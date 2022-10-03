U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.87
    +44.15 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +3.85 (+4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.60
    +36.60 (+2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    +1.72 (+9.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0153 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5530
    -0.1760 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,575.58
    +411.76 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.05
    +8.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc., Acquires 50% of SynLok Technologies, LLC

·2 min read
DALTON, Ga., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC), a global chemical and technology company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, has acquired 50% of SynLok Technologies, LLC (successor to SynLok Adhesives), a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly polyurethane adhesives used in synthetic turf systems. Brad Church, the founder of SynLok Adhesives, will continue in the leadership role as President and General Manager of SynLok Technologies, LLC.

“We are extremely pleased to have Brad and the SynLok team join the TRCC family of companies,” stated TRCC President Chip Howalt. “Together with Brad’s leadership, we will build upon SynLok’s success by expanding its technologies, technical service and sales support.”

“This acquisition will allow for increased manufacturing capacity and TRCC’s global presence will open many opportunities for expansion into new and exciting markets,” stated Brad Church. “As an Affiliate of TRCC, our company is well-positioned to grow with the most trusted brand in the Synthetic Turf Industry supply chain and through TRCC’s Research & Development teams, we will be able to enhance and grow our product line,” he continued. “Many thanks to all of our loyal customers as we look forward to discovering innovative solutions, together.”

Learn more about TRCC’s innovative solutions by visiting www.trcc.com.

About Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc.
Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, USA, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC) began as a supplier of latex to the emerging tufted carpet and rug industry in 1951. Since then, TRCC’s global reach has grown, allowing the company to export to all continents and establish manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world. With a focus on research and development, maintaining outstanding quality standards and providing superior service to its customers and their markets, TRCC remains on the cutting edge of technology. Learn more at www.trcc.com.

About SynLok Technologies, LLC
An Affiliate of Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC), SynLok Technologies, LLC, is an eco-friendly manufacturer of non-hazardous polyurethane adhesives used for the installation and repair of synthetic turf systems. Its proprietary adhesives and applicators were developed from years of synthetic turf experience and cutting-edge chemical engineering to support a variety of industries, including sports, entertainment, commercial, industrial and residential. Learn more at www.synlok.com.

Contact:
Cheryl Musial, 678-737-7325


