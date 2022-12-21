U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,878.40
    +56.78 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,376.48
    +526.74 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,709.37
    +162.26 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.71
    +25.70 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.45
    +2.22 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0097 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3360
    +0.6060 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,780.88
    -84.88 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.98
    -0.26 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Textile Fabric Market will grow from USD 498 billion in 2021 to USD 842.9 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Textile Fabric Market Size By Type (Polyester, Cotton, Polycottons and Others), By Application (Technical, Household and Fashion & Clothing), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Textile fabric market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the textile fabric market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/textile-fabric-market/211/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global textile fabric market are Loyal Textiles, Arvind Limited, YI CHUN TEXTILE LTD, Cotton Corporation of India, Lu Thai Textile Co., Limited, Nike Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Fabindia, REDA GROUP, Addias AG, Bombay Rayon, Paramount textiles, Conville, Reliance Industries Limited, Bruno Banani among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide textile fabric market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Fibres are used in the textile industry to weave broad and narrow fabrics, as well as to finish and create goods. Wool or yarn processing, fabric weaving, or other processes are used to create textile fabrics. By processing textile fibre using various procedures, such as knitting, crocheting, weaving, and others, bedding, clothing, apparel, medical, and other products are produced. In addition, as low-cost, lightweight, multifunctional materials gain popularity in athletics during the next few years, market participants will discover attractive prospects. Through efforts to improve the product, research and development will help the market grow even more. Aesthetic qualities like comfort, softness, colour, and texture help the sportswear market to improve the quality of their product, which in turn drives the growth of the textile fibre market. It is also crucial for the clothing to meet the unique requirements of each sport and activity, including elasticity, water resistance, vapour permeability, and heat resistance. The demand for clothing will rise in the next years due to social media, e-commerce, influencer marketing, urbanisation, and increased disposable income, which will all contribute to the growth of the textile fabric industry.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/211

Scope of Textile fabric market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

498 USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Application and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Loyal Textiles, Arvind Limited, YI CHUN TEXTILE LTD, Cotton Corporation of India, Lu Thai Textile Co., Limited, Nike Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., Fabindia, REDA GROUP, Addias AG, Bombay Rayon, Paramount textiles, Conville, Reliance Industries Limited, Bruno Banani among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The Cotton segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The type segment includes polyester, cotton, polycottons and others. The cotton segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Cotton is the most widely used natural fibre in the world and has excellent qualities like strength, absorbency, and colour retention. Cotton clothing is more desirable to consumers since it is simple to machine wash in hot water and can survive several items of washing, which ultimately spurs the expansion of the textile fabric industry.

The fashion & clothing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The application segment includes technical, household and fashion & clothing. The fashion & clothing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. All age groups around the world are becoming more and more interested in fashionable clothing, which is fueling the market's expansion. The market for textile fabrics is expanding as a result of customers' rising need for various clothing kinds depending on the occasion, as well as various patterns, colours, and designs in apparel wear.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the textile fibres include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. The market for silk is expanding as a result of the expanding economies in Asia-Pacific, quick technological advancements in sericulture, and the growing usage of silk in textiles. The Asia-Pacific clothing and non-apparel manufacturing market has had tremendous expansion over the previous five years, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. The rise of this business has persisted as disposable incomes have expanded and fast fashion has taken hold.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's textile fabric market size was valued at USD 48.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 83.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. Germany produces high-quality clothing thanks to significant technological innovation in the industry. As living standards rise and fashion trends change, domestic and international demand for these high-quality textiles has increased, which fuels the expansion of the global textile fabric market.

  • China

China’s textile fabric market size was valued at USD 53.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 93.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2029. Both in terms of production and exports, China has the largest textile sector in the world. Additionally, the productivity of cotton in China is nearly three times greater than that of cotton in India.

  • India

India's textile fabric market size was valued at USD 40.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 69.32 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2029. The rise of e-commerce portals, which give small-scale producers who were confined to a specific geographic area more exposure, has increased the demand for traditional clothing.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for comfortable and stylish clothing among consumers.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/211/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Browse Related Reports:

Carbon Fiber Tape Market Size By Form (Prepreg Tapes and Dry Tapes), By End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports & Leisure, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/carbon-fiber-tape-market/255

Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Market Size By Type (Regular Lay and Lang Lay), By Application (Marine & Fishing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Industrial & Crane, and Others), By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, Specialty Fibers, Nylon, and HMPE), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/steel-wire-rope-and-plastic-rope-market/244

Advanced Composites Market Size By Fiber Type (Aramid Fiber, Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Other), By End-user (Aerospace and Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Marine, Consumer Goods, and Other), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/advanced-composites-market/232

Insulation Market Size By Product (Glass Wool, EPS, XPS, Mineral Wool, CMS Fibre, Calcium Silicate, Aerogel, Cellulose, PIR, Phenolic Foam, and Polyurethane), By End-Use (Construction, Industrial, Transportation, HVAC & OEM, Appliances, Furniture/Bedding, and Packing), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/insulation-market/221
Advanced Polymer Composites Market Size by Product Type (Fibers, Resins and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Automotive, Tanks & Pipes and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/advanced-polymer-composites-market/216
Textile Fabric Market Size by Type (Polyester, Cotton, Polycottons and Others), By Application (Technical, Household and Fashion & Clothing), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/textile-fabric-market/211

Air Purifiers Market Size By Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Ionic Filters, Activated Carbon, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/air-purifiers-market/187

Building Acoustic Insulation Market Size by Type (Stone Wool, Glass Wool, Foamed Plastic, Acoustic Fabrics, Plastic Foam, Mineral Foam, Elastomeric Foam, and Others), End-users (Residential and Commercial), Sales Channel (Retail Sales and Online Sales), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/building-acoustic-insulation-market/132

Concrete Container Market Size By Application (Commercial and Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/concrete-container-market/125


Outdoor Tiles Market Size By Material (Wood, Ceramics, Concrete, and Others), By Type (Tile, Decking, and Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Public Sector, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/outdoor-tiles-market/123


HDPE Pipes and Fittings Market Size by Product (PE 80, PE 100, and Others), Application (Agriculture, Water Network, Oil & Gas Pipeline, Sewage/Drainage, Chemical Processing, Ducting, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.  
https://greyviews.com/reports/hdpe-pipes-and-fittings-market/83


Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • How a 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    She job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Wells Fargo reaches $3.7 billion settlement with CFPB over customer abuses

    Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion as part of a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) over customer abuses.

  • Oil prices end higher after drop in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures finish higher Wednesday, lifted as official data confirms a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Starbucks Has Lost a Fundamental Supporter

    In this daily bar chart of SBUX, below, I can see that prices stalled out around $105 in early December and are pulling back. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a nice move up from May but has slipped lower so far in December. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed to the downside for a take profit sell signal.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Why We Like The Returns At Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • China Buys a Record Amount of Russian LNG as Oil And Coal Purchases Also Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- China imported record quantities of Russian liquefied natural gas last month, while sales of crude oil and coal also surged as other buyers shunned Russian energy products as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysT

  • Will Buffett Bet Big On Oil Again In 2023?

    Buffett has been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his banking holdings this year, and for 2023, his love for the energy sector may not wane

  • Boeing jetliner unit names new supply-chain, sales execs

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Boeing Commercial Airplanes is tapping the sales chief who helped lead the U.S. planemaker through two major crises in recent years to oversee fractured global supply chains as the aerospace industry battles to meet resurgent jet demand. Ihssane Mounir has been named senior vice president of global supply chain, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said in an email to employees. Mounir was previously senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.