TFI International Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Fourth quarter diluted EPS of $1.52 up from $0.91 in Q4 2020, while adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $1.57 increased from $0 .98

Fourth quarter operating income of $215.0 million increased from $117.1 million in Q4 2020

Fourth quarter net cash from operating activities of $190.3 million increased from $164.9 million in Q4 2020

Full-year diluted EPS of $6.97 up from $3.03 in 2020, while adjusted diluted EPS1 of $5.23 increased from $3.30

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“TFI International completed a highly successful year that featured our transformational acquisition of UPS Ground Freight, which is already helping to drive our robust financial results reported today. During the fourth quarter, our operating income grew 84% and our adjusted diluted EPS grew 60%,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is gratifying to see all our business segments delivering year-over-year growth in revenues and operating income, on the tremendous efforts of our thousands of talented team members. By focusing through the pandemic on our longstanding operating principles that emphasize efficiency, strong cash flow, and the strategic allocation of capital, we have entered the new year stronger than ever. I am therefore confident that regardless of operating conditions, our proven approach to the business and the synergies still to come from our rebranded TForce Freight position us well over the long term, for additional growth, superior customer service, and the continued creation of shareholder value.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Financial highlights Quarters ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021* 2020 Total revenue 2,140.9 1,122.0 7,220.4 3,781.1 Revenue before fuel surcharge 1,888.4 1,048.1 6,468.8 3,484.3 Adjusted EBITDA1 318.5 193.5 1,076.5 699.6 Operating income 215.0 117.1 889.2 416.6 Net cash from operating activities 190.3 164.9 855.4 610.9 Net income 144.1 86.3 664.4 275.7 EPS - diluted ($) 1.52 0.91 6.97 3.03 Adjusted net income1 148.6 93.4 498.3 299.8 Adjusted EPS - diluted1 ($) 1.57 0.98 5.23 3.30 Weighted average number of shares ('000s) 92,669 93,374 93,054 89,113

* The year end December 31, 2021 balances include an adjustment to the bargain purchase gain of $69.4 millon applied retrospectively to the second quarter of 2021, the quarter of the business acquisition, as a result of new information becoming available since the preliminary purchase price allocation was performed. .

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total revenue of $2.14 billion was up 91% and, revenue before fuel surcharge of $1.89 billion was up 80% compared to the prior year period.

Operating income grew 84% to $215.0 million from $117.1 million the prior year period, primarily driven by acquisitions, strong execution across the organization, increased quality of revenue, an asset-right approach, and cost efficiencies.

Net income grew 67% to $144.1 million from $86.3 million the prior year period, and net income of $1.52 per diluted share was up relative to $0.91 the prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $148.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, as compared to $93.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, the prior year period.

Total revenue grew for all segments relative to the prior year period with increases of 6% for Package and Courier, 509% for Less-Than-Truckload, 22% for Truckload and 35% for Logistics. Operating income was also higher across all segments in the fourth quarter in comparison to the prior-year.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Total revenue was $7.22 billion for 2021 versus $3.78 billion in 2020. Revenue before fuel surcharge of $6.47 billion was up 86% compared to the prior year.

Operating income totalled $889.2 million, or 14% of revenue before fuel surcharge, an increase of 113% compared to $416.6 million and 12% of revenue before fuel surcharge in the prior year. The increase is mainly attributable to the contributions from acquisitions, including a bargain purchase gain of $193.5 million, and despite a decrease in the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy of $40.0 million and an expense recognized on the mark-to-market of the DSUs of $22.9 million.

Net income was $664.4 million, or $6.97 per diluted share, compared to $275.7 million, or $3.03 per diluted share a year earlier. Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, non-IFRS measures, were $498.3 million, or $5.23 per diluted share, compared to $299.8 million, or $3.30 per diluted share the prior year period.

During 2021, total revenue grew 21% for Package and Courier, 378% for Less-Than-Truckload, 24% for Truckload and 76% for Logistics relative to the prior year. Operating income was up 38% for Package and Courier, 449% for Less-Than-Truckload, 12% for Truckload and 69% for Logistics.

SEGMENTED RESULTS

To facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses. Note that “Total revenue” is not affected by this reallocation.

Selected segmented financial information

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Package

and

Courier Less-

Than-

Truckload Truckload



Logistics Corporate Eliminations Total Three months ended December 31, 2021 Revenue before fuel surcharge1 150,074 822,911 506,432 427,561 — (18,555 ) 1,888,423 % of total revenue2 8 % 44 % 27 % 20 % 99 % Adjusted EBITDA3 43,496 141,189 111,848 42,465 (20,532 ) — 318,466 Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 29.0 % 17.2 % 22.1 % 9.9 % 16.9 % Operating income (loss) 36,713 103,449 61,803 32,869 (19,855 ) — 214,979 Operating margin3,4 24.5 % 12.6 % 12.2 % 7.7 % 11.4 % Total assets less intangible assets3 186,116 2,031,994 1,362,007 292,026 88,059 — 3,960,202 Net capital expenditures3 5,926 46,986 15,113 192 20 — 68,237 Three months ended December 31, 2020 Revenue before fuel surcharge1 154,094 141,081 438,135 322,319 — (7,482 ) 1,048,147 % of total revenue2 15 % 14 % 42 % 29 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA3 35,934 37,084 101,383 35,809 (16,672 ) — 193,538 Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 23.3 % 26.3 % 23.1 % 11.1 % 18.5 % Operating income (loss) 29,401 24,464 53,604 26,462 (16,809 ) — 117,122 Operating margin3,4 19.1 % 17.3 % 12.2 % 8.2 % 11.2 % Total assets less intangible assets3 194,631 404,074 1,193,730 272,592 34,564 2,099,591 Net capital expenditures3 2,533 5,415 22,955 83 225 — 31,211 YTD December 31, 2021 Revenue before fuel surcharge1 560,147 2,440,640 1,901,157 1,620,926 — (54,085 ) 6,468,785 % of total revenue2 9 % 39 % 30 % 23 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA3 134,845 415,641 431,181 169,005 (74,193 ) — 1,076,479 Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 24.1 % 17.0 % 22.7 % 10.4 % 16.6 % Operating income (loss) 108,440 482,754 230,189 142,794 (74,992 ) — 889,185 Operating margin3,4 19.4 % 19.8 % 12.1 % 8.8 % 13.7 % Total assets less intangible assets3 186,116 2,031,994 1,362,007 292,026 88,059 — 3,960,202 Net capital expenditures3 14,445 52,703 69,177 316 141 — 136,782 YTD December 31, 2020 Revenue before fuel surcharge1 481,490 522,851 1,584,837 923,456 — (28,331 ) 3,484,303 % of total revenue2 14 % 15 % 46 % 25 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA3 104,019 138,361 383,155 113,885 (39,831 ) — 699,589 Adjusted EBITDA margin3,4 21.6 % 26.5 % 24.2 % 12.3 % 20.1 % Operating income (loss) 78,753 87,950 206,346 84,459 (40,941 ) — 416,567 Operating margin3,4 16.4 % 16.8 % 13.0 % 9.1 % 12.0 % Total assets less intangible assets3 194,631 404,074 1,193,730 272,592 34,564 — 2,099,591 Net capital expenditures3 16,673 11,673 41,781 288 349 — 70,764

1 Includes intersegment revenue.

2 Segment revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue to consolidated revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue.

3 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, refer to the “Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures” section below.

4 As a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

CASH FLOW

Net cash from operating activities was $855.4 million during 2021 compared to $610.9 million the prior year. The 40% increase was due to stronger operating performance and contributions from acquisitions. The Company returned $283.5 million to shareholders during the year, of which $85.4 million was through dividends and $198.2 million was through share repurchases.

On December 16, 2021, the Board of Directors of TFI International declared a quarterly dividend of US $0.27 per outstanding common share payable on January 17, 2022, representing a 17% increase over the US $0.23 quarterly dividend declared in Q4 2020.

LIQUIDITY

The Company has an unsecured term loan of $324.4 million recognized as a current liability as it matures in less than a year. The Company has adequate available liquidty through its revolving credit facilities, $797.9 million as at December 31, 2021, to repay the unsecured term loan.

INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

The Company’s 2021 annual report will include management’s first required assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting and the registered public accounting firm’s attestation report, each in accordance with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. To date, the Company has identified a number of deficiencies in the design, operation, and documentation of various internal controls, primarily in the areas of information general technology controls and the order-to-cash process. These deficiencies, along with the effectiveness of various compensating controls, are being assessed. Management has not yet concluded whether any specific deficiencies, or the aggregation of deficiencies, will result in a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting. If management concludes that one or more material weaknesses exists, the independent registered accounting firm will issue an adverse opinion on such controls as well. The assessment of management and the attestation of the independent registered accounting firm on internal controls over financial reporting will be contained in the Company’s annual report.

CONFERENCE CALL

TFI International will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-888-440-2069. A recording of the call will be available until midnight, March 8, 2022, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 4012037.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Company may make statements in this report that reflect its current expectations regarding future results of operations, performance and achievements. These are “forward-looking” statements and reflect management’s current beliefs. They are based on information currently available to management. Words such as “may”, “might”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “to its knowledge”, “could”, “design”, “forecast”, “goal”, “hope”, “intend”, “likely”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would” or “continue” and words and expressions of similar import are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements which reference issues only as of the date made. The following important factors could cause the Company’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the highly competitive market conditions, the Company’s ability to recruit, train and retain qualified drivers, fuel price variations and the Company’s ability to recover these costs from its customers, foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of environmental standards and regulations, changes in governmental regulations applicable to the Company’s operations, adverse weather conditions, accidents, the market for used equipment, changes in interest rates, cost of liability insurance coverage, downturns in general economic conditions affecting the Company and its customers, credit market liquidity, and the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, consummate, and successfully integrate acquisitions. . In addition, any material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting that are identified, and the cost of remediation of any such material weakness and any other control deficiencies, may have adverse effects on the Company and impact future results. See “Risks and Uncertainties” at the end of the 2021 Q3 MD&A.

The foregoing list should not be construed as exhaustive, and the Company disclaims any subsequent obligation to revise or update any previously made forward-looking statements unless required to do so by applicable securities laws. Unanticipated events are likely to occur. Readers should also refer to the section “Risks and Uncertainties” at the end of the 2021 Q3 MD&A for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within the Company’s control. The Company’s future financial and operating results may fluctuate as a result of these and other risk factors.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board (IFRS) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the exhibits.

For further information:

Alain Bédard

Chairman, President and CEO

TFI International Inc.

(647) 729-4079

abedard@tfiintl.com









TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at As at December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020* Assets Cash and cash equivalents 19,292 4,297 Trade and other receivables 1,056,023 597,873 Inventoried supplies 24,402 8,761 Current taxes recoverable 6,080 7,606 Prepaid expenses 54,518 29,904 Assets held for sale 1,943 4,331 Current assets 1,162,258 652,772 Property and equipment 2,331,874 1,074,428 Right-of-use assets 398,533 337,285 Intangible assets 1,792,921 1,747,663 Other assets 37,842 23,899 Deferred tax assets 29,695 11,207 Non-current assets 4,590,865 3,194,482 Total assets 5,753,123 3,847,254 Liabilities Trade and other payables 861,362 468,238 Current taxes payable 16,250 33,220 Provisions 39,012 17,452 Other financial liabilities 10,566 4,031 Long-term debt 363,586 42,997 Lease liabilities 115,344 88,522 Current liabilities 1,406,120 654,460 Long-term debt 1,244,508 829,547 Lease liabilities 313,862 267,464 Employee benefits 68,037 15,502 Provisions 83,630 36,803 Other financial liabilities 8,033 22,699 Deferred tax liabilities 408,622 232,167 Non-current liabilities 2,126,692 1,404,182 Total liabilities 3,532,812 2,058,642 Equity Share capital 1,133,181 1,120,049 Contributed surplus 39,150 19,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (144,665 ) (154,723 ) Retained earnings 1,192,645 803,503 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 2,220,311 1,788,612 Contingencies, letters of credit and other commitments Subsequent events Total liabilities and equity 5,753,123 3,847,254 * Recasted for change in accounting policy following the 2021 IFRS Interpretation Committee’s agenda decision on Configuration or Customization Cost in a Cloud Computing Arrangement (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). The result was a decrease in intangible assets of $2,110, a decrease in deferred tax liabilities of $545, and a decrease in retained earnings of $1,565









TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenue 6,468,785 3,484,303 Fuel surcharge 751,644 296,831 Total revenue 7,220,429 3,781,134 Materials and services expenses 3,815,453 2,051,835 Personnel expenses 1,974,081 888,185 Other operating expenses 380,342 150,572 Depreciation of property and equipment 225,007 170,520 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 112,782 80,496 Amortization of intangible assets 55,243 48,213 Gain on sale of business - (306 ) Bargain purchase gain (193,549 ) (4,008 ) Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (24,644 ) (7,888 ) Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (1,282 ) (1,159 ) Loss on sale of land and buildings 19 6 Gain on sale of assets held for sale (12,209 ) (11,899 ) Loss on disposal of intangible assets 1 - Total operating expenses 6,331,244 3,364,567 Operating income 889,185 416,567 Finance (income) costs Finance income (5,127 ) (2,776 ) Finance costs 78,145 56,686 Net finance costs 73,018 53,910 Income before income tax 816,167 362,657 Income tax expense 151,806 86,982 Net income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 664,361 275,675 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company Basic earnings per share 7.14 3.09 Diluted earnings per share 6.97 3.03









TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 Net income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 664,361 275,675 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in future years: Foreign currency translation differences 12,960 21,182 Net investment hedge, net of tax (15,542 ) (2,010 ) Changes in fair value of cash flow hedge, net of tax - (487 ) Employee benefits, net of tax 87 (10 ) Items that may never be reclassified to income: Defined benefit plan remeasurement, net of tax (4,128 ) (1,623 ) Items directly reclassified to retained earnings: Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities measured at fair value through OCI, net of tax 24,147 - Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 17,524 17,052 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 681,885 292,727











TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Accumulated foreign Accumulated Accumulated currency unrealized unrealized translation gain (loss) Total equity loss on Accumulated differences on invest- attributable employee cash flow and net ments in Retained to owners Share Contributed benefit hedge investment equity earnings of the capital surplus plans gain (loss) hedge securities (deficit) Company Balance as at December 31, 2020* 1,120,049 19,783 (379 ) - (154,344 ) - 803,503 1,788,612 Net income for the year - - - - - - 664,361 664,361 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax - - 87 - (2,582 ) 24,147 (4,128 ) 17,524 Realized gain (loss) on equity securities - - - - - (11,594 ) 11,594 - Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 87 - (2,582 ) 12,553 671,827 681,885 Share-based payment transactions, net of tax - 27,577 - - - - - 27,577 Stock options exercised, net of tax 26,324 (3,266 ) - - - - - 23,058 Dividends to owners of the Company - - - - - - (89,121 ) (89,121 ) Repurchase of own shares (23,449 ) - - - - - (174,704 ) (198,153 ) Net settlement of restricted share units, net of tax 10,257 (4,944 ) - - - - (18,860 ) (13,547 ) Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity 13,132 19,367 - - - - (282,685 ) (250,186 ) Balance as at December 31, 2021 1,133,181 39,150 (292 ) - (156,926 ) 12,553 1,192,645 2,220,311 Balance as at December 31, 2019* 678,915 19,549 (369 ) 487 (173,516 ) - 632,661 1,157,727 Net income for the year - - - - - - 275,675 275,675 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax - - (10 ) (487 ) 19,172 - (1,623 ) 17,052 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (10 ) (487 ) 19,172 - 274,052 292,727 Share-based payment transactions - 7,046 - - - - - 7,046 Stock options exercised 25,915 (4,554 ) - - - - - 21,361 Issuance of shares, net of expenses 425,350 - - - - - - 425,350 Dividends to owners of the Company - - - - - - (72,735 ) (72,735 ) Repurchase of own shares (12,025 ) - - - - - (25,996 ) (38,021 ) Net settlement of restricted share units 1,894 (2,258 ) - - - - (4,479 ) (4,843 ) Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity 441,134 234 - - - - (103,210 ) 338,158 Balance as at December 31, 2020* 1,120,049 19,783 (379 ) - (154,344 ) - 803,503 1,788,612 * Recasted for change in accounting policy following the 2021 IFRS Interpretation Committee’s agenda decision on Configuration or Customization Cost in a Cloud Computing Arrangement (IAS 38 Intangible Assets). The result was a decrease in intangible assets of $2,110, a decrease in deferred tax liabilities of $545, and a decrease in retained earnings of $1,565 reflected in the closing balances of December 31, 2019.







