to attract $14 billion of investment over five years, according to industry sources and a document seen by Reuters. The country's efforts to promote EVs to reduce its oil dependence and cut pollution have been stymied so far by a lack of investment and weak demand, as well as the patchwork nature of existing incentives that vary from state to state. The new automotive sector scheme, however, has been under discussion since mid-2020 to provide a more focused approach, industry sources close to the matter told Reuters.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to recover some earlier losses

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening to recover some losses from earlier in the day.

  • Investors are getting worried about a stock market bubble, but Goldman says relax

    Goldman Sachs offers up some compelling reasons why the stock market is not in a bubble right now.

  • Canada’s Billionaire Westons Reshuffle Empire, Tighten Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s billionaire Weston family is shaking up its empire, selling a historic bakery division it failed to scale up and bringing heir Galen G. Weston back at the helm of the country’s largest grocery chain.George Weston Ltd. is selling Weston Foods, cutting off a business that’d been in the family since the 1880s to focus on its supermarket and drugstore chains at Loblaw Cos., as well as its vast real estate holdings. A separate statement named Weston, Loblaw’s executive chairman, as chairman and president of the grocery chain when President Sarah Davis retires on May 6.“The sale of Weston Foods will allow me to dedicate renewed time and energy at Loblaw as we increase our momentum in both our bricks-and-mortar network, and our leadership in digital and data,” Weston, who’s also chairman and chief executive officer of George Weston, said Tuesday in the statement.The reshuffle cements his power by returning him to the dual role he previously held at Loblaw while bringing along two seasoned executives in the process. That follows another significant power gain that got little notice when announced on Christmas Eve, when he succeeded his father W. Galen Weston as the controlling shareholder of Wittington Investments Ltd., the closely held company that controls George Weston.The elder Weston’s wealth is estimated at about $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The younger Weston had previously described his father’s health as “not good” in a blog post last year. That post also announced the end of a temporary pandemic pay bump to employees at its supermarkets and pharmacies -- a move that triggered immediate backlash.Shares of Toronto-based George Weston surged 5.3% to C$107.86 at 2:31 p.m. trading in Toronto, its biggest jump since April. Loblaw shares also rose 3.5% to C$69.32, its highest since October. Loblaw’s stock has lagged Canada’s S&P/TSX consumer staples index in the past year, despite a revenue jump during the pandemic.George Weston’s most valuable asset is its 54% stake in Loblaw. It also owns 17% of Choice Properties REIT, the country’s biggest real estate trust by market value, which owns retail properties and residential developments.Loblaw’s management changes see former Metro Inc. executive Robert Sawyer joining as chief operating officer and Chief Financial Officer Darren Myers departing, with his role taken on by George Weston’s President and CFO Richard Dufresne.The changes “signal what is likely to be a heightened focus on operational efficiency and productivity, which has been somewhat lacking,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene Nattel said in a note to investors.Unlocking PotentialGeorge Weston hired Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Houlihan Lokey Inc. to sell Weston Foods, which makes bread, doughnuts and other baked goods under a variety of brands including Wonder Bread. Proceeds will likely be returned to shareholders through stock buybacks over time, according to the company statement.George Weston had sought ways to make the food division larger and was said last July to be exploring an acquisition of ailing Swiss baking company Aryzta AG.“We spent last year exploring opportunities to create a step change in Weston Foods’ scale that would allow it to become a truly meaningful part of GWL value,” Weston said Tuesday on a conference call with analysts. “But in the end we did not find the right opportunity. Instead, it’s now clear that pursuing a sale represents the best way to unlock Weston Foods’ potential.”Weston Foods had revenue of C$2.1 billion ($1.7 billion) last year, the company said. It contributes about 4% of George Weston’s revenue, a Scotia Capital analyst estimated in December. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were C$200 million last year.“It really hasn’t been growing and is not a overwhelming strategic fit,” said Chris Kerlow, a portfolio manager at Richardson Wealth in Toronto who owns George Weston and Loblaw shares on behalf of clients. “Narrowing their focus and adding cash to balance sheet improves my outlook.”(Adds analyst comment, details on management shuffle and stock performance.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Trying to Find Footing

    Gold markets have initially fallen on Monday to show signs of weakness again, but we also have bounced as the Americans came on board.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Monitoring Potential Currency Crisis in Turkey

    Gold prices fell as Treasurys and the dollar rose after a dramatic downturn in the Turkish Lira sparked fears of a new currency crisis.

  • Volkswagen’s Emergence as the Foil to Tesla in Five Stock Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- What a month for Volkswagen AG: The shares have soared the most in more than a decade and along the way its two classes of stock have gotten seriously out of whack, resurrecting memories of one of the biggest short squeezes in history.The stock started taking off last week as investors bought into the Germany company’s plan to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global leader in electric cars. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess made a series of announcements on his strategy to beat his California-based rival, emulating his counterpart at Tesla, Elon Musk. In return, VW common shares picked up a bit of Tesla’s cult status, soaring 60% so far this month.Here are five charts that tell the story:With the gain came a stark disconnect between the two share classes: the common, which carries voting rights, and the preferred, which doesn’t. The common soared far more than the more actively traded preferred, so that at one point a common share fetched 327.20 euros while a preferred was priced at only 223.05 euros. A gap that wide -- for two securities that basically convey the same economic stake in the company -- hasn’t been seen since Porsche SE’s ill-fated effort to take over VW in 2008 sparked massive purchases of the common stock.One explanation is that U.S. retail investors were jazzed by the EV prospects and poured money into VW without understanding the difference between the two classes. U.S.-traded depositary receipts are available for both, and ADRs linked to the more illiquid common shares have been far more active than those linked to preferred shares.Normally, arbitrageurs would close the gap by selling short the common and buying the preferred, but that trade is hard to implement, given that Porsche and two other big investors hold more than 90% of the common shares, making them difficult to borrow. And that 2008 short squeeze is always in the back of traders’ minds.Sell-side analysts tracked by Bloomberg factored the new prospects for the company’s EV plans into their models, leading to the average price target rising alongside shares. Yet for the moment only about 7.7% upside is left in the preferred stock if the 12-month average target is any guide. Hence, no surprise that the number of analysts rating the stock a buy is right where it was when the rally began.Bloomberg Intelligence: Volkswagen Eyes Tesla Battery-EV Crown in 2023: Company OutlookVW is a giant compared to Tesla when it comes to sales volume. The German carmaker sold more than 9 million cars last year versus just half a million for Tesla. And while VW is still trailing Tesla in terms of EV sales, the gap is closing fast with Volkswagen accelerating its growth from the low base. Yet Tesla’s market value is almost four times greater than Volkswagen’s after a stunning 743% share price rally last year.VW may be dwarfed by Tesla, but after the rally in its stock price it’s now the most valuable company in Germany, overtaking software giant SAP SE.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.