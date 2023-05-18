When Will TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at TG Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TGTX) future prospects. TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. With the latest financial year loss of US$198m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$169m, the US$4.4b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on TG Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

TG Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 8 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$122m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for TG Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with TG Therapeutics is its debt-to-equity ratio of 142%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

