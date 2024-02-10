TFI International Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

TFI International (TSE:TFII) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$7.52b (down 15% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$504.9m (down 39% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.7% (down from 9.3% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$5.88 (down from US$9.21 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TFI International EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 1.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.2% growth forecast for the Transportation industry in North America.

Performance of the market in Canada.

The company's shares are up 7.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - TFI International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

