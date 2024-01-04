TGI Fridays says it's closing 36 "underperforming" restaurants in U.S.

Residents of cities in 12 states across the U.S. will have to celebrate the start of the weekend someplace other than TGI Fridays.

Casual restaurant chain TGI Fridays is closing 36 "underperforming" locations across the U.S. as part of a corporate growth strategy, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The privately owned company will also sell eight corporate-owned restaurants to TGI Fridays' former CEO Ray Blanchette, who had served as chief executive until last year, the company said.

Some employees at affected restaurants will have the opportunity to move to roles at other locations. The chain said more than 1,000 workers, or more than 80% of employees working at restaurants that are closing, will be offered transfer opportunities.

Roughly 1,250 workers will be affected by the restaurant closures, which are concentrated in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Fridays said in a statement. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

The sudden move follows a recent corporate shake-up at the casual bar and grill chain, including the appointment of Weldon Spangler to CEO following Blanchette's departure in May.

Below is a list of all the TGI Fridays locations where restaurants will close:

Fresno, CaliforniaDenver, ColoradoLongmont, ColoradoNewington, ConnecticutOrmond Beach, FloridaRoyal Palm, FloridaBowie, MarylandColumbia, MarylandBerlin/Marlborough, MassachusettsDanvers, MassachusettsDedham, MassachusettsMansfield, MassachusettsNorth Attleboro, MassachusettsSeekonik, MassachusettsAmherst, New HampshireAlbany, New JerseyEatontown, New JerseyHackensack, New JerseyIselin/Woodbridge, New JerseyMarlton/Evesham, New JerseyPrinceton, New JerseySpringfield, New JerseyWayne Town Center, New Jersey Bay Shore, New YorkHauppauge, New YorkMassapequa, New YorkWoodbury Township, New YorkWillow Grove, PennsylvaniaCorpus Christi, TexasHouston Almeda, TexasNorth Arlington, TexasThe Woodlands, TexasFredericksburg, VirginiaManassas, Virginia Springfield, VirginiaWoodbridge/Potomac Mills, Virginia