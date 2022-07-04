U.S. markets closed

Textile Machinery Market to Spike Rapidly by 2029 | Strong Demand from Clothing Industry to Propel Market Developments

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in global textile machinery market are Camozzi Group SPA (Italy), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. (Coimbatore), LONATI SPA (Italy), Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG (Albstadt, Germany), Murata Machinery Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), Navis TubeTex (North Carolina, U.S.), OC Oerlikon Corp. AG (Pfäffikon, Freienbach, Switzerland), Rieter Holding AG (Winterthur, Switzerland), Toyota Industries Corp (Kariya, Aichi, Japan), and more players profiled

Pune, India, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global textile machinery market size is expected to grow considerably in the upcoming years. Strong demand from the clothing industry and rising investments in cotton ginning are expected to propel market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled Textile Machinery Market, 2022-2029.

COVID-19 Impact:

Manufacturing Restrictions to Impede Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions on manufacturing. The alarming spike in COVID patients led to the imposition of stringent lockdown norms. This factor created supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, restrictions on transport led to a raw material shortage. However, manufacturers adopt reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and automated production techniques to balance their costs. This factor may propel the market during the pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/textile-machinery-market-106046

Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into spinning machines, weaving machines, knitting machines, and texturing machines. As per the industry, it is bifurcated into the textile industry and clothing industry. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Driving Factors

Robust Demand for Non-Woven Fabrics to Incite Market Progress

Textile machinery is used to process and manufacture textiles, garments, and other materials. The rising demand for non-woven fabrics is expected to enhance the demand for textile machinery. Further, rising investments in cotton ginning machinery may enhance the adoption of the machinery. Moreover, the rapid development of the fashion industry is expected to enhance the adoption of the machine. Rising per-capita income and development are expected to elevate adoption. Also, increasing awareness regarding the versatility of the machinery is expected to drive the textile machinery market growth.

However, the high maintenance costs of the machine may hinder market progress in the upcoming years.

Browse Summary of this Research Report: 

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/textile-machinery-market-106046

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Base Year

2021

Historical Year

2018 – 2020

Forecast Year

2022 – 2029

Segments Covered

By Type, By Region, By Region

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Camozzi Group SPA (Italy), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. (Coimbatore), LONATI SPA (Italy), Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG (Albstadt, Germany), Murata Machinery Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan), Navis TubeTex (North Carolina, U.S.), OC Oerlikon Corp. AG (Pfäffikon, Freienbach, Switzerland), Rieter Holding AG (Winterthur, Switzerland), Toyota Industries Corp (Kariya, Aichi, Japan)

Textile Machinery Market Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.












Regional Insights

Robust Demand for Clothing Industry to Enhance Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the textile machinery market share because of the rising demand for the machine from the clothing industry. Furthermore, rapid industrialization is expected to enhance the demand for machines. Moreover, rising population and disposable income are expected to enhance the market development.

In Europe, strong demand for knitting machinery is expected to enhance the demand for the textile machinery from the clothing industry. In addition, rising import-export of manufacturing is expected to enhance industry growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising foreign direct investments are likely to foster textile machinery adoption. Further, strong investments in the garment and textile industry may enhance industry progress.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/textile-machinery-market-106046

Competitive Landscape

Major Companies Announce Novel Product Line-up to Bolster Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market announce novel product range to enhance their brand image. For example, Camozzi announced novel radial grippers series CGSY to maintain even performance across several applications and enhance productivity. This development may allow Camozzi to attract consumers and elevate its brand image. Furthermore, companies engage in novel product launches, acquisitions, research and development, expansions, partnerships and enhance brand image globally.

Key Industry Development

  • January 2021:  Mayer Braidtech announced its merger with Mayer & Cie. This merger may enable the company to integrate Mayer Braidtech GmbH at the Albstadt headquarters.

List of Key Players Operating in the Textile Machinery Market Report

  • Camozzi Group SPA (Italy)

  • Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. (Coimbatore)

  • LONATI SPA (Italy)

  • Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG (Albstadt, Germany)

  • Murata Machinery Ltd. (Kyoto, Japan)

  • Navis TubeTex (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • OC Oerlikon Corp. AG (Pfäffikon, Freienbach, Switzerland)

  • Rieter Holding AG (Winterthur, Switzerland)

  • Toyota Industries Corp (Kariya, Aichi, Japan)

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/textile-machinery-market-106046

Read Related Research Insights:

Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size and Industry Analysis

Air Filters Market Share and Forecast

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market Forecast 2020-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


