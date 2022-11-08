U.S. markets closed

TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track Recognized by Urgent Care Association for Quality Care and Patient Safety

·5 min read

All 16 TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations receive accreditation for health care excellence and are awarded the Urgent Care Association's Antibiotic Stewardship Commendation.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's network of urgent care centers known as TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track has again received the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers — accreditation by the Urgent Care Association (UCA). Accreditation signifies that all TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations have met the UCA's established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

"TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track was the first system of urgent care centers in the Tampa Bay area to achieve accreditation through the UCA. Reaccreditation affirms our continuity and consistency in delivering world-class care to our patients," said Tampa General Hospital Executive Vice President and Chief Ambulatory Care Officer Adam Smith.

In addition to being reaccredited, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track was also awarded the Antibiotic Stewardship Commendation (ASC) by the UCA. This program requires urgent care centers to provide evidence of their compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) antibiotic stewardship principles.

Antibiotic stewardship is the effort to measure and improve how antibiotics are prescribed by clinicians and used by patients. The CDC principles provide a framework for urgent care centers to demonstrate a commitment to improve antibiotic use and advance patient safety and outcomes.

"Our goal is to treat infections while protecting our community from the harmful effects of antibiotic-resistant infections," said Dr. Daron Diecidue, chief executive officer, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track and chief of TGH Ambulatory Services. "We are very proud of our dedicated staff and providers and our team's commitment to excellence is reaffirmed through the achievement of these high distinctions."

There are currently 16 TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, with more being planned and opening in the near future. Each location provides:

  • Walk-in, extended-hour medical care from board-certified providers for a large scope of conditions, including unexpected cuts, burns, sprains or fractures

  • On-site X-rays and EKGs

  • Laboratory services, including blood draws, urinalyses and drug screens

  • Sports and school physicals

  • Employer solutions such as pre-employment screenings, employment physicals and clearances, and assessments for workers' compensation injuries

  • Certain prescriptions can be filled on-site

All locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and deliver comprehensive, convenient urgent care and primary care to patients 3 months and older. While walk-ins are welcome, Fast Pass reservations may also be made at www.fasttrackurgentcare.com/fastpass.

The UCA is recognized as the largest, most notable trade and professional association in urgent care with a membership of more than 4,000 urgent care centers representing urgent care clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL 

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of FloridaIt also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Karen Barrera
Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships
(813) 844-8725 (direct)
(813) 928-1603 (cell)
kbarrera@tgh.org

