Textile Market Potential Growth Variance Will be USD 549.87 Bn | Increasing Demand for Natural Fibers to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The textile market will grow by USD 549.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report from Technavio. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the textile market.

Attractive Opportunities in Textile Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing demand for natural fibers, growing construction activities, and surging demand for textiles in developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, unauthorized textile production units in China, and health hazards in the textile industry will challenge the growth of the textile market participants.

Textile Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

  • Geography

Textile Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Textile Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Textile Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Textile Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist textile market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the textile market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the textile market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of textile market vendors

Textile Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 549.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.24

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 75%

Key consumer countries

China, India, US, Brazil, Pakistan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Nylon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Fashion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Technical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Arvind Ltd.

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Beaulieu International Group NV

  • Far Eastern New Century Corp.

  • Grasim Industries Ltd.

  • Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

  • Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Toyobo Co. Ltd.

  • Vardhman Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textile-market-potential-growth-variance-will-be-usd-549-87-bn--increasing-demand-for-natural-fibers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301407705.html

SOURCE Technavio

