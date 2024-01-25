Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2024

David Rosenberg: Thanks, Leah, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to mention we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors, which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release. On the call today, we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO, and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings call presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. Revenues in the quarter were $3.9 billion, up $3.6 billion in last year's fourth quarter. Segment profit in the quarter was $384 million, up $78 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. During this year's fourth quarter, adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.60 per share, compared to $1.23 per share in last year's fourth quarter.

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions totaled $380 million in the quarter, up $12 million from last year's fourth quarter. For the full year, revenues were $13.7 billion, up $814 million from last year. In 2023, segment profit was $1.3 billion, up $191 million from '22. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $5.59 per share as compared to $4.45 per share in '22. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions was $931 million, down $247 million from '22. With that, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Donnelly: Thanks, David, and good morning, everyone. Our businesses closed out the year with another solid quarter with strong margin performance and cash generation. Throughout the year, our team has worked to mitigate supply chain challenges to deliver products to our customers. At Aviation, while we ended the year with an expectation of a book-to-bill 1:1, solid order flow and customer demand across our product portfolio resulted in year-end backlog of $7.2 billion, an increase of $782 million. Textron Aviation Defense delivered 13 T-6 aircraft for the year, up 10 from a year ago. During 2023, solid aircraft utilization within the Textron Aviation product portfolio resulted in a 6.5% growth in aftermarket revenues. At Bell, revenues in the quarter were up driven by higher commercial and military revenues.

On the commercial side of Bell, we delivered 91 helicopters in the fourth quarter, up from 71 in last year's fourth quarter. For the full year, we delivered 171 helicopters in 2023, down from 179 in 2022. The higher military revenues reflected the continued ramp on our FARA program. On the FARA program, Bell completed the installation of the ITEP engine on the 360 Invictus. The team continues to conduct integration activities and prepare the aircraft for initial ground runs in 2024. Moving to Textron Systems. Revenue and margin were flat with last year's fourth quarter. During the quarter, Systems delivered the last detailed design and construction craft on the Ship-to-Shore Connector program following its successful completion of acceptance trials.

