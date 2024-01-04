TGI Fridays closes 36 locations in 12 states: See the list

The American chain TGI Fridays has permanently shuttered doors to dozens of restaurants in 12 states, the company announced this week.

Self-dubbed "the world's first casual bar and grill,' the nearly 60-year-old chain said in a release it closed 36 underperforming locations.

The closures affect 12 states with most taking place in New Jersey (7), Massachusetts (6) and New York (5). They also include four in Texas and two in Florida.

The move, according to the release, comes as part of the chain's "ongoing growth strategy."

As part of the closures, TGI Fridays said it is offering more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, which the business said represents more than 80% of its impacted employees.

Changes at TGI Fridays

Prior to the announcement, the business had more than 270 locations worldwide.

In addition to store closures, the business also announced it appointed several new top executives and planned to sell some of its restaurants back to its former CEO.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations," Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Fridays released in a statement. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

What states are people moving to? U-Haul report shows this state attracted the most number of people relocating

TGI Fridays locations closing

Here are the 36 locations that shuttered their doors.

California

Fresno: 1077 E. Herndon Ave.

Colorado

Longmont: 125 Ken Pratt Blvd.

Denver: 8104 Northfield Blvd.

Connecticut

Newington: 3025 Berlin Turnpike

Florida

Ormond Beach: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd.

Royal Palm: 580 N. State Road 7

Massachusetts

Berlin/Marlborough: 601 Donald Lynch Blvd.

Danvers: 49 Newbury St.

Dedham: 750 Providence Hwy

Seekonk: 1105 Fall River Ave.

Mansfield: 280 School St. Suite A100

North Attleboro: 1385 S. Washington St.

Story continues

Maryland

Columbia: 8330 Benson Dr.

Bowie: 15207 Major Lansdale Blvd.

New Hampshire

Amherst: 124 NH-101A Ste. 28

New Jersey

Eatontown: 180 NJ-35 Ste. 6000

Hackensack: 411 Hackensack Ave.

Iselin/Woodbridge: 401 Gill Ln.

Wayne Town Center,: 71 Route 23 South

Marlton: 970 Rte. 73 N.

Princeton: 3535 US-1 #275

Springfield: 40 US-22

New York

Albany: 1475 Western Ave.

Bay Shore: 1725 Sunrise Hwy.

Hauppauge: 3045 Expy Drive N.

Massapequa: 5204 Sunrise Hwy.

Woodbury Township: 5 Centre Dr.

Pennsylvania

Willow Grove: 2500 W. Moreland Rd.

Texas

Corpus Christi: 5217 S. Padre Island Dr.

Houston/Almeda: 12895 Gulf Fwy.

North Arlington: 1524 N. Collins St.

The Woodlands: 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr.

Virginia

Springfield: 6751-B Frontier Dr.

Woodbridge/Potomac Mills: 13237 Worth Ave.

Fredericksburg: 1160 Carl D Silver Pkwy

Manassas: 7401 Sudley Rd.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TGI Fridays closes locations in several states: See the full list