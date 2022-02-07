TFI International Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
Fourth quarter diluted EPS of $1.52 up from $0.91 in Q4 2020, while adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.57 increased from $0.98
Fourth quarter operating income of $215.0 million increased from $117.1 million in Q4 2020
Fourth quarter net cash from operating activities of $190.3 million increased from $164.9 million in Q4 2020
Full-year diluted EPS of $6.97 up from $3.03 in 2020, while adjusted diluted EPS1 of $5.23 increased from $3.30
MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
“TFI International completed a highly successful year that featured our transformational acquisition of UPS Ground Freight, which is already helping to drive our robust financial results reported today. During the fourth quarter, our operating income grew 84% and our adjusted diluted EPS grew 60%,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is gratifying to see all our business segments delivering year-over-year growth in revenues and operating income, on the tremendous efforts of our thousands of talented team members. By focusing through the pandemic on our longstanding operating principles that emphasize efficiency, strong cash flow, and the strategic allocation of capital, we have entered the new year stronger than ever. I am therefore confident that regardless of operating conditions, our proven approach to the business and the synergies still to come from our rebranded TForce Freight position us well over the long term, for additional growth, superior customer service, and the continued creation of shareholder value.”
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
Financial highlights
Quarters ended
Years ended
(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021*
2020
Total revenue
2,140.9
1,122.0
7,220.4
3,781.1
Revenue before fuel surcharge
1,888.4
1,048.1
6,468.8
3,484.3
Adjusted EBITDA1
318.5
193.5
1,076.5
699.6
Operating income
215.0
117.1
889.2
416.6
Net cash from operating activities
190.3
164.9
855.4
610.9
Net income
144.1
86.3
664.4
275.7
EPS - diluted ($)
1.52
0.91
6.97
3.03
Adjusted net income1
148.6
93.4
498.3
299.8
Adjusted EPS - diluted1 ($)
1.57
0.98
5.23
3.30
Weighted average number of shares ('000s)
92,669
93,374
93,054
89,113
* The year end December 31, 2021 balances include an adjustment to the bargain purchase gain of $69.4 millon applied retrospectively to the second quarter of 2021, the quarter of the business acquisition, as a result of new information becoming available since the preliminary purchase price allocation was performed. .
1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Total revenue of $2.14 billion was up 91% and, revenue before fuel surcharge of $1.89 billion was up 80% compared to the prior year period.
Operating income grew 84% to $215.0 million from $117.1 million the prior year period, primarily driven by acquisitions, strong execution across the organization, increased quality of revenue, an asset-right approach, and cost efficiencies.
Net income grew 67% to $144.1 million from $86.3 million the prior year period, and net income of $1.52 per diluted share was up relative to $0.91 the prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $148.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, as compared to $93.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, the prior year period.
Total revenue grew for all segments relative to the prior year period with increases of 6% for Package and Courier, 509% for Less-Than-Truckload, 22% for Truckload and 35% for Logistics. Operating income was also higher across all segments in the fourth quarter in comparison to the prior-year.
FULL-YEAR RESULTS
Total revenue was $7.22 billion for 2021 versus $3.78 billion in 2020. Revenue before fuel surcharge of $6.47 billion was up 86% compared to the prior year.
Operating income totalled $889.2 million, or 14% of revenue before fuel surcharge, an increase of 113% compared to $416.6 million and 12% of revenue before fuel surcharge in the prior year. The increase is mainly attributable to the contributions from acquisitions, including a bargain purchase gain of $193.5 million, and despite a decrease in the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy of $40.0 million and an expense recognized on the mark-to-market of the DSUs of $22.9 million.
Net income was $664.4 million, or $6.97 per diluted share, compared to $275.7 million, or $3.03 per diluted share a year earlier. Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, non-IFRS measures, were $498.3 million, or $5.23 per diluted share, compared to $299.8 million, or $3.30 per diluted share the prior year period.
During 2021, total revenue grew 21% for Package and Courier, 378% for Less-Than-Truckload, 24% for Truckload and 76% for Logistics relative to the prior year. Operating income was up 38% for Package and Courier, 449% for Less-Than-Truckload, 12% for Truckload and 69% for Logistics.
SEGMENTED RESULTS
To facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses. Note that “Total revenue” is not affected by this reallocation.
Selected segmented financial information
(unaudited)
Package
Less-
Truckload
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Three months ended December 31, 2021
Revenue before fuel surcharge1
150,074
822,911
506,432
427,561
—
(18,555
)
1,888,423
% of total revenue2
8
%
44
%
27
%
20
%
99
%
Adjusted EBITDA3
43,496
141,189
111,848
42,465
(20,532
)
—
318,466
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
29.0
%
17.2
%
22.1
%
9.9
%
16.9
%
Operating income (loss)
36,713
103,449
61,803
32,869
(19,855
)
—
214,979
Operating margin3,4
24.5
%
12.6
%
12.2
%
7.7
%
11.4
%
Total assets less intangible assets3
186,116
2,031,994
1,362,007
292,026
88,059
—
3,960,202
Net capital expenditures3
5,926
46,986
15,113
192
20
—
68,237
Three months ended December 31, 2020
Revenue before fuel surcharge1
154,094
141,081
438,135
322,319
—
(7,482
)
1,048,147
% of total revenue2
15
%
14
%
42
%
29
%
100
%
Adjusted EBITDA3
35,934
37,084
101,383
35,809
(16,672
)
—
193,538
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
23.3
%
26.3
%
23.1
%
11.1
%
18.5
%
Operating income (loss)
29,401
24,464
53,604
26,462
(16,809
)
—
117,122
Operating margin3,4
19.1
%
17.3
%
12.2
%
8.2
%
11.2
%
Total assets less intangible assets3
194,631
404,074
1,193,730
272,592
34,564
2,099,591
Net capital expenditures3
2,533
5,415
22,955
83
225
—
31,211
YTD December 31, 2021
Revenue before fuel surcharge1
560,147
2,440,640
1,901,157
1,620,926
—
(54,085
)
6,468,785
% of total revenue2
9
%
39
%
30
%
23
%
100
%
Adjusted EBITDA3
134,845
415,641
431,181
169,005
(74,193
)
—
1,076,479
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
24.1
%
17.0
%
22.7
%
10.4
%
16.6
%
Operating income (loss)
108,440
482,754
230,189
142,794
(74,992
)
—
889,185
Operating margin3,4
19.4
%
19.8
%
12.1
%
8.8
%
13.7
%
Total assets less intangible assets3
186,116
2,031,994
1,362,007
292,026
88,059
—
3,960,202
Net capital expenditures3
14,445
52,703
69,177
316
141
—
136,782
YTD December 31, 2020
Revenue before fuel surcharge1
481,490
522,851
1,584,837
923,456
—
(28,331
)
3,484,303
% of total revenue2
14
%
15
%
46
%
25
%
100
%
Adjusted EBITDA3
104,019
138,361
383,155
113,885
(39,831
)
—
699,589
Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4
21.6
%
26.5
%
24.2
%
12.3
%
20.1
%
Operating income (loss)
78,753
87,950
206,346
84,459
(40,941
)
—
416,567
Operating margin3,4
16.4
%
16.8
%
13.0
%
9.1
%
12.0
%
Total assets less intangible assets3
194,631
404,074
1,193,730
272,592
34,564
—
2,099,591
Net capital expenditures3
16,673
11,673
41,781
288
349
—
70,764
1 Includes intersegment revenue.
2 Segment revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue to consolidated revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue.
3 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.
4 As a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.
CASH FLOW
Net cash from operating activities was $855.4 million during 2021 compared to $610.9 million the prior year. The 40% increase was due to stronger operating performance and contributions from acquisitions. The Company returned $283.5 million to shareholders during the year, of which $85.4 million was through dividends and $198.2 million was through share repurchases.
On December 16, 2021, the Board of Directors of TFI International declared a quarterly dividend of US $0.27 per outstanding common share payable on January 17, 2022, representing a 17% increase over the US $0.23 quarterly dividend declared in Q4 2020.
LIQUIDITY
The Company has an unsecured term loan of $324.4 million recognized as a current liability as it matures in less than a year. The Company has adequate available liquidty through its revolving credit facilities, $797.9 million as at December 31, 2021, to repay the unsecured term loan.
INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
The Company’s 2021 annual report will include management’s first required assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting and the registered public accounting firm’s attestation report, each in accordance with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. To date, the Company has identified a number of deficiencies in the design, operation, and documentation of various internal controls, primarily in the areas of information general technology controls and the order-to-cash process. These deficiencies, along with the effectiveness of various compensating controls, are being assessed. Management has not yet concluded whether any specific deficiencies, or the aggregation of deficiencies, will result in a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting. If management concludes that one or more material weaknesses exists, the independent registered accounting firm will issue an adverse opinion on such controls as well. The assessment of management and the attestation of the independent registered accounting firm on internal controls over financial reporting will be contained in the Company’s annual report.
CONFERENCE CALL
TFI International will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-888-440-2069. A recording of the call will be available until midnight, March 8, 2022, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 4012037.
ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:
Package and Courier;
Less-Than-Truckload;
Truckload;
Logistics.
TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The Company may make statements in this report that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are “forward-looking” statements and reflect management’s current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as “may”, “might”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “to its knowledge”, “could”, “design”, “forecast”, “goal”, “hope”, “intend”, “likely”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue” and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.
The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made. The following important factors could cause the Company’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the highly competitive market conditions, the Company’s ability to recruit, train and retain qualified drivers, fuel price variations and the Company’s ability to recover these costs from its customers, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of environmental standards and regulations, changes in governmental regulations applicable to the Company’s operations, adverse weather conditions, accidents, the market for used equipment, changes in interest rates, cost of liability insurance coverage, downturns in general economic conditions affecting the Company and its customers, credit market liquidity, and the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, consummate, and successfully integrate acquisitions. . In addition, any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting that are identified, and the cost of remediation of any such material weakness and any other control deficiencies, may have adverse effects on the Company and impact future results. See “Risks and Uncertainties” at the end of the 2021 Q3 MD&A.
The foregoing list should not be construed as exhaustive, and the Company disclaims any subsequent obligation to revise or update any previously made forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws. Unanticipated events are likely to occur. Readers should also refer to the section “Risks and Uncertainties” at the end of the 2021 Q3 MD&A for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within the Company’s control. The Company’s future financial and operating results may fluctuate as a result of these and other risk factors.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board (IFRS) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the exhibits.
TFI International Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As at
As at
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
19,292
4,297
Trade and other receivables
1,056,023
597,873
Inventoried supplies
24,402
8,761
Current taxes recoverable
6,080
7,606
Prepaid expenses
54,518
29,904
Assets held for sale
1,943
4,331
Current assets
1,162,258
652,772
Property and equipment
2,331,874
1,074,428
Right-of-use assets
398,533
337,285
Intangible assets
1,792,921
1,747,663
Other assets
37,842
23,899
Deferred tax assets
29,695
11,207
Non-current assets
4,590,865
3,194,482
Total assets
5,753,123
3,847,254
Liabilities
Trade and other payables
861,362
468,238
Current taxes payable
16,250
33,220
Provisions
39,012
17,452
Other financial liabilities
10,566
4,031
Long-term debt
363,586
42,997
Lease liabilities
115,344
88,522
Current liabilities
1,406,120
654,460
Long-term debt
1,244,508
829,547
Lease liabilities
313,862
267,464
Employee benefits
68,037
15,502
Provisions
83,630
36,803
Other financial liabilities
8,033
22,699
Deferred tax liabilities
408,622
232,167
Non-current liabilities
2,126,692
1,404,182
Total liabilities
3,532,812
2,058,642
Equity
Share capital
1,133,181
1,120,049
Contributed surplus
39,150
19,783
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(144,665
)
(154,723
)
Retained earnings
1,192,645
803,503
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
2,220,311
1,788,612
Contingencies, letters of credit and other commitments
Subsequent events
Total liabilities and equity
5,753,123
3,847,254
* Recasted for change in accounting policy following the 2021 IFRS Interpretation Committee’s agenda decision on Configuration or Customization Cost in a Cloud Computing Arrangement (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). The result was a decrease in intangible assets of $2,110, a decrease in deferred tax liabilities of $545, and a decrease in retained earnings of $1,565
TFI International Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
Revenue
6,468,785
3,484,303
Fuel surcharge
751,644
296,831
Total revenue
7,220,429
3,781,134
Materials and services expenses
3,815,453
2,051,835
Personnel expenses
1,974,081
888,185
Other operating expenses
380,342
150,572
Depreciation of property and equipment
225,007
170,520
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
112,782
80,496
Amortization of intangible assets
55,243
48,213
Gain on sale of business
-
(306
)
Bargain purchase gain
(193,549
)
(4,008
)
Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment
(24,644
)
(7,888
)
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets
(1,282
)
(1,159
)
Loss on sale of land and buildings
19
6
Gain on sale of assets held for sale
(12,209
)
(11,899
)
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
1
-
Total operating expenses
6,331,244
3,364,567
Operating income
889,185
416,567
Finance (income) costs
Finance income
(5,127
)
(2,776
)
Finance costs
78,145
56,686
Net finance costs
73,018
53,910
Income before income tax
816,167
362,657
Income tax expense
151,806
86,982
Net income for the year attributable to owners of the Company
664,361
275,675
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company
Basic earnings per share
7.14
3.09
Diluted earnings per share
6.97
3.03
TFI International Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
2021
2020
Net income for the year attributable to owners of the Company
664,361
275,675
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in future years:
Foreign currency translation differences
12,960
21,182
Net investment hedge, net of tax
(15,542
)
(2,010
)
Changes in fair value of cash flow hedge, net of tax
-
(487
)
Employee benefits, net of tax
87
(10
)
Items that may never be reclassified to income:
Defined benefit plan remeasurement, net of tax
(4,128
)
(1,623
)
Items directly reclassified to retained earnings:
Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities measured at fair value
through OCI, net of tax
24,147
-
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
17,524
17,052
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company
681,885
292,727
TFI International Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
Accumulated
foreign
Accumulated
Accumulated
currency
unrealized
unrealized
translation
gain (loss)
Total equity
loss on
Accumulated
differences
on invest-
attributable
employee
cash flow
and net
ments in
Retained
to owners
Share
Contributed
benefit
hedge
investment
equity
earnings
of the
capital
surplus
plans
gain (loss)
hedge
securities
(deficit)
Company
Balance as at December 31, 2020*
1,120,049
19,783
(379
)
-
(154,344
)
-
803,503
1,788,612
Net income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
664,361
664,361
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax
-
-
87
-
(2,582
)
24,147
(4,128
)
17,524
Realized gain (loss) on equity securities
-
-
-
-
-
(11,594
)
11,594
-
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
87
-
(2,582
)
12,553
671,827
681,885
Share-based payment transactions, net of tax
-
27,577
-
-
-
-
-
27,577
Stock options exercised, net of tax
26,324
(3,266
)
-
-
-
-
-
23,058
Dividends to owners of the Company
-
-
-
-
-
-
(89,121
)
(89,121
)
Repurchase of own shares
(23,449
)
-
-
-
-
-
(174,704
)
(198,153
)
Net settlement of restricted share units, net of tax
10,257
(4,944
)
-
-
-
-
(18,860
)
(13,547
)
Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
13,132
19,367
-
-
-
-
(282,685
)
(250,186
)
Balance as at December 31, 2021
1,133,181
39,150
(292
)
-
(156,926
)
12,553
1,192,645
2,220,311
Balance as at December 31, 2019*
678,915
19,549
(369
)
487
(173,516
)
-
632,661
1,157,727
Net income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
275,675
275,675
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax
-
-
(10
)
(487
)
19,172
-
(1,623
)
17,052
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
(10
)
(487
)
19,172
-
274,052
292,727
Share-based payment transactions
-
7,046
-
-
-
-
-
7,046
Stock options exercised
25,915
(4,554
)
-
-
-
-
-
21,361
Issuance of shares, net of expenses
425,350
-
-
-
-
-
-
425,350
Dividends to owners of the Company
-
-
-
-
-
-
(72,735
)
(72,735
)
Repurchase of own shares
(12,025
)
-
-
-
-
-
(25,996
)
(38,021
)
Net settlement of restricted share units
1,894
(2,258
)
-
-
-
-
(4,479
)
(4,843
)
Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
441,134
234
-
-
-
-
(103,210
)
338,158
Balance as at December 31, 2020*
1,120,049
19,783
(379
)
-
(154,344
)
-
803,503
1,788,612
* Recasted for change in accounting policy following the 2021 IFRS Interpretation Committee’s agenda decision on Configuration or Customization Cost in a Cloud Computing Arrangement (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). The result was a decrease in intangible assets of $2,110, a decrease in deferred tax liabilities of $545, and a decrease in retained earnings of $1,565 reflected in the closing balances of December 31, 2019.
TFI International Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the year
664,361
275,675
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property and equipment
225,007
170,520
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
112,782
80,496
Amortization of intangible assets
48,213