Text-to-Speech Market [2023] - Latest Report Researches the Industry Growth, Type & Application, Key Region Development, Key Players, Revenue and Gross Margin, Market Shares, Industry Demand and Company Profiles are Presented.

·5 min read
Pune, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Text-to-Speech market size is projected to reach US$ 5790.1 million by 2028, from US$ 2543.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2022-2028.

The latest global Text-to-Speech Market research report 2023 provides detailed information about the market overview, modern trends, demand, and recent development affecting the market growth during the upcoming year. Text-to-Speech Market report also covers the new business development, price, revenue, gross margin, market size, share, potential growth, and upcoming market strategy followed by leading players. This report also gives knowledge of major company profiles within the market. The report focuses on the Text-to-Speech Market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Moreover, the Text-to-Speech Market forecast by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028. And also report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report

Global Text-to-Speech Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • English

  • French

  • German

  • Italian

  • Korean

  • Others

Applications: -

  • Segment by Application

  • Automotive and transportation

  • Healthcare

  • Consumer electronics

  • Finance

  • Education

  • Retail

  • Enterprise

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Nuance Communication

  • Microsoft

  • Sensory

  • Amazon

  • Neospeech

  • Lumenvox

  • Acapel

  • Cereproc

  • ReadSpeaker

  • Speech Enabled Software Technologies

  • Ispeech

  • Textspeak

  • Nextup Technologies

Get a Sample Copy of the Report

Key Benefits of Text-to-Speech Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Text-to-Speech Market

TOC of Text-to-Speech Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

  1.1 Study Scope
    1.2 Market Analysis by Type
        1.2.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.2.2 English
        1.2.3 French
        1.2.4 German
        1.2.5 Italian
        1.2.6 Korean
        1.2.7 Others
    1.3 Market by Application
        1.3.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        1.3.2 Automotive and transportation
        1.3.3 Healthcare
        1.3.4 Consumer electronics
        1.3.5 Finance
        1.3.6 Education
        1.3.7 Retail
        1.3.8 Enterprise
    1.4 Study Objectives
    1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

  2.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Perspective (2017-2028)
    2.2 Text-to-Speech Growth Trends by Region
        2.2.1 Text-to-Speech Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
        2.2.2 Text-to-Speech Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
        2.2.3 Text-to-Speech Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
    2.3 Text-to-Speech Market Dynamics
        2.3.1 Text-to-Speech Industry Trends
        2.3.2 Text-to-Speech Market Drivers
        2.3.3 Text-to-Speech Market Challenges
        2.3.4 Text-to-Speech Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

  3.1 Global Top Text-to-Speech Players by Revenue
        3.1.1 Global Top Text-to-Speech Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
        3.1.2 Global Text-to-Speech Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
    3.2 Global Text-to-Speech Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Text-to-Speech Revenue
    3.4 Global Text-to-Speech Market Concentration Ratio
        3.4.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
        3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Text-to-Speech Revenue in 2021
    3.5 Text-to-Speech Key Players Head office and Area Served
    3.6 Key Players Text-to-Speech Product Solution and Service
    3.7 Date of Enter into Text-to-Speech Market
    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Text-to-Speech Breakdown Data by Type

  4.1 Global Text-to-Speech Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
    4.2 Global Text-to-Speech Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Text-to-Speech Breakdown Data by Application

  5.1 Global Text-to-Speech Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
    5.2 Global Text-to-Speech Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License)

CONTACT: Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


