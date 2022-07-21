U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.75
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,767.00
    -86.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,480.00
    +14.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.52
    -4.36 (-4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.10
    -18.10 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.22
    -0.45 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -0.48 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1919
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7900
    +0.5500 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,655.49
    -1,101.87 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.29
    -21.40 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.41
    -28.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

TextExpander, which lets users build shortcuts to speed up business communications, raises $41.4M, its first-ever funding

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

RPA, and companies like UiPath, swooped into on the world of work a few years ago as a catchy way for organizations to help teams automate and speed up repetitive business activities such as processing information on forms. Today, a company called TextExpander -- which has has identified and built a way to fix a similar gap in another repetitive aspect of business life, communications, by letting users create customized shortcuts to trigger longer text-based actions such as specific phrasing around a topic, calendar events, emails, messages, CRM systems and many other environments -- is announcing $41.4 million in funding to expand something else: its business.

Alongside the funding, the company is also appointing a new CEO, J.D. Mullin, who is taking over from Philip Goward, who co-founded the company originally with Greg Scown. TextExpander was born out of another developer platform they built called Smile -- you can read more about that early history, with an interesting nod to how they originally met at Macworld and how the threat of a clone led them to build for iOS after first launching on Mac, here -- and both are keeping seats on the board and remaining involved in aspects of development.

Summit Partners is leading this round, which is significant in that its the first-ever funding that TextExpander has ever taken since first launching in 2007.

As a bootstrapped (and profitable) startup, TextExpander today has some 100,000 monthly active users, with in the last year some 560 million "expansions" have been carried out using its platform -- essentially, text snippets or keyboard shortcuts created by organizations or individuals to trigger longer text passages, useful when companies, say, want to keep messaging consistent; or (eg, in sales or customer service) when they want people to use wording that has been successful in the past, or simply to speed up work for a person going through a repetitive process.

Now the plan will be to use the funding to build completely new products around those existing operations. They will include tools to help suggest and build new snippets, analytics to determine which snippets are most popular and which are leading to desired outcomes, and more ways of using these snippets in a wider set of use cases. (Today, for example, although there is an API available it doesn't necessarily feed into chatbots or other services that use natural language; nor does TextExpander work beyond text, so there is an opportunity potentially to build services for audio-based interactions.)

TextExpander's traction -- and now, attention from investors to fuel more growth -- comes at a critical moment in the world of work productivity, and it's been successful because of how it touches on a couple of key themes.

The first of these is automation, where we have seen a wide array of tools -- some based around the functionality afforded by machine learning and artificial intelligence; some simply built around more sophisticated scripts and API usage to improve interactivity and information exchange between different databases and applications; some a combination of both of these -- created and implemented to help humans do their very digital and information-heavy jobs more quickly, especially in cases where they repeating similar work.

The other is the rise of low- and no-code tools, ways of helping to empower workers to build solutions to their own software challenges in certain situations rather than rely on developers or other technical people to have the resources and ability to solve those problems for them.

TextExpander is operating in a realm where both of these are at play: its platform was originally designed for non-technical individuals to be able to create their own shortcuts and hacks, and later as it expanded to building a way for teams to access shortcut repositories, it kept a lot of its non-technical ethos.

But while it does have a strong push towards speeding up and, yes, automating some tasks, Mullin in an interview was clear to separate its aim from that of RPA or what he described as "agent assistants" -- chatbots that are either customer-facing or are there to help nudge and help customer service agents or salespeople carry out their work more efficiently. While it might incorporate more sophisticated processes, TextExpander, he said, works fundamentally as a helper to, not replacement for, actual people.

"We see ourselves as a superpower for our users," he said.

He would not comment on whether TextExpander had considered acquisitions instead of taking investment to grow the business, but you could imagine a number of larger tech companies that might want to incorporate tools like these into their own platforms to expand their touchpoints with their customers -- those could include RPA companies, as well as customer service and CRM behemoths.

For now, it sounds like some of the investment will go towards helping TextExpander work with those behemoths, but on a functionality basis. There will be, for example, efforts to expand integrations with the likes of Salesforce to both help build better repositories of "sources of truth" as well as to build more use cases for where TextExpander might be applied.

Mullin was essentially hand-picked by TextExpander's new investor for this role and to build out the business: prior to joining the startup he was an Executive-in-Residence at Summit, having moved there after founding and selling a company to Intuit.

“We’ve worked closely with J.D. for a number of years. As a leader and an operator, he offers a rare combination of product vision, technical expertise and business acumen, and we are excited to bring this perspective to the TextExpander team,” said Colin Mistele, an MD with Summit Partners, in a statement. “At a time when organizations are seeking ways to empower their employees by automating routine tasks and communication, we believe TextExpander stands out with a simple, yet powerful, full-featured solution designed to serve the needs of individuals, teams and enterprises.”

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

    The Finnish telecom company said sales of its telecommunications equipment surged in North America and its efforts to rebound from the missteps of recent years show signs of success.

  • AT&T Racks Up Subscribers Amid Signs of Economic Stress

    The telecom company reported a net gain of 813,000 postpaid phone connections in the June quarter despite early signs of stress in the broader economy.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Ongoing heat waves cause Google and Oracle cloud outages

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines how fatal heat waves in the UK, Europe, and U.S. are impacting cloud services and personal tech devices.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • DALL-E's powerful AI image generator is now available in beta

    OpenAI has made DALL-E's fantastical AI image generator available in beta — to 1 million people.

  • BlackBerry and LeapXpert Join Forces to Deliver Secure Communications in a Remote Age

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and LeapXpert, the enterprise-grade responsible business communication platform, today announced a strategic collaboration that will enable the use of the BlackBerry® Dynamics™ platform in tandem with popular messaging applications to drive greater business communication yet retain strong security and governance posture.

  • AI News: Artificial Intelligence Trends And Leading Stocks

    Investors beware: there's plenty of buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) as more and more companies say they're using it. In some cases, companies are using older data analytics tools and labeling it as AI for a public relations boost.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Security flaws in a popular GPS tracker are exposing a million vehicle locations

    Security vulnerabilities in a popular Chinese-built GPS vehicle tracker can be easily exploited to track and remotely cut the engines of at least a million vehicles around the world, according to new research. Worse, the company that makes the GPS trackers has made no effort to fix them. Cybersecurity startup BitSight said it found six vulnerabilities in the MV720, a hardwired GPS tracker built by MiCODUS, a Shenzhen-based electronics maker, which claims more than 1.5 million GPS trackers in use today across more than 420,000 customers worldwide, including companies with fleets of vehicles, law enforcement agencies, militaries and national governments.

  • WEF 2022: Why Universal Connectivity Matters Today More Than Ever

    By Erik Ekudden Group CTO and Head of Technology & Strategy

  • Amazon eyes bringing satellite internet business Project Kuiper to India

    Amazon appears to have identified another market to launch its fast and affordable internet service, Project Kuiper: India. Job listings show the American e-commerce group is looking to hire managers in India to launch the internet service, for which the company plans to use low Earth orbit satellite constellation. One position, based in Bengaluru, seeks to hire a manager to execute and handle the project's licensing strategy in India and Asia-Pacific countries.

  • Google, Oracle Data Centers Suffer Outages Hit By Record Heat Wave In Britain

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) London data centers buckled on July 19 after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline, Bloomberg reports. Both companies cited problems with "cooling systems" for causing the outages. Google acknowledged powering down some parts of its cloud services "to prevent damage to machines and an extended outage." Several hours later, Google still listed some of its cloud services as down in th

  • Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

    A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available.

  • Apple’s China Shipments Surged in June After Lockdowns Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone shipments likely surged in June in China, leading a rebound in the smartphone market after Covid lockdowns lifted.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownChina’s mobile phone s

  • 7 Takeaways From Online Travel Agencies Slugging It Out on Mobile

    Online Travel This Week There were winners, including Vrbo, Hopper, and Expedia, and losers such as Airbnb, in the first half of 2022 in the U.S. as online travel agencies competed with one another via mobile app updates; Snap, TikTok, and TV marketing campaigns; and other forms of paid search spend. Here are seven takeaways […]

  • Google Bows Down To EU Tech Rules, Cuts Commission In Google Play App Store

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google looks to slash its commission from 15% to 12% for non-gaming app developers on its Google Play App Store, which switches to rival payment systems, as it moves to comply with new EU tech rules. Google said the fee cut applies only to European consumers. It will expand the freedom to use another payment system for gaming apps. Also Read: Here's How PayPal Helped Trigger EU Antitrust Allegations Against Apple The EU rules, known as the Digital Mark

  • Five fixes for a slow computer

    Even brand new PCs can load web pages at a snail's pace or randomly freeze and crash — but there's probably a quick and easy solution.

  • Security Chiefs Warn Bloated Cyber Market Must Learn to Work Together

    Products must be able to communicate with each other if vendors want business in the future, cybersecurity executives say.

  • Psst...Apple AirPods Pro Still at Lowest Price After Prime Day

    If you've been sitting on the fence, unsure of which generation of Apple Airpods are the best deal to snag, take our advice -- the Apple AirPods Pro is at a price that can't be beat. This generation is equipped with new and improved sound quality and the enhanced bells and whistles you know and love from previous generations of Apple AirPods. Whether you're trying to focus on your work or your favorite artist's new album, these AirPods can do it all.