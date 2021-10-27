Textile Market Potential Growth Variance Will be USD 549.87 Bn | Increasing Demand for Natural Fibers to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The textile market will grow by USD 549.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report from Technavio. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the textile market.

Attractive Opportunities in Textile Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing demand for natural fibers, growing construction activities, and surging demand for textiles in developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuating crude oil prices, unauthorized textile production units in China, and health hazards in the textile industry will challenge the growth of the textile market participants.

Textile Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Application

Geography

Textile Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Textile Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Textile Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Textile Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist textile market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the textile market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the textile market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of textile market vendors

Textile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 549.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Brazil, Pakistan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arvind Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., Beaulieu International Group NV, Far Eastern New Century Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd., Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and Vardhman Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Natural fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyesters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nylon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Fashion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Technical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Household - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arvind Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Beaulieu International Group NV

Far Eastern New Century Corp.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Vardhman Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

