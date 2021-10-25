TextUs Launches Workday Integration

TextUs announces integration with Workday, allowing its industry-leading text messaging platform to be used in seamless fashion with the Workday application.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TextUs is proud to announce its completed integration with Workday, bringing the leading text messaging platform to the leading HRIS in the market. This will allow talent acquisition teams to seamlessly integrate texting into their daily process within Workday and see increases in candidate engagement by up to ten times that of email or voice.

Together, TextUs and Workday will enable talent acquisition and HR teams to streamline their workflow by adding texting as a communications channel for Workday users, improving engagement with candidates, expediting response times, reducing placement times and enhancing the candidate experience during the recruiting cycle. The integration will allow users to text directly from TextUs' easy-to-use Chrome extension slide-out and correspondence will be automatically logged with a date and time stamp within a Workday custom object field.

The TextUs + Workday integration saves time by reducing manual contact creation and having to import contact records from Workday to TextUs. Additionally, Workday users will now have a full record of text communications directly on the contact records within the HRIS system.

"We are thrilled to deliver this integration to the many human resources teams using Workday," notes Martin Payne, CEO at TextUs. "Texting is so valuable to the recruiting process and that value is increased when there is a direct integration to a business system. Being able to integrate our platform with a market leader like Workday will allow us to put texting into the toolkit of more talent acquisition professionals in an already tight labor market."

More information about the TextUs + Workday integration can be found at www.textus.com/marketplace/workday .

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, leads and employees. TextUs integrates with several applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. The company serves many different verticals such as sales, staffing and recruiting, SaaS, higher education, corporate human resources, healthcare, property management, financial services, nonprofits, and more. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com .

