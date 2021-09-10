TGOD Announces Update on Listing Application on the Canadian Securities Exchange and Voluntary Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTCQX: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, announces today that the Company has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") and listed Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") on the CSE (the "Listing").

As previously noted, pursuant to Part VII, Section 720 of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") Company Manual, the Company will voluntarily delist from the TSX its Common Shares and Warrants (the "Delisting") and has received approval from the TSX to do so.

No action is required on the part of holders of the Common Shares and Warrants in respect of the Listing and the Delisting. The Corporation will continue to trade under the symbol "TGOD" on the CSE.

The Delisting of the Common Shares and Warrants from the TSX will take effect at the close of business on September 10, 2021, and the Listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the CSE will take effect on September 13, 2021, to ensure, to the extent possible, continued, and seamless trading liquidity for holders of Common Shares and Warrants.

The ownership of the Common Shares and Warrants will not be affected by the Delisting, and holders of the Common Shares and Warrants will maintain their existing rights under applicable corporate law and the Company's constating documents. Trading of the Common Shares on the OTCQX Best Market will be unaffected by the Delisting and the Listing.

"The conclusion of this process is an important milestone in the path forward for the Company. Our listing on the CSE allows the Company to accelerate its plans for entry into the U.S. market. We look forward to sharing our plans with investors as the opportunities advance," said Sean Bovingdon, Chief Executive Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer of TGOD. "We will continue to identify partners that can leverage our organic expertise and utilize our intellectual property, while allowing for synergies to make agreements accretive in the short and long term."

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

As of today's date, TGOD's Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the US on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, expansion of the Company into other jurisdictions including the United States, any added benefits of the Company's expansion into other jurisdictions, status of discussions with other parties relating to entry into the U.S. market, synergies with potential partners, and creating added shareholder value. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

