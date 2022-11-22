Textile Garment Market to Surge USD 815,080.526 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand, Opportunities and Key Segment Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research

The adolescents are preoccupied with social acceptance and the coolness associated with their clothes. For this reason, teenagers will exhibit a more brand-oriented decision when they go shopping. Most teenagers will go shopping at stores where they sell quality, high-end designer clothes

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Textile Garment Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis.

The global textile garment market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 815,080.526 million by 2030. The major factor driving the growth of the textile garment market is the inclination toward the latest fashion trends among the young generation is expected to drive the market growth.

The textile market industry is concerned with the design, production, and distribution of yarn, cloth, clothing, and garments. The raw material may be natural or synthetic, which may be using products of the chemical industry. The textile and garment industries contribute significantly to the national economy of many countries.

The textile market is concerned with the design, production, and distribution of yarn, cloth, clothing, and garments. The raw material may be natural or synthetic , which may be using products of the chemical industry. The textile and garment industries contribute significantly to the national economy of many countries. Growing awareness of the latest fashion trends among the young generation helps to propel the textile garment market. Increasing spending on apparel and accessories from online platforms and rising willingness to pay a premium for high-quality apparel, and increasing awareness towards sustainable and eco-friendly clothing help to boost the growth of the textile garment market.

The Textile Garment Industry Report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

The Textile Garment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,

Arvind Limited,

Grasim industries limited,

YOUNGOR,

PVH Corp,

Tabb Textile Company Inc.,

Ruby Mills,

Alok Industries Ltd,

DIOR,

KPR MILL LIMITED,

HYOSUNG TNC,

Texhong Textile Group Limited,

Apparel Production,

The TJX Companies, Inc, and

Vardhman Textiles

Recent Development

In March 2022, Toray Industries, Inc., announced development of a high-strength textile that employs Toyoflon™, a low-friction polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) fiber. This New product will enhance company product portfolio.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increasing Trend of Smart Textiles

Continuous innovation in this segment and their increasing trend can lead the global textile garment market to face extreme growth in the near future. Some of the applications of smart textiles include a color change in the garments in radiation zone or where environmental hazards are higher in quantity. Some examples of medical monitoring of patients are also there for the pharmaceutical industries as well. Actuators and sensors associated with synthesized fabrics enable some wearables to measure some exact data related to health and fitness as well.

Key Market Segments Covered in Textile Garment Industry Research

By Material Type

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Denim

By Product

Women

Men

Kids

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing Awareness of the Latest Fashion Trends Among the Young Generation

The adolescents are preoccupied with social acceptance and the coolness associated with their clothes. For this reason, teenagers will exhibit a more brand-oriented decision when they go shopping. Most teenagers will go shopping at stores where they sell quality, high-end designer clothes. Therefore, owing to fast fashion, competitive pressures are becoming higher, and global demand continues to ask for new collections rapidly. Changing collections about every three weeks has induced consumers to act with new behavior. Fast fashion is an economic phenomenon that has allowed everyone to dress following the latest trends. Customers love to see different products every week or month in their favorite stores, and this has led to an increase in the demand for new fashion collections over a smaller period of time, which is expected to drive the demand and sales in the global textile garment market.

Increasing Spending on Apparel and Accessories from Online Platforms

The fashion industry is more and more interconnected with the digital world. Digital platforms and digital marketing strategies are becoming prevalent in the fashion market, and many new brands have emerged with the development of e-commerce, which allows companies to engage consumers through virtual reality . The fashion and online apparel industry is the one that marks the biggest growth with regard to e-commerce sales. Therefore, the advent of online platforms has increased consumer spending on clothing through these channels, which will drive the sales and revenue in the global textile garment market.

Textile Garment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the textile garment market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global textile garment market. The U.S. dominates in the North American region due to growing awareness regarding the properties of fiber-based textiles. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe textile garment market due to the increasing spending on apparel and accessories from online platforms and rising willingness to pay a premium for high-quality apparel. U.A.E dominated the textile garment market in the Middle East & Africa due to an increase in demand for sustainable clothing.

