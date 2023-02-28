Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the textile dyes market are Archroma, Atul Ltd., Colorant Limited, Vipul organics Ltd., Zhejiang Runtu Co Ltd., DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd., LANXESS, Organic Dyes and Pigments, Kiri Industries, Huntsman International LLC, Colourtex, DEV COLOURS, and SA Robama.

The global textile dyes market grew from $8.81 billion in 2022 to $9.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The textile dyes market is expected to grow to $12.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The textile dyes market consists of sales of azoic dyes, all-purpose dyes and natural dyes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The textile dyes refer to color compounds or substances used to color fabric.Textile dyes are colorants that, when added to the material, give it a permanent color that lasts through repeated use.



The primary goal of dyeing is to apply uniform color to the substrate (fiber, yarn, or fabric) while maintaining color-fastness requirements for cloth.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the textile dyes market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in textile dyes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of textile dyes are direct, reactive, VAT, basic, acid, and disperse.Direct dyes are those that are dissolved in a neutral or alkaline solution and then applied directly to the substrate.



For coloring cotton and other cellulosic textiles, direct dye is utilized.Wool, nylon, cotton, viscose, polyester, acrylic, and other fiber types can all be colored with these dyes.



Clothing & apparel, home textile, and industrial textiles are the applications of textile dyes.



The increased demand in the garment industry is expected to propel the textile dye market.The garment industry has a significant raw material base that includes all types of natural and synthetic fiber dyes, which has helped it achieve global prominence.



These apparel industries are consumer-based, contributing to the economy by providing trade along the clothing and garment production and value chain.Such growing global business and the use of natural and synthetic fiber dyes in various garments applications lead to the increasing demand for textile dyes.



According to a report published in February 2022 by Obrelo, a Russia-based drop shipping company, the fashion industry grew by 18.4 % in 2021, with sales figures for 2022 forecast at $473.42 billion. Therefore the increasing demand in the garment and fashion industry will drive the textile dyes market.



New technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the textile dyes market.The textile dyes sector is constantly innovating and adopting new advanced dying technologies to become a more sustainable industry.



The use of nanotechnology to create more scientific clothing, such as fire-repellent, self-cleaning, and water-repellent clothes, has resulted in significant advancement in the textile industry.These advancements in textile manufacturing technology will enable textile material and product dying markets to use more sustainable and advanced dying technology.



Major companies operating in the textile dyes sector are focused on new technologies to sustain their position in the market.For instance, In April 2020, Alchemie technology, a UK-based manufacturer of unique digital materials fabrication technologies, launched Alchemie Endeavour, a waterless smart dying technology.



This waterless smart dying uses advanced digital manufacturing technology to achieve a breakthrough in cost structure, supply chain capability, and fabric coloration for sustainability. Endeavour employs advanced digital colorant application and fixation technology to provide fabrics with single pass roll-to-roll solid colors.



In February 2020, Royce Global, a US-based chemical manufacturing company, acquired C.H. Patrick & Co. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Royce aims to expand its product offering to the textile industry. This acquisition also strengthens its product portfolio in the textile sector, including preparation, dyeing, finishing chemicals, and sulfur and disperses dyes. C.H. Patrick & Co is a US-based textile dyes and chemical manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the textile dyes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The textile dyes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides textile dyes market statistics, including textile dyes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a textile dyes market share, detailed textile dyes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the textile dyes industry. This textile dyes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

