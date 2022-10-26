U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.58
    -10.53 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,952.24
    +115.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.81
    -162.31 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.75
    +24.60 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.04
    +2.72 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +12.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.48
    +0.13 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0076
    +0.0106 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0090
    -0.0990 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0137 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3330
    -1.6840 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,777.38
    +782.61 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.09
    +14.50 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Textile Chemicals Market to Develop at 3.9% CAGR during the Forecast Period: TMR Study

·5 min read

  • The demand in the apparel category is estimated to be driven by the rise in understanding about safety, hygiene, and health

  • Steadily increasing demand for textile chemicals is estimated to be influenced by growing urbanization and construction of new houses

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the Textile Chemicals Market size stood at US$ 26.5 Bn. The global market is estimated to develop at 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the global Textile Chemicals Market is anticipated to touch value of US$ 38.9 Bn. Due to the growing world population and people's higher purchasing power, it is anticipated that demand for clothing and textiles will rise during the forecast timeline. Since raw materials are readily available in large quantities and manufacturing cost is low, companies in the global textile chemicals market are concentrating on raising output of textile chemicals in Asia Pacific.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

With the prevalence of small and medium sized businesses, the textile industry is extremely fragmented. Market players are expected to concentrate on such textile firms to expand and diversify their markets. In order to take advantage of lucrative market prospects, top manufacturers are expected to concentrate on creating non-hazardous textile chemicals.

Textiles benefit from the excellent features that chemicals utilized in the textile industry offer and this is one of the key textile chemicals market growth factors. Increase in the demand for clothing, rise of the home furnishings industry, and the profitable existence of textile chemical producers throughout the world are likely to drive the global market for textile chemicals.

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=205

Key Findings of Market Report

  • With a 42.2% textile chemicals market share, the apparel category led the global market by application in 2021. Lingerie, sportswear, undergarments, formal dress, casual wear, children's and adult personal clothes, and fashion accessories are all types of apparel items. Due to global expansion of population and rising disposable income, there is an increasing need for apparel items.

  • Increasing use of textile chemicals in home furnishings is estimated to be one of the key textile chemicals market trends. The introduction of e-commerce in the home furnishings industry is anticipated to boost this industry. The market for textile chemicals is anticipated to grow as home furnishings spending increases in emerging nations like Thailand, China, and India. Textile chemicals are extensively employed in the making and spinning procedure of home textiles.

  • Based on type, the coating & sizing agent's category accounted for a significant share of the global market in 2021, accounting for 30.1% of it. It is predicted that throughout the forecast period, the category is expected to expand at 4.1% CAGR during the forecast timeline. In order to provide yarn a smooth, consistent surface, coating and sizing chemicals are used. Chemicals used in textile coating and sizing have a number of desirable characteristics, including superior friction, resistance, and tension to yarn. Both hairiness and smoothness can be improved by them. The washing and dyeing of yarns and textiles is another common usage for textile auxiliary materials.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=205

Global Textile Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers

  • Asia Pacific accounted for 65.3% of the global market for textile chemicals based on region in 2021. Asia Pacific textile chemicals market is anticipated to be driven by abundance of natural resources, raw materials, and low-cost of production.

Global Textile Chemicals Market: Key Competitors

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • CHT Switzerland AG

  • OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

  • Tata Chemicals Ltd

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=205

Global Textile Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Product Type

  • Coating & Sizing Chemicals

  • Dyes & Dyestuff

  • Finishing Agents

  • Surfactants

  • Desizing Agents

  • Bleaching Agents

  • Yarn Lubricants

  • Others

Application

  • Home Furnishing Textiles

  • Technical Textiles

  • Apparel

  • Industrial Textiles


Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Smart Carbon Market - Smart Carbon Market to Reach US$ 12.0 Bn by 2031

Flooring Market - Flooring Market to Register CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031

Ceramic Tiles Market - Ceramic Tiles Market to Register CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031

Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market - Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market to Register CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031

Manganese Alloys Market - Manganese Alloys Market to Register CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031

Lubricants Market - Lubricants Market to Register CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031

Hexane Market - Hexane Market to Register CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031

Foundry Chemicals Market - Foundry Chemicals Market to Register CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textile-chemicals-market-to-develop-at-3-9-cagr-during-the-forecast-period-tmr-study-301659904.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Boeing CEO says disappointing earnings due to ‘challenging environment’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Boeing CEO David Calhoun’s take on the company’s disappointing third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • How Much Upside is Left in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)? Wall Street Analysts Think 119%

    The mean of analysts' price targets for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) points to an 118.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Worth the Risk and 1 That Isn't

    Healthcare-connected real estate investment trusts (REITs) combine the recession-resistant medical sector with the high-yield dividends that REITs are known for. Rising borrowing costs cut into the float between what the REITs pay in financing for their investment properties and what they earn from tenant leases, at least in the short term. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) all offer dividends with yields of 8% or more, but only two of these companies are worth the risk.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • Why Shopify (SHOP) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Shopify (SHOP) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Why Nabors Industries Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) had surged more than 20% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rally was its third-quarter report. "We had an outstanding third quarter," CEO Anthony Petrello said in the earnings release.

  • 3M's (MMM) Q3 Earnings Beat, '22 View Slashed on Forex Woes

    3M's (MMM) Q3 results benefit from organic sales growth of 2%. However, due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar, the company has lowered its 2022 forecast.

  • I Like Tesla, but I Dare Not Buy the Stock

    Tesla might have done well in the last few years, but investors should think twice before buying the stock today.

  • Google’s earnings outlook was 'particularly ominous,' analyst says

    RBC Capital Markets Internet Analyst Brad Erickson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google earnings, the slowdown in YouTube ad revenue, and hiring in Big Tech.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.12% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Spotify stock down on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Down 90%, Is the Worst Over for Teladoc Shareholders?

    Telemedicine was thrust to the mainstream during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once just a convenience, it became the only way many patients could visit a doctor for a while. That was a boon for the companies providing those services.

  • 3 Medical Stocks On the Rebound

    When the COVID-19 pandemic began a little more than two years ago, elective surgeries nearly vanished and even so-called necessary surgeries diminished as they took a back seat to COVID care. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) just reported good results for its medtech segment, and that's a good bellwether for such surgical stocks as Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) had its third-quarter earnings call last week.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • With stock up 4.9%, Insiders of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) must be wishing they had bought more last year

    Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week...