TFS HealthScience appoints Chief People Officer

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TFS HealthScience, a global mid-size CRO, announced that Eva Brike has joined the company as Chief People Officer. Eva will lead all areas of human resources, and talent strategy, including employee experience, as well as communications for the growing team of over 700 professionals at TFS. The CPO is a new role at TFS and it recognizes the need to further develop the company's culture.

Commenting on this appointment, Bassem Saleh, CEO said: "We believe that scaling our culture requires a holistic and systematic approach. Eva's reputation for creating trusted partnerships, her commitment to mentorship and investing in talent is an incredible asset to TFS. Our focus, for years, has been our employees, therefore, bringing on board a CPO will let us deeply integrate our values into how we attract talent, develop talent, and promote talent. People are at the heart of every great company."

Eva Brike joins TFS from Resurus Holding where she held a position of Chief HR Officer and Sustainbility Director managing the strategy and processes related to building and retaining an exceptional team of professionals. She brings years of strategic and operational HR experience both in global and smaller organizations and has continuously been recognized for being a visionary and engaged leader. She holds a degree in Human Resource Management from Lund University.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tfs/r/tfs-healthscience-appoints-chief-people-officer,c3490956

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tfs-healthscience-appoints-chief-people-officer-301466339.html

SOURCE TFS

