U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,580.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,389.25
    +48.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.10
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.86
    +1.10 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.53
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0049 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • Vix

    15.84
    +0.83 (+5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8780
    +0.4180 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,746.15
    +2,333.30 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,229.71
    +25.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

TextUs Launches Workday Integration

·2 min read

TextUs announces integration with Workday, allowing its industry-leading text messaging platform to be used in seamless fashion with the Workday application.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TextUs is proud to announce its completed integration with Workday, bringing the leading text messaging platform to the leading HRIS in the market. This will allow talent acquisition teams to seamlessly integrate texting into their daily process within Workday and see increases in candidate engagement by up to ten times that of email or voice.

Together, TextUs and Workday will enable talent acquisition and HR teams to streamline their workflow by adding texting as a communications channel for Workday users, improving engagement with candidates, expediting response times, reducing placement times and enhancing the candidate experience during the recruiting cycle. The integration will allow users to text directly from TextUs' easy-to-use Chrome extension slide-out and correspondence will be automatically logged with a date and time stamp within a Workday custom object field.

The TextUs + Workday integration saves time by reducing manual contact creation and having to import contact records from Workday to TextUs. Additionally, Workday users will now have a full record of text communications directly on the contact records within the HRIS system.

"We are thrilled to deliver this integration to the many human resources teams using Workday," notes Martin Payne, CEO at TextUs. "Texting is so valuable to the recruiting process and that value is increased when there is a direct integration to a business system. Being able to integrate our platform with a market leader like Workday will allow us to put texting into the toolkit of more talent acquisition professionals in an already tight labor market."

More information about the TextUs + Workday integration can be found at www.textus.com/marketplace/workday.

About TextUs
TextUs is the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with customers, candidates, leads and employees. TextUs integrates with several applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, making texting an easy and seamless extension of current business systems. The company serves many different verticals such as sales, staffing and recruiting, SaaS, higher education, corporate human resources, healthcare, property management, financial services, nonprofits, and more. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business-class text messaging combined with automated campaign features to connect businesses with their customers in real time. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

Media Contact:
Maggie Mistovich
720.800.8105
322000@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textus-launches-workday-integration-301406760.html

SOURCE TextUs

Recommended Stories

  • XPeng Hosted A Technology Day. It Revealed Three Things and a Flying Car.

    XPeng hosted a technology event over the weekend and showcased its latest charging, self driving and robotics technology. There was a flying car, too.

  • Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won't bid for art-selling network

    In premarket trade, PayPal Holdings rallied and Pinterest tumbled after the payments firm said it wouldn't bid for the art-sharing social network. In a terse statement, PayPal said "that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time." PayPal shares jumped 6% while Pinterest fell 10%. Bloomberg had reported PayPal's interest in buying Pinterest last week.

  • I Always Loved Scotland’s Orkney Islands. So I Retired There.

    I knew that the summers on the windswept islands were magical. But I’ve come to love the rainy, dark winters more than I ever would have expected.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Former NC State student not giving up in DACA lawsuit against ExxonMobil

    A former N.C. State engineering student is appealing a federal judge’s decision to throw out his discrimination lawsuit against oil giant ExxonMobil.

  • Tesla opens new China research, data centers; will store data locally

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday it had built a research center and a separate data center in Shanghai, where it manufactures Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. The auto research and development center, Tesla's first outside the United States, employs engineers for software, electronics, materials and charging, it said in a statement. The new data center for factory production will store Tesla's operation data locally.

  • Apple Has Upended the Online Ad Market. Snap Is Just the Beginning of the Pain.

    The push to protect consumer privacy by limiting targeted advertising on mobile devices is hitting home for advertisers and ad-reliant online businesses.

  • GM, Ford results likely to reflect chip shortage's varying impacts on sector

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are likely to show investors both the positive and negative financial impacts of the global semiconductor chip shortage when the U.S. automakers report third-quarter results on Wednesday. GM and Ford have had to bring some assembly lines to a halt for lack of semiconductors, and contend with rising costs for other parts and raw materials as well as shipping. Lost production and rising supply-chain costs put pressure on profit margins.

  • U.S. Oil Tops $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in the U.S. rallied above $85 a barrel for the first time since 2014, another landmark in a surge in global energy prices, while an eye-watering rally in market structure deepened. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank R

  • Retirement Plans: Pensions vs. Social Security

    Both pensions and Social Security provide an income stream to retirees, but they differ widely on how they're structured and funded. Learn the differences.

  • Supply Chain Chaos: 2 Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Last year, pandemic-driven business closures weakened global supply chains, reducing the availability of raw materials and other goods. This chaos is already impacting consumers, who are finding it more difficult to buy everything from automobiles and electronics to household products and medicine. Unfortunately, experts believe it will be at least six months (and maybe more than a year) before supply chains normalize, meaning industries like construction, manufacturing, and retail are likely to face significant headwinds for the foreseeable future.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • U.S Oil Bulls Rampage On Tight Supplies in World’s Largest Economy

    Global supply of both crude oil and refined products remained tight, as demand for solid fuels in the world’s largest economy and elsewhere picked up from the pandemic-induced slump caused by COVID-19.

  • Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

    JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, acco

  • Supply-Chain Disruptions Encourage Rio Tinto to Mine Its Own Sludge for Critical Minerals

    With some minerals in short supply amid a global supply-chain crisis, the mining company is looking at ways it can produce additional minerals essential for modern technologies.

  • Latest Russian cyberattack targeting hundreds of U.S. networks -Microsoft

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Russian-based agency behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberattack has targeted hundreds more companies and organizations in its latest wave of attacks on U.S.-based computer systems, Microsoft said in a blog post. Microsoft, in a blog post dated Oct. 24, said Nobelium's latest wave targeted "resellers and other technology service providers" of cloud services. Just a small percent of the latest attempts were successful, Microsoft told the New York Times, which first reported the breach, but it gave no further details.

  • Retirement savings contribution credits and more: How Congress can help retirees save

    Congress is considering several proposals that could make retirement savings more worthwhile: student loan matching, retirement credits, and more

  • In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

    Built by UK online supermarket pioneer Ocado, the washing-machine sized bots have caught the eye of international retailers battling a shortage of workers and rising wage demands in a post-pandemic world. It has already struck deals to provide its technology to supermarket groups in eight countries including the United States, Japan and France. Luke Jensen, CEO of the London-listed company's technology arm, Ocado Solutions, told Reuters they want to automate the entire process from farm and factory gate to shopper's fridge, while driving up productivity at its sites known as customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).

  • Medtronic Canada announces commercial launch of Mazor™ X, the first dedicated robotic spinal surgery platform in Canada

    Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) – a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the commercial launch of the Mazor™ X System (herein referred to as Mazor) for robotic-guided spine surgery. The Mazor platform offers a fully integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, workflow, execution and confirmation, and is the first dedicated robotic assisted spine surgery platform being launched in Canada.