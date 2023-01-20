U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.00
    +14.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,223.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,422.75
    +66.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.60
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.67
    +0.34 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.10
    +7.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.52
    +0.18 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2361
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8500
    +0.4510 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,966.33
    +123.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.17
    +4.75 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

TF Bank Year-end Report January - December 2022

·3 min read

BORAS, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "During the fourth quarter, TF Bank increased its market share and both the Credit Cards and the Ecommerce Solutions segments reached record volumes. TF Bank's loan portfolio increased by 27% in local currencies over the past year. The quarter's operating profit amounted to SEK 114 million and is slightly affected by loan loss provisions related to the high level of new lending."– Mattias Carlsson, CEO

January – December 2022 compared to January – December 2021

  • The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,654 million, compared to December 2021 the increase in local currencies was 27%

  • Operating profit increased by 23% to SEK 434.0 million

  • Earnings per share increased by 21% to SEK 15.18

  • Cost/income ratio amounted to 43.3% (41.9)

  • Return on equity amounted to 23.6% (24.4)

  • Total capital ratio has decreased to 15.6% (16.2)

October – December 2022 compared to October – December 2021

  • The loan portfolio amounted to SEK 14,654 million, compared to September 2022 the increase in local currencies was 6 %

  • Operating profit increased by 16% to SEK 114.2 million

  • Earnings per share increased by 13% to SEK 3.96

  • Cost/income ratio amounted to 42.1% (43.0)

  • Return on equity amounted to 22.8% (25.4)

Significant events, January – December 2022

  • During the year, the credit card business had a loan book growth of 93% and economies of scale in the business model contributed to the operating profit improving by SEK 51 million.

  • Within the Ecommerce Solutions segment, the Bank signed an agreement and, at the end of December, launched a cooperation with the major Nordic retailer Jollyroom, which is expected to generate an annual transaction volume of more than SEK 2 billion.

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

  • The board has appointed Joakim Jansson as the new CEO, starting no later than August 2023. Mattias Carlsson will remain with the company as a Senior Business Advisor.

  • The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has given TF Bank permission to use the Alternative Standardised Approach to calculate the capital requirement for operational risk. The approval has strengthened all TF Bank's capital ratios with approximately 1 percentage point as of 31 December 2022.

  • To participate in the conference call, please click on the Youtube link below or dial in using the number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

Link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/tf-bank/bokslutskommunike-2022/

SE: +46 (0)8 4468 2488 and enter the meeting code 857 3984 6592.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Credit Cards and Ecommerce Solutions. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 20 January 2023 at 07:00 CET.

CONTACT:

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3700434/1792747.pdf

Report - Year-end report 2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tf-bank-year-end-report-january--december-2022-301726577.html

Recommended Stories

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Clean Tech Stocks; Here Are 3 Names With Strong Multiyear Growth Potential

    Clean tech and green energy sectors are on the cusp of a strong multiyear growth run. That's the opinion of Morgan Stanley's 5-star analyst Stephen Byrd who notes that political will is likely to support the practical benefits of clean and renewable energy to create a favorable environment for ‘clean and green’ tech over the next few years. Outlining his view, Byrd writes: “We believe current valuations do not reflect the long-term robust growth and margin improvement that we see as a result of

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • US Market Watchers Are Fretting Over the Biggest January Options Expiry in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Market watchers on Wall Street attribute this week’s stock selloff to the insidious threat of recession. Yet derivatives traders see a less ominous foe: the mass expiration of options on Friday — the biggest January event in a decade.Most Read from BloombergMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationTreasury Taps Retirement Funds to Avoid Breaching US Debt LimitBiden Revives Housing Rule That Trump Derided as ‘

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • Why Kinder Morgan Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

    Investors were energized about energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) on Thursday. After the company unveiled its latest set of quarterly results, its share price advanced to close the day more than 2% higher, a contrast from the nearly 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index. For its fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan booked just under $4.58 billion in revenue, which was a touch over 3% higher on a year-over-year basis.

  • The US government just hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are 3 ways it could hurt you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • Netflix stock rises despite Q4 earnings miss, co-CEO stepping down

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal breaks down Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings results and the news that Reed Hastings will be stepping down from his CEO role.&nbsp;

  • 10 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 value stocks with big buybacks. If you want to see more value stocks with big buybacks, go directly to 5 Value Stocks with Big Buybacks. Value stocks are stocks that arguably trade below their intrinsic value. Although the intrinsic value of a stock is subjective because […]

  • CureVac Can Finally Compete With Moderna. It’s an ‘Under-the-Radar mRNA Story.’

    CureVac is ready to compete in the big leagues with its vaccines, according to a UBS analyst who says the soaring stock has more room to rise. UBS analyst Eliana Merle upgraded the shares (ticker: CVAC) to Buy from Neutral and raised her 12-month target for the stocks price to $18 from $8 on Thursday. Merle listed recent clinical trial data and the biopharmaceutical company’s ability to gain market share as reasons for the upgrade.

  • 3 High-Yield S&P 500 Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These time-tested income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 6.2%, are amazing deals hiding in plain sight.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Netflix Jumps On Subscribers After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    The market rally suffered more damage as the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day line. Netflix subscriber growth easily beat.

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2023

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy in January

    While those recession worries remain, several upside catalysts could cause crude prices to rebound in 2023. The best way to cash in on higher oil prices this year is to buy shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). The oil company aims to return three-quarters of its excess cash to investors via its variable dividend.