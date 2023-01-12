U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,105.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,470.75
    -5.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.80
    +7.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6580
    -0.7670 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,220.56
    +798.21 (+4.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.89
    +19.18 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,470.23
    +24.23 (+0.09%)
     

TF Bank AB (publ): Upcoming change of CEO

·2 min read

BORAS, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than fifteen years as CEO and following the completion of a number of key strategic milestones, Mattias Carlsson has discussed his role with the board of directors for a period of time, and they have thereafter agreed that he should leave his position as CEO during 2023. The board of directors has appointed Joakim Jansson as the new CEO of TF Bank starting in August 2023 at the latest. Joakim Jansson joins from Swedbank AB, where he has been head of Group Payments, Lending & Cards. Mattias Carlsson will remain with the company as Senior Business Advisor.

Joakim Jansson holds a BSc and a PhD in Economics from Uppsala University. He has more than fifteen years of experience from various positions both with Swedbank, where he inter alia has been head of Group Payments, Lending & Cards, and with Handelsbanken, where he inter alia has been CIO and head of the international banking business, the insurance business and business support within Investment Banking, Asset Management and Corporate Banking. Joakim Jansson also has experience from the Swedish Premium Pension Authority and from the Swedish Department of Finance.

John Brehmer, the chairman of the board of directors of TF Bank comments:

"I am delighted with the appointment of Joakim as Mattias' successor. Joakim brings extensive and broad experience from banking. His expertise and leadership skills contribute to TF Bank's future development.

Under Mattias' leadership, TF Bank has had a fantastic development, with consistent growth both operating income and profitability. The company has strengthened its offering and position to become a leading niche bank. Mattias has led TF Bank from a private company to a strong and growing public company."

Mattias Carlsson, TF Bank's CEO comments:

"I am very proud of TF Bank's growth journey. It has been a joy to lead a company with so much potential and to work with an incredible team that has helped TF Bank reach so much success over the years. It is now with confidence I shortly hand over the baton to Joakim, who brings broad experience and a fresh perspective on how we going forward further can strengthen TF Bank's position. I am also happy to transition into a role as Senior Business Advisor."

Joakim Jansson, TF Bank's incoming CEO comments:

"I am delighted by the opportunity to enter into the role as CEO of TF Bank. The company operates in an exciting part of the banking sector and has continuously delivered good results and solid growth for many years. My background and experience will enable me to contribute to TF Bank's further expansion and success. I am excited to start working with TF Bank's management and employees - we are going to create great results ogether."

For further information, please contact:
John Brehmer, chairman of the board of directors, +46 (0) 706 70 40 67.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 January 2023 at 22:00 CET.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tf-bank-ab-publ-upcoming-change-of-ceo-301719788.html

Recommended Stories

  • Univar Solutions Draws Interest from Apollo, Platinum

    (Bloomberg) -- US chemical distributor Univar Solutions Inc. has attracted interest from potential bidders including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Platinum Equity, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President

  • First Mover Asia: The Next Avraham Eisenberg Isn’t Going to Be a ChatGPT Powered ‘Script Kiddie’

    CoinDesk markets analyst Glenn Williams Jr. took a look at blockchain data for clues on the outlook. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) was up 4.2%. The U.S. government's latest release of the the most widely tracked inflation figures, the Consumer Price Index, is due out Thursday, covering price increases in December.

  • Euro Bulls See US CPI Data as Catalyst for Push Toward $1.10

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro’s rally against the dollar has stalled over the past month at resistance around its May high. Bulls are hoping Thursday’s US inflation data will provide enough ammunition for it to breach that barrier and resume its progress toward $1.10.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether continue run up ahead of U.S. inflation report; Avalanche surges

    Bitcoin and Ether prices rose in Thursday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, continuing almost a week’s run of price gains on signs of slower inflation in the U.S.

  • Amazon union wins certification after NLRB reaffirms historic Staten Island win

    The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has certified the Amazon Labor Union's (ALU) victory at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Why GE HealthCare Technologies Surged Higher Today

    General Electric spinoff GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) Shares were up 8.6% by 11:30 a.m. today. According to the release, organic fourth-quarter revenue growth will be a whopping 12%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) will come in above the $2.6 billion forecast on the investor day in December.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Buy Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock

    Investors are optimistic about Exact Sciences (EXAS) on continued strength across the Screening and Precision Oncology businesses.

  • Daughter of world’s richest man takes the helm at Dior as LVMH reshuffles its two biggest fashion houses

    A reshuffle at LVMH appears to have tightened Bernard Arnault's family grip on the luxury powerhouse.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Jumps After Company Releases Guidance

    GE HealthCare Technologies' shares rose Wednesday after the company issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter and forecasted continued organic revenue growth in the year ahead. The company, which [completed its spinoff](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-04-2023/card/ge-healthcare-spinoff-starts-trading-WpvaxRCwO5Vfht5JyHEo) from General Electric last week, said it expects 2023 organic revenue to grow by 5% to 7% from 2022 levels. In 2022, organic revenue grew by