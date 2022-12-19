U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

Textile Chemicals Market is Projected to Reach US$ 36.14 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Textile Chemicals Market is expected to reach US$ 36.14 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.52% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Textile Chemicals Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1506/textile-chemicals-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Textile Chemicals Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The market for textile chemicals is their demand owing to the increasing population and for apparel and technical textiles

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Product Type (Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorant & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, and Others).

  • By Application Type (Apparel [Sportswear, Intimates, and Outerwear], Home Textile [Bed Linens, Carpet, Curtains, and Others], Technical Textile, and Others).

  • By Fiber Type (Natural [Cotton, Wool, and Others] and Synthetic [Polyester, Polyamide, Viscose, and Others]).

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Textile Chemicals Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market is segmented as coating & sizing agents, colorants & auxiliaries, finishing agents, surfactants, desizing agents, bleaching agents, and others. The coating & sizing agents segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 50% in 2021. As coating & sizing agents enhance the strength and abrasion resistance of yarns, they are widely used in the pretreatment stage of the textile processing chain, which is a major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market is segmented as apparel, home textile, technical textile, and others. The apparel segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 45% in 2021. Increasing population and disposable income are paving the path toward unprecedented growth, bolstering the demand for apparel.

Market Trends by Fiber Type

The market is segmented as natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to its better performance with lower production cost characteristics.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market in North America accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the assessment period. This is mainly ascribed to the rising prevalence of chronic ailments, robust healthcare infrastructure, the higher diagnosis rate of the patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a large number of home healthcare facilities, which further proliferates the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Textile Chemicals Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1506/textile-chemicals-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • ABITEC

  • Achitex Minerva Spa

  • Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

  • Arkema

  • Nouryon

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • Chemipol (Kothari Group of Industries)

  • Dainichizeika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Formosa Organic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Textile Chemicals Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Antimicrobial Textile Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/874/antimicrobial-textile-market.html

  1. Conductive Textiles Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/713/conductive-textiles-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


