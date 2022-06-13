U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,791.34
    -109.52 (-2.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,755.67
    -637.12 (-2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,948.59
    -391.43 (-3.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.01
    -58.27 (-3.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.83
    +1.16 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    -43.10 (-2.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    -0.66 (-2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    +0.1660 (+5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1450
    -0.2750 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,793.99
    -4,144.59 (-14.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.73
    -43.15 (-7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Textile Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 38.9 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Large-scale manufacturing of textiles in Asia Pacific renders the regional market with incredible avenues; chemical companies lean on unveiling sustainable formulations

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Products sales of textile chemicals market are growing on the back of the widespread usage of array of these specialty chemicals in pre-treatment, dyeing, printing, and finishing of textiles. Strides in apparel production globally and particularly in emerging economies have enriched textile chemicals market outlook. An in-depth study by TMR projects the global valuation to reach US$ 38.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

Emerging trends of the textile chemicals market indicate that stakeholders are increasingly focusing on sustainable chemistries to benefit from new value propositions in the textile industry. The use in apparel production underpins the largest opportunity for textile chemicals market. Rise in demand for various types of casual and formal wear and changing preferences of fashionwear are expected to spur uptick in sales, observed a study on the demand analysis of textile chemicals market.

Rapid pace of urbanization in various parts of the world has spurred the demand furniture upholstery, thereby catalyzing the prospects for textile chemicals’ commercialization globally. The demand for home furnishings will play a pivotal role in expanding the avenues for firms in the textile chemicals market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=205

Key Findings of Textile Chemicals Market Study

  • Stakeholders Lean on Sustainable Chemistries to Capture Value-grab Opportunities: Industry players in the textile chemicals market are seeking or pursuing sustainable chemistries. Chemical companies are capturing incredible avenues from the growing trend of environmental-friendly formulations in products. A number of them have expanded the array of non-hazardous textile chemicals in order to grow their market shares.

  • Enormous Demand from Home Furnishings to Underpin Abundant Growth Avenues: Emerging economies have been hotbed of opportunities for firms in the textile chemicals market. China and Thailand have been at the forefront of tremendous demand for home furnishings. The widespread use of products such as coating and sizing agents in North America and Europe have generated substantial revenue streams for players in the global textile chemicals market. In Asia Pacific, globally prominent home furnishing companies are expanding their retail chains, which has spurred the market prospects. The TMR study found that coating and sizing agents segment held a sizable market share of 30.1% in 2021.

  • Massive Application in Apparel Production to Generate Substantial Stream of Revenues: The demand for textile chemicals has proliferated in apparel manufacturing. Rapidly growing sales of various types of apparel in industrialized nations has augmented the revenue scope in the textile chemicals market.

Get Covid 19 Analysis: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=205

Textile Chemicals Market: Key Drivers

  • The sweeping pace of globalization has pivoted growth in real gross domestic product (GDP). This, in turn, is steering the demand for apparel, which thus is a major driver of the textile chemicals market.

  • Growing use of technical textiles in various functional applications in the industry is a key driver of textile chemicals market. Specialty chemical companies are witnessing considerable revenue growth in the consumption of technical textiles.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=205

Textile Chemicals Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a major share of 65.3% the global textile chemicals market in 2021. The prominence of the regional market can be ascribed to the presence of low-cost textile manufacturing hubs in some Asian economies, abundance of raw materials, and tremendous demand in the apparel manufacturing.

Textile Chemicals Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the textile chemicals market are CHT Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Fibro Chem LLC., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd, Solvay S.A., Archroma, and Lonsen Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=205

Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation

  • Product

    • Coating & Sizing Chemicals

      • Wetting Agents

      • Defoamers

      • Others

    • Dyes & Dyestuff

      • Acid Dyes

      • Basic Dyes

      • Direct Dyes

      • Disperse Dyes

      • Reactive Dyes

      • Sulfur Dyes

      • Vat Dyes

      • Others

    • Finishing Agents

    • Surfactants

    • Desizing Agents

    • Bleaching Agents

    • Yarn Lubricants

    • Others

  • Application

    • Home Furnishing Textiles

      • Carpets & Rugs

      • Furniture

      • Others

    • Technical Textiles

      • Agrotech

      • Geotech

      • Meditech

      • Others

    • Apparel

    • Industrial Textiles

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Research Reports by TMR:

Decorative Coatings Market - Decorative Coatings Market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a decorative coatings market share of US$ 98.6 Bn By 2031

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market - Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a thermoplastic elastomers market share of US$ 38 Bn By 2031

Drilling Fluids Market - Drilling Fluids Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a drilling fluids market share of US$ 14.5 Bn By 2031

EMI Shielding Market - EMI Shielding Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a EMI shielding market share of US$ 10.6 Bn By 2031

Cool Roof Coatings Market - Cool Roof Coatings Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a cool roof coatings market share of US$ 780.9 Mn By 2031

Digital Textile Printing Ink Market - Digital Textile Printing Ink Market is likely to register a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a digital textile printing ink market share of US$ 2.4 Bn By 2031

Concrete Fiber Market - Concrete Fiber Market is likely to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a concrete fiber market share of US$ 2,079.1 Mn By 2031

Paints & Coatings Market - Paints & Coatings Market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a paints & coatings market share of US$ 369.85 Bn By 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market research reports company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • ‘Every month I express my concerns to my adviser, but he says not to worry.’ My 401(k) has lost over 20% and I can’t afford to lose that kind of money. Is it time to find a new adviser?

    Have a question about dealing with your financial planner or looking to hire a new one? Answer: In general, a 20% loss for someone retiring in a year suggests the account may be invested too aggressively, says certified financial planner Daniel P. Forbes of Forbes Financial Planning, Inc. That said, certified financial planner Grace Yung of Midtown Financial points out that this is a midterm election year and historically, midterm election years are volatile due to uncertainty. The first thing would be to have a serious conversation with your current adviser because it seems your investment portfolio may be too aggressive for your willingness to ride out the market’s ups and downs.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will look at 10 blue-chip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip reading about Ken Fisher’s insights on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s recent performance, you can go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken […]

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Stocks open lower ahead of Fed rate announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance as the Dow drops 600+ points.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • MicroStrategy Now Down $1B on Its Bitcoin Bet

    MicroStrategy's unrealized bitcoin losses now stand at $1 billion following the asset's fall to $23,000 on Monday.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock with 141% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ticks all the boxes, and here's why one Wall Street investment firm thinks its stock price could more than double in value from here. The semiconductor industry is now one of the most important in the world. More of the economy continues to shift online, which means advanced computer chips are required to power data centers in addition to a growing number of devices consumers use to access the digital realm.

  • Nasdaq sell-off continues as big-cap tech stocks tumble

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • 16 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best beginner stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed commentary on which stocks are best for beginners and why, go directly to 5 Best Beginner Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Smartphone applications like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) which enable users to […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of McCarthy’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Kevin McCarthy’s Breakline Capital. Kevin McCarthy, an ex-portfolio manager at Citadel, founded Breakline Capital, a […]

  • Should You Consider Acquiring VALE Shares?

    Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC, an asset management firm, published its first-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its first-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that there are always risks in the resources sector, and they believe investors are likely to be rewarded with a compelling mix […]

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plans to liquidate its operations about a year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCr