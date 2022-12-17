U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -1.61 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2140
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6790
    -1.0610 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,706.46
    -710.83 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

TG ImmunoPharma (TGI) announces FDA clearance of IND application for TGI-2, a novel anti-PVRIG therapeutic antibody

·3 min read

HEFEI, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- TG ImmunoPharma Co., Ltd. (Hefei, China), an innovative biotech company dedicated to the discovery of novel immunotherapeutic drugs and a leader in NK cell research globally, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TGI-2/NM1F, a novel anti-PVRIG therapeutic antibody used in patients with advanced solid tumors. Currently, no drugs targeting PVRIG have been approved globally.

TGI-2/NM1F is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting PVRIG for the treatment of malignant cancers. The antibody binds to PVRIG with high affinity to block the PVRIG/PVRL2 interaction and restore the antitumor immune functions of both NK cells and T cells. Preclinical data suggest that TGI-2/NM1F has a long half-life and is well tolerated at very high doses in nonhuman primates. Treatment with TGI-2/NM1F as a monotherapy demonstrates significant inhibition of tumor growth in human tumor xenograft mouse models, while it further enhances the antitumor effect in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor.

"It is a significant milestone for TGI, having received clearance from the FDA to advance TGI-2 into the clinical trials. TGI-2 offers remarkable antitumor function and good safety, with higher affinity and lower onset dose than its competitors, making it highly promising for clinical use," stated Zhigang Tian, PhD, members of Chinese Academy of Engineering and Academia Europaea, Founder of TGI. "We are excited to initiate a phase 1 clinical trial in multiple centers in the U.S. for patients with advanced solid tumors and for whom standard of care therapies are currently ineffective, which demand innovative drugs in the near future. In addition, IND in China is expected to be submitted soon."

About TGI

TGI is a biotech company founded by the R&D team led by Dr. Zhigang Tian, members of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Academia Europaea, dedicated to the development of novel immunotherapeutic drugs. As one of the leaders in NK cell research globally and with the goal of strengthening the antitumor function of human NK cells and other lymphocytes, the team has focused on the discovery of novel targets for cancer immunotherapy for years. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of more than 10 products against novel targets it has discovered, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, bispecific antibodies, NK/T-cell engagers, and immunocytokines. For additional information, please visit TGI's website at http://www.tgimmunopharma.com.

Forward-looking statement：

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "will," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "likely," "should," "confident," and "intends," (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") and describe opinions about possible future events. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, for they are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events as of this date. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which are beyond the Company's control and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to (i) risks associated with our business or market competition; (ii) effects of changes in politics, economies, laws, regulations or policies.

Therefore, neither the Company nor any employee shall assume obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or undertake any obligation if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tg-immunopharma-tgi-announces-fda-clearance-of-ind-application-for-tgi-2-a-novel-anti-pvrig-therapeutic-antibody-301705573.html

SOURCE TG ImmunoPharma Co., Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c6568.html

Recommended Stories

  • FLEX vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    FLEX vs. TRMB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Reasons to Retain TransUnion (TRU) Stock in Your Portfolio

    TransUnion's (TRU) addressable market includes the burgeoning Big Data and analytics market, which is expanding at a rapidly accelerating pace.

  • Robot plant grows, wilts on fate of UN nature talks

    It's not always easy to make sense of the complex environmental diplomacy taking place at a UN summit billed as humanity's last hope to save nature.

  • The Returns At Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) Aren't Growing

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a...

  • Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's (KLSE:TEXCYCL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling...

  • Sanli Environmental Limited (Catalist:1E3) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

    Sanli Environmental (Catalist:1E3) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.0% over...

  • Fantasy Basketball Pickups - Week 10

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus explains why fantasy managers should add the Suns' Bismack Biyombo, Pistons' Jalen Duren, Jazz's Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo and Jonathan Kuminga.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • FDA Delays Decision on AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck's Lynparza sNDA

    The FDA extends the review period of AstraZeneca (AZN)/Merck's filing seeking label expansion for Lynparza's indication in prostate cancer. The FDA intends to use this time to review the submission.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The global population is growing with each passing year. The pharmaceutical industry has been at the forefront, with the launch of game-changing medicines and vaccines in recent decades. With the global population expected to rise from around 8 billion now to 9.7 billion by 2050, rising demand for medical treatments is practically built into the business model of big pharma.

  • Moderna’s Cancer Data Offer Glimpse of Stock’s Path Beyond Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. investors may finally be ready to look beyond Covid, as promising data on a personalized cancer vaccine sparked hope for the biotechnology company’s broader pipeline amid the fading pandemic. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextNobel Prize-Winning Economics Professor Faces Harassment InquiryAccountant

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • Synlogic's Experimental Drug Lowers Urinary Oxalate In Gastric Bypass Patients

    Synlogic Inc's (NASDAQ: SYBX) SYNB8802 has demonstrated proof of concept through a clinically significant lowering of urinary oxalate in a Phase 1b study in patients with a history of gastric bypass surgery. The 38% urinary oxalate reduction observed at the 3x10 11 live cell dose three times a day exceeds the level of urinary oxalate reduction (-20%) associated with reduced risk of kidney stones in analyses based on observational data. SYNB8802 was generally well tolerated. Related: Synlogic Tou

  • Novavax Tumbles on Cut to UK Covid Vaccine-Supply Deal, Capital Raising

    (Bloomberg) -- Novavax Inc. shares fell the most in almost four years on Thursday after the company announced it had cut its vaccine supply to the UK and was seeking additional equity and debt.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapThe biotech company, which makes vacc

  • Cytokinetics (CYTK) Up Despite Unfavorable FDA Committee Voting

    Cytokinetics (CYTK) gets an unfavorable recommendation from CRDAC on omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

  • Icosavax (ICVX) Up 112% on Upbeat Data From RSV Jab Study

    Data from an early-stage study showed that Icosavax's (ICVX) investigational RSV vaccine exhibited sustained immunologic response following six months of dose administration.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: LLY's 2023 View, MRK-MRNA Joint Cancer Vaccine Data & More

    Eli Lilly (LLY) gives its financial guidance for 2023. Merck (MRK) and Moderna's (MRNA) mRNA-based cancer vaccine shows positive results in a joint study.

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 28, 2022 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.81 EPS, expectations were $-0.16. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Conference Call. Throughout today’s recorded presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be […]

  • Tarsus Pharma Touts Positive Data For Experimental Drug For Tick-Borne Disease

    Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) announced topline results from Phase 1b Callisto trial designed to evaluate TP-05, a novel investigative oral therapeutic for the potential prevention of Lyme disease. Results from the trial showed that TP-05 was well tolerated with no dose-related or drug-related serious adverse events. Pharmacokinetic data from the trial demonstrated rapid absorption and an extended half-life of TP-05, potentially supporting a monthly or less frequent therapy regimen.