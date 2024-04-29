TextileGenesis, EON unveil DPPs for brands to trace entire product lifecycle

EON and TextileGenesis' DPPs collaboration hopes to help brands optimise supply chains, enhance transparency, comply with regulations, and scale circular business models.

Brands can integrate material traceability data from TextileGenesis to a digital twin in the EON platform which enables a unique digital identity for every physical product.

This digital twin turns their products into something that can be tracked, interacted with, and leveraged for various business purposes, such as customer engagement, authentication, and resale.

This link enables end-to-end traceability of every item, access to product information, and downstream partners to scale circular services.

TextileGenesis and EON explain their DPPs offer numerous benefits to fashion brands:

With a DPP products become interactive and can deliver reliable and transparent product supply chain data to customers throughout the product lifecycle via an embedded data carrier (QR Code, NFC chop, etc.). This enables brands to increase customer engagement and trust and meet expectations for transparency

The ability to collect robust data on products and materials and share with circular businesses to scale models such as resale, repair and recycling

New intelligence into the end-to-end product lifecycle to optimise supply chains and gain new competitive advantages

An efficient way to manage compliance with existing and future regulations (e.g., AGEC, ESPR, etc).

By integrating their platforms, TextileGenesis and EON claim to eliminate data silos, enabling traceability from raw materials to finished products.

This integration is said to ensure that brands can associate DPPs with each item and provide “certified supply chain data upstream” and “information collected downstream,” explained Amit Gautam, founder and CEO of TextileGenesis.

Gautam added: “Our collaboration with EON enables us to offer an unrivalled level of precision and completeness in textile traceability, from fibre to finished product, and in tracking all stages of production, distribution, sale, resale and recycling of fashion items. The integration, via APIs, of our two platforms enables brands to associate a Digital Product Passport (DPP) with each of their products.”

Natasha Franck, founder and CEO of EON said the collaboration was a huge leap in product and material traceability: “Our collaboration enables brands to for the first time connect the full end-to-end life cycle of each unique item.

“This new intelligence delivers unparalleled competitive advantages: brands will be able to scale new business models, deliver richer customer experiences and accelerate sustainability efforts.”

Last week the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF) improved the requirements of The Good Cashmere Standard (GCS) by revising its criteria and partnering with TextileGenesis to establish GCS as an independent certification for traceable and sustainably produced cashmere fibres from Inner Mongolia.

