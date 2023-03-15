Textile Fibers Global Market Report 2023: Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry
Global Textile Fibers Market to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Textile Fibers estimated at US$41.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture
Recent Market Activity
Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer
Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion
Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive Demand for Synthetic Fibers
Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview
Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources
Textile Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers
Rising Preference for Polyester Drives Down Interest in Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers
Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry
Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to Exhibit Healthy Growth
Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demand in End-Use Industries
Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading Aramid Fiber Category
Meta-Aramid Fibers
High Temperature Fibers
Technical Fibers
Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with Fluorescent Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications
Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth
