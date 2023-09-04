Textron's (NYSE:TXT) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Textron (NYSE:TXT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Textron, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$16b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Textron has an ROCE of 9.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Textron's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Textron's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Textron, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Textron doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Textron has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 13% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

