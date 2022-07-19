U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,840.50
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,080.00
    +33.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,916.75
    +9.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,743.10
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.04
    +0.44 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.12 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0251
    +0.0101 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.36
    +1.13 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2017
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6570
    -0.4650 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,774.33
    -584.84 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.55
    +18.36 (+3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.72
    -26.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Text scams surge as robocalls decline, report finds

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read

You may have noticed receiving fewer robocalls over the past year, but a new report finds scammers are increasingly using a new way to reach consumers: text messages.

A report from the Consumer Watchdog office of the nonprofit group U.S. PIRG is urging the Federal Communications Commission to pass new rules against robotexts, including requiring phone companies to block illegal text scams.

"Illegal robocalls and robotexts likely will never go away. But they'll continue to

plague us as long as enforcement is lax, phone companies don't try harder and

enough consumers fall for scams to make it worthwhile for thieves," reads an excerpt from the report.

Twitter is suing Elon Musk: Billionaire isn't the first to walk away from a deal. Here's how similar cases have ended.

Too early for Halloween?: How to snag Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton after 'Skelly' sells out

Spam texts have surged over the past year, jumping from 1 billion sent per month in July 2021 to more than 12 billion as of June, according to RoboKiller, a service specializing in blocking unwanted calls and texts.

Last year, acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed new rules requiring wireless carriers to block illegal texts.

In a statement released last October, the agency said complaints about unwanted text messages in 2020 more than doubled from the year before.

"We’ve seen a rise in scammers trying to take advantage of our trust of text messages by sending bogus robotexts that try to trick consumers to share sensitive information or click on malicious links," said Rosenworcel in last year's statement.

The top scam texts of last year involved bogus delivery messages claiming to represent Amazon, the U.S. Postal Service or other companies. The messages say an order can't be delivered or will arrive tomorrow, with a malicious link consumers click, said the Consumer Watchdog report.

Others included fake messages from banks and texts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of robocalls has declined over the past year, in part because of FCC rules requiring the use of technology to better identify robocalls and efforts by the agency and states to go after robocallers.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Text scams: Robotexts surge as robocalls decline, report finds

