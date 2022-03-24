U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.16
    +63.92 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.94
    +349.44 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,191.84
    +269.23 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.44
    +23.24 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.22
    -3.71 (-3.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,958.00
    +20.70 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.63 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    +0.0200 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3090
    +1.1960 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,894.29
    +1,569.00 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.32
    +27.37 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     

TFF Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·18 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TFFP
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pipeline Advancement Continues with Ongoing Phase 2 Studies for Voriconazole and Tacrolimus Programs

Partnership Activity Surrounding Thin Film Freezing Continues to Expand Reflecting the Technology’s Broad Applicability Across Molecule Type and Therapeutic Area

Appoints Life Sciences Executive, Brandi Roberts, to Board of Directors and Anthony Hickey, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer

Expands Leadership Team With Senior Appointments in Product Development and Manufacturing, Government and Strategic Initiatives, and Regulatory Affairs

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled Today, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end December 31, 2021, and provided an update on recent corporate and clinical developments. The Company will discuss the highlights on a conference call and webcast, scheduled for today, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET.

“The progress we have made in advancing our internal pipeline while expanding our partnered programs has positioned us for continued success in 2022,” said Glenn Mattes, CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals. “Our two most advanced programs, Inhaled Tacrolimus and Voriconazole Powders, now have initiated Phase 2 studies based upon an impressive body of supportive clinical data. We expect an interim analysis in the second half of the year and will look to partner these assetsafter the release of these data. We believe the success of either program would not only advance the current standard of care in their respective indication but would also serve to unlock significant shareholder value for our investors.”

“We are also excited about the robust activity surrounding our partnered programs, which reflects a growing recognition of the potential of Thin Film Freezing technology to improve drug formulation and delivery. For example, we have partnered with Union Therapeutics to develop Inhaled Niclosamide Powder for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, and in February, TFF published new research indicating that inhaled niclosamide completely inhibited Omicron at a dose of only 1μM. In our view, this level of potency may allow us to deliver reduced doses of niclosamide directly to the lung without compromising its antiviral activity, which could lead to significant safety and tolerability advantages versus other therapies.”

“Our government and academic partnerships also continue to grow. This month, we announced a CRADA agreement with USAMRIID that will assess the immune response of a dry powder recombinant Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 Glycoprotein (TFFD-rVSV-SARS2-GP) vaccine formulated using TFF’s Thin Film Freezing technology. This is now our second CRARA agreement with USAMRIID and reflects our strategic focus to work with organizations who can provide world-class scientific talent and testing capabilities to help further validate our Thin Film Freezing technology platform.”

“It is also becoming increasingly clear that Thin Film Freezing’s ability to improve formulations across a broad range of molecular entities will likely lead to more strategic-based collaborations. On March 1st, Catalent and TFF Pharmaceuticals jointly announced a collaboration that will significantly expand our access to manufacturing capabilities and provide scalability for our Thin Film Freezing technology, while also affording us the opportunity to build a portfolio of technology licensing partnerships. We are very excited about this strategic collaboration with Catalent and believe it will provide us the opportunity to significantly expand the applications of our technology platform.”

“Today, I am also very pleased to announce the appointment of Brandi Roberts to our Board. With over two decades of financial management expertise within the life sciences sector, Brandi brings considerable talent and experience to our company and is joining us at an important time in our Company’s growth. We will clearly benefit from her insight and depth of knowledge, and I look forward to working with her.”

“I would also like to express my thanks to Dr. Brian Windsor, who is stepping down from his roles as Board member and CSO. Since our company’s founding, Brian has been instrumental in helping to bring Thin Film Freezing technology to so many of our partners and pipeline assets. Brian has clearly played a key role in the evolution of TFF Pharmaceuticals, and on behalf of the entire team at TFF Pharmaceuticals, we thank him for his many accomplishments and guidance, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

“Today as well, we are very pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Anthony Hickey as our new Chief Scientific Officer. Tony is an internationally recognized scientist who has published extensively in several areas related to our core technology, including pharmaceutical inhalation aerosols, pharmaceutical process engineering, particulate science, pharmaco-complexity and tuberculosis therapy.”

"I am thrilled to assume the role of Chief Scientific Officer with TFF Pharmaceuticals”, said Dr. Anthony Hickey. “As a member of the TFF's Scientific Advisory Board, I have seen the tremendous progress Glenn and his team have made in bringing thin film freezing technology into the mainstream of advanced formulation development. As CSO, finding opportunities to bring this innovative technology to both industry and academia will be a key focus for me, and I look forward to working with the outstanding scientists at TFF to achieve this objective."

Mr. Mattes continued, “In 2021, we demonstrated the successful application of our Thin Film Freezing technology through the generation of positive clinical data in our two lead candidates. We believe these data sets, along with expansion of testing activities for our numerous partners, all point to Thin Film Freezing’s potential as a viable, mainstream formulation technology with potential to fundamentally change drug delivery. In 2022, we plan to leverage the success from the prior year to further build momentum and growth across our business to help drive shareholder value.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 4:30 PM, Eastern Standard Time, to review the clinical, corporate and financial highlights. To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers prior to the start of the call:

Domestic Dial-In Number: Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13726816

The call will also be broadcast live over the Web and can be accessed on TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Website, https://tffpharma.com or directly at https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8HlFQvDt

Please access the Company's website at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. The conference call will also be available for replay for one month on the Company's website in the Events Calendar of the Investors section.

Recent Clinical and Corporate Highlights:

  • Voriconazole Inhalation Powder (TFF VORI): In November, announced the completion of dosing in the Phase 1b clinical trial of Voriconazole Inhalation Powder (TFF VORI), a next-generation, direct-to-lung, inhaled dry powder version of voriconazole for the treatment and prevention of Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA) (NCT #04576325). This study assessed the safety and tolerability in two cohorts of eight patients with mild to moderate asthma, a population at high risk of developing IPA. Initial data from the study suggests that TFF VORI is well tolerated in asthma patients, supporting the Company’s progress to Phase 2 study in IPA patients.

    Voriconazole is recommended as the first line treatment for IPA according to the Infectious Disease Society (IDSA) - Practice Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Aspergillosis (2016), but oral voriconazole is associated with significant drug-drug interactions and toxicities. Delivery of voriconazole directly to the lung may allow for a product that has greater efficacy than orally administered voriconazole and that has improved safety through reduced systemic toxicities and reduced drug-drug interactions.

    To date, observational data from this trial support the inclusion of patients that have hyperreactive airway disease comorbidities in the Phase 2 trial. This suggests TFF VORI also may have the potential to treat Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA), which impacts up to 2.5%1 of asthma patients.

  • Science Day Event: In December, TFF Pharmaceuticals hosted a virtual Science Day which featured a presentation by Carsten Schwarz, M.D., Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Center in Potsdam Germany, on the Company’s Inhaled Voriconazole Powder for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (IPA), and a presentation by Christopher Emig, Ph.D., President and CEO of Augmenta Bioworks, Inc., on inhaled AUG-3387 for COVID-19. A replay of this event can be found on the TFF Pharmaceuticals website under the Investors – Events Calendar.

  • Board of Director Appointment: Today, the Company announced the appointment of Brandi Roberts to the TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Board of Directors. Ms. Roberts has over 25 years of public accounting and finance experience, including 22 years at publicly traded pharmaceutical, medical technology, and life science companies. Ms. Roberts has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH) since January 2021. Previously, Ms. Roberts served as Chief Financial Officer of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) from January 2019 to January 2021. Prior to joining Lineage, she served as Chief Financial Officer of REVA Medical, Inc. Ms. Roberts previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Mast Therapeutics, Inc. from January 2013 to April 2017, and as its Senior Vice President, Finance, from March 2011 to January 2013. Previously, she held senior positions at Alphatec Spine, Inc., Artes Medical, Inc., Stratagene Corporation, and Pfizer, Inc. Ms. Roberts currently serves as Chair of the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Bioscience Financial Officers and has served on the Board of Temple Therapeutics BV since November 2019. Ms. Roberts is a certified public accountant with the State of California and received her B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Arizona and her M.B.A. from the University of San Diego.

  • Appointment of Chief Scientific Officer: Today, the Company announced the appointment of Anthony Hickey, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Hickey is Professor Emeritus in Pharmacoengineering and Molecular Pharmaceutics at the Eshelman School of Pharmacy of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Hickey is also Adjunct Professor of biomedical engineering at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine.

    TFF Pharmaceuticals also announced that Dr. Brian Windsor has stepped down from his roles as Chief Scientific Officer and Board member effective March 21, 2022, to focus exclusively on his role as President and CEO of Lung Therapeutics.

  • Expands Leadership Team: Today, the Company also announced the appointment of three additional seasoned executives to help lead the company:

    • John Koleng, Ph.D., R.Ph. - Vice President of Product Development and Manufacturing
      Dr. Koleng has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He was an executive with three drug development companies, Oticara, Via Therapeutics, and CloXero Therapeutics, and co-founded AlphaVektor, LLC and Axxis Innovations, Inc. John is an industry-recognized expert in drug development including nasal/pulmonary products and injectables. John has an historic relationship working with TFF as a consultant and is an inventor on several patent applications filed on behalf of TFF. He has a B.S. in Pharmacy and a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics, both from the University of Texas at Austin where he currently is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutics and serves on the College of Pharmacy Dean’s Advisory Council. He is a registered pharmacist.

    • Greg J. Davenport, Ph.D. - Vice President of Government and Strategic Initiatives Dr. Davenport brings over 28 years of pharmaceutical product development and government contracting experience as a C-Level Executive in the life sciences. Greg is a founding partner of Dport Federal Group, LLC, a consulting firm that assists various clients in the life science and pharmaceutical industries seeking to conduct business with the Federal Government. At TFF, Dr. Davenport willoversee academic, government, and industry infectious disease and biodefense collaborations, while also pursuing non-dilutive funding to advance TFF’s technology platform and products to address government and commercial needs. Greg earned a B.S. from Dillard University and received his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Howard University.

    • Paul Manley - Head of Regulatory Affairs
      Mr. Manley has accumulated 30+ years of business and senior management experience in regulatory affairs, compliance and overall drug development across a range of therapeutic areas. Paul’s corporate career encompassed senior management and technical leadership positions within the U.S. and Europe in both large corporations (VP, Global Regulatory Affairs – Oncology, Johnson & Johnson) and start-up-like entities (VP, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Genta Incorporated). In 2007 Paul established Orvieto Consulting, LLC, providing strategic advice to numerous companies across a wide range of scientific disciplines.

  • Strategic Business Development and Partnership Activities – Biopharmaceutical Companies and Research Institutions:

    • In March, TFF entered into a collaboration agreement with Catalent focused on providing access to its large number of clients the innovative TFF technology which has the potential to increase the adoption of the pulmonary and nasal route for the systemic delivery of biotherapeutics. In addition, Catalent will become the CDMO of choice for these referred clients and, Catalent will assume a priority position in TFF’s biologics collaborations.

    • In February, announced that results from its recently completed in vitro neutralization and viral replication assays indicate that the Niclosamide Inhalation Powder completely inhibited viral replication of both the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2. Compared to data from previously published studies, the results demonstrate that Niclosamide Inhalation Powder appears to be the most potent inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 replication, including the Omicron variant. Results from these studies also confirm previous findings which validated the potent antiviral efficacy of niclosamide in a human airway model.

      In January, announced the completion of enrollment of 40 healthy subjects for a Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT#05168644) of Niclosamide Inhalation Powder. The Company is developing Niclosamide Inhalation Powder in partnership with Union Therapeutics as a potential antiviral treatment to treat COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases.

    • In October, TFF and Augmenta Bioworks announced the publication of a research paper highlighting positive preclinical study results of AUG-3387, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy being developed in collaboration between the two companies for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings have been published online through the bioRxiv preprint server, under the title “AUG-3387, a Human-Derived Monoclonal Antibody Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Variants and Reduces Viral Load from Therapeutic Treatment of Hamsters In Vivo.”

  • Strategic Business Development and Partnership Activities – Governmental and Defense Contracting Agencies:

    • In March, entered into a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, also known as USAMRIID, and the Geneva Foundation, a nonprofit foundation that supports and advances innovative medical research within the U.S. Military. TFF Pharmaceuticals and USAMRIID will evaluate the immune response of a dry powder recombinant Vesicular Stomatitis Virus Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 Glycoprotein vaccine formulated using TFF’s Thin Film Freezing technology. The end goal is to develop a single, easily administered and temperature stable countermeasure to protect our warfighters against multiple viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, and Marburg.

Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 2020

  • Cash Position: As of December 31, 2021, TFF Pharmaceuticals reported cash and cash equivalents of $33.8 million.

  • Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses for 2021 were $21.3 million, compared to $10.7 million in 2020.

  • General & Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses for 2021 were $10.6 million, compared to $8.0 million in 2020.

  • Net Loss: TFF Pharmaceuticals reported a net loss for 2021 of $31.0 million, compared to a net loss of $18.6 million in 2020.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the prior year:

Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $6.9 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2020.

General & Administrative (G&A) expenses were $3.2 million compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2020.

Net Loss: TFF Pharmaceuticals reported a net loss of $10.0 million, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million for the same period in 2020.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS’ THIN FILM FREEZING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform was designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung, an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine. The TFF process results in a “Brittle Matrix Particle,” which possesses low bulk density, high surface area, and typically an amorphous morphology, allowing the particles to supersaturate when contacting the target site, such as lung tissue. Based upon laboratory experiments the aerodynamic properties of the particles are such that the portion of a drug deposited to the deep lung has the potential to reach as high as 75 percent.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Inhaled Voriconazole Powder and Inhaled Tacrolimus Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by over 120 patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., including the expectations for its continued development of Inhaled Tacrolimus and Voriconazole Powdersand an Inhaled Niclosamide Powder for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, collaboration and referral arrangement with Catalent, the benefits of the Company’s TFF platform and the Company’s plans to add to its existing pipeline of product candidates. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (i) the risk that the Company may not be able to successfully conclude clinical testing or obtain pre-market approval of its Inhaled Tacrolimus, Voriconazole or Niclosamide Powders or any of its dry powder product candidates, (ii) the risk that the Company may not achieve the favorable results expected from its collaboration and referral agreement with Catalent, ((iii) no drug product incorporating the TFF platform has received FDA pre-market approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial drug product, (iv) the Company has no current agreements or understandings with any large pharmaceutical companies for the development of a drug product incorporating the TFF Platform, (v) the risk that the Company will not be able to conclude a long-term commercial agreement with any third-party, and (vi) those other risks disclosed in the section “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022. TFF Pharmaceuticals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Company Contacts:

Glenn Mattes
President and CEO
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc
gmattes@tffpharma.com

Kirk Coleman
Chief Financial Officer
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
kcoleman@tffpharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Gwendolyn Schanker
LifeSci Communications
(269) 921-3607
gschanker@lifescicomms.com

1 Denning DW, Pleuvry A, Cole DC. Global burden of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis with asthma and its complication chronic pulmonary aspergillosis in adults. Med Mycol. 2013 May;51(4):361-70. doi: 10.3109/13693786.2012.738312. Epub 2012 Dec 4. PMID: 23210682. Accessed November 5, 2021.


TFF PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

33,794,672

$

35,300,805

Receivable due from collaboration agreement

1,628,703

Research and development tax incentive receivable

966,646

Prepaid assets and other current assets

2,447,930

2,258,229

Total current assets

38,837,951

37,559,034

Property and equipment, net

1,859,860

1,102,808

Total assets

$

40,697,811

$

38,661,842

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,493,842

$

1,297,725

Accrued compensation

416,910

Deferred research grant revenue

50,000

24,315

Total liabilities

1,960,752

1,322,040

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock; $0.001 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 25,371,781 and 22,534,874 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

25,372

22,535

Additional paid-in capital

104,078,968

71,648,453

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(48,921

)

(51,538

)

Accumulated deficit

(65,318,360

)

(34,279,648

)

Total stockholders’ equity

38,737,059

37,339,802

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

40,697,811

$

38,661,842


TFF PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

Year Ended
December 31,
2021

Year Ended
December 31,
2020

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Grant revenue

$

88,161

$

Operating expenses:

Research and development

21,300,865

10,681,565

General and administrative

10,573,954

8,012,085

Total operating expenses

31,874,819

18,693,650

Loss from operations

(31,786,658

)

(18,693,650

)

Other income:

Other income

696,714

Interest income

51,232

126,416

Total other income

747,946

126,416

Net loss

$

(31,038,712

)

$

(18,567,234

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(1.25

)

$

(0.91

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

24,820,971

20,425,162


Recommended Stories

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Las Vegas, Casinos, Gamblers Get Huge IRS News (Jackpot)

    Don't want to tell the IRS about your jackpot from the casinos? You may not have to (which Caesars, MGM, and others should love).

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Nvidia CEO: Hack was a ‘wake-up call’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the recent hack by Lapsus$ was a 'wake-up call' for the chip maker.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Why Shares of GameStop Are Falling Today

    Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock extraordinaire GameStop (NYSE: GME) were 7.3% lower as of 12:04 p.m. ET today in what has been a busy week of news for the company. The busy week for GameStop started on Tuesday when a Reddit user on the subreddit WallStreetBets wrote that GameStop traded at a more than 58% discount to its fair value over the last 15 months. Considering WallStreetBets is the subreddit that played a big role in sparking GameStop's monstrous run in 2021, it comes as no surprise that posts like that can get the stock moving.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nikola: Making Progress, but Execution Remains Key, Says J.P. Morgan

    Nikola (NKLA) investors finally have something to cheer about. On Wednesday, at the company’s Analyst Day, the EV truck startup announced that, as planned, production of the Tre battery electric truck had begun at the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility on March 21. The company also said it expects to deliver 300 to 500 Tre semi-trucks this year and that by mid-2023, manufacturing for the European market will go ahead at the German facility. J.P. Morgan’s Bill Peterson attended the event, w