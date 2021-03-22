Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills Industry | BizVibe Adds New Textile Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills industry group.
Companies listed under the NAICS category for textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills are defined as being primarily engaged in finishing textiles, fabrics, and apparel; converting fabrics and textiles by buying fabric goods in the grey, having them finished on contract, and selling them at wholesale; and coating, laminating, varnishing, waxing, and rubberizing textiles and apparel. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Textile and Fabric Finishing and Fabric Coating Mills Industry Group Contains the Following:
Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries
40+ related product and service categories
Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
Company performance and risk monitoring
Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 2,000+ textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills company profiles which span across 100+ countries:
500+ companies in UK
400+ companies in USA
300+ companies in India
200+ companies in Pakistan
100+ companies in China
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills into 40+ product and service categories including:
Fabric bleaching
Oilcloth manufacturing
Vinyl-coated fabric manufacturing
Textile dyeing
Cloth pre-shrinking
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
Financial News
M&A Partnerships
Product/Service Launches
Management Moves
Compliance and Legal News
Manufacturing Industry Companies
The textile and fabric finishing and fabric coating mills industry group is a part of BizVibe's manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:
Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing
Plastic Product Manufacturing
Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing
Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing
Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
