Textile Fabrics Market worth USD 421.12 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.68% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textile Fabrics Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Textile Fabrics Market Research Report, by fabric type, application and Region - Forecast till 2028” the market is projected to be worth USD 421.12 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028).

List of the Companies in the global Textile Fabrics Market Profiled Includes:

  • Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (China)

  • Antex Knitting Mills (US)

  • Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited (India)

  • Coville (US)

  • Shahlon Group (India)

  • Arvind Limited (India)

  • YI CHUN TEXTILE LTD (China)

  • Loyal Textile Mills Ltd (India)

  • Reliance Industries Limited (India)

  • Premier Textiles Limited (UK)

  • Toray Textiles Europe Limited (UK)

  • Klopman International S.r.l. (Italy)

  • Wolfin Textiles Ltd (UK)

  • HuaFang Group (China)

  • Whaleys (Bradford) LTD (UK)

  • Lauffenmühle (Germany)

  • COFCO -CHINATEX (China)

  • China Textiles (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd (China)

  • Among others.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8231


Market Research Future’s Review on Textile Fabrics Market

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global textile fabrics market has been witnessing massive growth over recent times due to the enormous growth in the requirement for apparel, the growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, increasing exposure to social media, the social media business, and the growing popularity of influencers, e-commerce.

Market Restraints

However, the market's growth is anticipated to be restricted by the prevailing import-export scenario of trading countries and volatile cotton prices.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (188 pages) on Textile Fabrics

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/textile-fabrics-market-8231


COVID-19 Impact

The global market for textile fabrics is projected to grow substantially, given the optimistic growth in the healthcare sector throughout the COVID-19 period. The demand for woven fabric has been flourishing over recent times due to the growing need for PPEs among the medical staff, likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the textile fabrics market players. However, the market's growth is likely to face a major shortage in the availability of raw materials. The significant supply-demand gap is also likely to have a severe impact on the overall market revenues.

Segment Analysis

The global market for textile fabrics is divided into several segments based on application, fabric type, and region.

Based on application, the global market for textile fabrics is divided into performance wear, outdoor clothing, sportswear, and t-shirt. The t-shirt segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the assessment timeframe.

Based on the fabric type, the global market for textile fabrics is bifurcated into polycottons, cotton, 65/35%, 50/50%, 35/65%, 40/60%, 10/90%, polyester, and others. The cotton segment is projected to dominate the global market over the assessment timeframe. The growth of the segment is being driven by the rising demand for fabric to manufacturing t-shirts.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8231


Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific regional market for textile fabrics is projected to contribute the largest market share to the net global market share. The regional market is anticipated to record a healthy CAGR of 8.15% during the review timeframe. The regional market's growth is being driven by the increasing demand for apparel and sportswear, rising disposable income, low labor costs, and availability of raw materials. Additionally, the growing number of influencers on social media and the rising popularity of e-commerce is also likely to fuel the market growth over the forecasted era. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to play a vital part in the regional market's growth.

The European textile fabrics market is expected to secure the second position on a global level during the projected period, given several fashion hubs across the region, which produce significant demand for fabrics. The company of robust sports apparel sector and fashion industry is anticipated to fuel the regional market's growth over coming years. Countries such as Belgium, Spain, and France among others are projected to contribute significantly to boosting the market in the region.

The North American regional market for textile fabrics is anticipated to grow significantly over the future years with a robust CAGR of 5.87%. The regional market's growth is being propelled by the growing demand for outdoor clothing and fabric t-shirts. The region is the hub for home furnishings, yarns, apparel, raw materials, and fabrics. The US is projected to be the most promising market in the region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Textile Fabrics Market: Information By Fabric Type (Cotton, Polycottons and Polyester), By Application (T-shirts, Sportwear, Outdoor Clothing and Performance Wear) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8231


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


