TF Bank appoints Nomination Committee ahead of 2023 Annual General Meeting

BORAS, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank today announces the composition of the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, 3 May 2023. The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to be submitted to the 2023 AGM regarding Chairman for the General Meeting, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors as well as board and auditor fees and fees for committee work.

According to the guidelines for appointment of the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting in 2021, the largest shareholders in terms of voting power who wish to participate in the Nomination Committee will have the right to appoint one member each. The member representing the largest shareholder should be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed on the basis of the ownership structure as at 31 August 2022. The Nomination Committee comprises the following members:

Paul Källenius, representing TFB Holding AB

Erik Selin, representing Erik Selin Fastigheter AB

Jonas Weil, representing Proventus Aktiebolag

John Brehmer, Chairman of the Board of TF Bank AB

Paul Källenius has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Tiberon AB, the second largest owner of TF Bank, declined to be represented in the Nomination Committee. However, Tiberon AB's board member John Brehmer is a member of the Nomination Committee in his capacity as Chairman of TF Bank.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting can do so by sending an e-mail to ir@tfbank.se or letter to: TF Bank AB (publ), Att: Valberedningen, Norrlandsgatan 7, 111 43 Stockholm, no later than 8 February 2023.

Mattias Carlsson, CEO, mattias.carlsson@tfbank.se

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was provided for publication on 28 October 2022 at 08.30 CET.

