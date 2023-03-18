Textured Vegetable Protein Market is projected to Reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America has an important production base for textured vegetable protein processing

Farmington, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Is Estimated To Be Worth USD 1.4 Billion By 2022. It Is Expected To Reach USD 1.9 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 6.9% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Textured Vegetable Protein is a protein that comes only from plants, like peas, soybeans, wheat, and more. It is a meat alternative that is high in protein and fibre and has no fat or cholesterol. Textured veggie protein is a processed, dry, shelf-stable food that comes in granules, flakes, chunks, and other shapes. On the market, there are different kinds of textured veggie proteins. Some of these are textured soy protein, textured wheat protein, and textured pea protein. Structured veggie proteins, especially structured soy protein, are becoming more popular in the market because people want to eat healthier. The plant-based protein market is also growing because vegans who want to eat meals with a lot of protein are buying more plant-based protein.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Textured Vegetable Protein Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Recent Developments:

In November 2021 , DSM acquired Vestkorn Milling, one of the largest producers of ingredients for pea and plant-based protein products. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company's product portfolio and expertise and strengthen its global presence.

In October 2021 , Roquette Frères opened its largest pea protein plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. It will help Roquettes become a global plant-based protein specialist. The facility joins facilities in France and the Netherlands that produce pea protein.

In April 2020 , ADM announced an investment to improve the processing of non-GMO soybeans at its German oilseed plants. This is part of its expansion plan to expand its differentiated product range to meet the growing and changing needs of customers.

In November 2019, The Scoular Company selected a new location for its global headquarters in Omaha. The main objective of the company's new location is to accommodate its strategic growth plans and provide the foundation for a diverse, dynamic and high-performance workplace.

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

According to the Food Science and Health Database, there are now 22 million "flexitarians" in the UK. This is not a fad diet, but a permanent way of life, especially for powerful millennials. So, the increased number of vegans and flexitarians is likely to drive the textured plant protein market over the next few years. More soybean and wheat crops are being planted in developing areas like South America and the Asia-Pacific region. This has led to the broad cultivation of soybean and wheat grains around the world, which has made soybean and wheat products like tissue plant protein available.

Restraints :

Textured veggie protein is hard to make because it needs to have fibers with the same texture, length, and strength as regular meat. The bulk density, form, and surface of the extrudate are also important factors that affect the quality of TVP. Changes are made to the shape and mass of plant proteins during the process of texturization by extrusion. The hardest part of this process is controlling the extrusion, because the effects of temperature, shear, and pressure all affect the shape of TVP, which affects its quality.

Extrusion technology is used to make meat replacements. This is a way of processing that gives plant-based meat products texture. High-moisture extrusion is used to make textures like meat and fish from plants. During extrusion, barrel heating and screw pressure cause both heat and mechanical stress on the proteins. The texture of the object is set by this step. Because of this, the structure of the proteins changes, making them feel like raw meat. When the shape of a protein changes, soluble or insoluble aggregates can form. By connecting a long cooling die to the end of the extruder, proteins can be lined up in the direction of flow to make an anisotropic protein network.

Opportunity:

Soybeans, wheat, and peas have traditionally been used to get building proteins from. Textured veggie protein has mostly come from soy. Manufacturers have been looking into other sources, such as lentils, beans, oats, rice, and chia seeds. Fava beans have a lot of protein from plants and a lot of other vitamins and minerals. They also have a lot of soluble fiber, which can help your body digest food and lower your cholesterol. Fava beans also have more than 46% protein, which is an important macronutrient. Because of this, fava beans are now a great way to get textured veggie protein from a different source. VestKorn (USA) has been selling fava bean protein that has been put together.

Regional Outlook:

Textured veggie proteins are made in large quantities in North America. Major ingredient companies like DuPont (US), ADM (US), Cargill (US), and CHS (US) have been improving their ability to create new products so they can offer alternatives to meat that fit with changing customer tastes in the area. Canada has been the biggest producer of peas for making pea protein, and Manitoba has a number of production units that are already open or will open soon. According to a study released by the Canadian government in 2019, pea production in the area is expected to grow by 30%, or by up to 4.7 metric tons, by 2020. On the other hand, most of the wheat and soybeans in the area come from the United States.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 6.9% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.9 Billion By Type Slices, Flakes, Chunks, Granules By Applications Meat alternatives, Meat extenders, Meat analogues, Cereals & snacks, Other applications By Companies ADM (US), Cargill (US), CHS (US), Roquette Freres (France), DuPont (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), The Scoular Company (US), Puris Foods (US), VestKorn (Norway), MGP Ingredients (US), Beneo GmbH (Germany), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech (China), FoodChem International (China), Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group (China), Axiom Foods (US), AGT Food & Ingredients (Canada), Sun NutraFoods (India), Crown Soya Protein Group (China), La Troja (Spain), Hung Yang Foods (Taiwan), and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Textured Vegetable Protein Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

ADM (US), Cargill (US), CHS (US), Roquette Freres (France), DuPont (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), The Scoular Company (US), Puris Foods (US), VestKorn (Norway), MGP Ingredients (US), Beneo GmbH (Germany), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech (China), FoodChem International (China), Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group (China), Axiom Foods (US), AGT Food & Ingredients (Canada), Sun NutraFoods (India), Crown Soya Protein Group (China), La Troja (Spain), Hung Yang Foods (Taiwan), and Others.

Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Types:

Slices

Flakes

Chunks

Granules

Textured Vegetable Protein Market by Applications:

Meat alternatives

Meat extenders

Meat analogues

Cereals & snacks

Other applications

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

