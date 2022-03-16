U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +61.75 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    +1.04 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.60
    +18.40 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.55 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0068 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0099 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.8440
    +0.5440 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,953.73
    +1,508.98 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.94
    +43.38 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

TGS Esports Provides Update Regarding Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover and Agreement for $1,000,000 Loan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TGS

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TGS Esports Inc. ("TGS" or the "Company") (TSXV: TGS) is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the non-binder letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with with respect to a potential business combination (the "Transaction") with certain subsidiaries of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company (the "MediaCo") which would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of MediaCo, as first announced on February 18, 2022.

TGS Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)
TGS Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

TGS and MediaCo continue to conduct due diligence and work towards the establishment of a definitive structure with respect to the Transaction. A comprehensive news release in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers will be provided if and when the parties enter into a definitive agreement.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, further to its February 18, 2022 news release, it has received drawdowns in the aggregate amount of $1,000,000 from certain arms' length lenders who agreed to advance funds to the Company as an unsecured loan (the "Loan"). The proceeds of the Loan are expected to be used by the Company for its working capital commitments, including equipment purchases, salaries, and payment of outstanding obligations, and to fund the Company's expenses in connection with the evaluation and completion of the Transaction.

For more information on the Transaction and the Loan, please refer to the Company's February 18, 2022 news release filed under its profile on SEDAR.

Additional Information

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of TGS Esports Inc. should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with any gaming community. This includes planning and executing live and digital tournaments, live broadcasting, influencer campaigns, and scholastic integration. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform Pepper allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spiro Khouri, CEO
TGS Esports Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company, the completion of the Transaction and the Loan. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the entry into of a definitive agreement with respect to the Transaction as well as the closing thereof and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Loan. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. These risks include that: TGS and MediaCo may not settle on a definitive transaction structure and enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the Transaction; the requisite corporate approvals of the directors and shareholders of TGS or MediaCo, as applicable, for the Transaction may not be obtained; the TSXV may not approve the Transaction; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Loan may change; and other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company and which may affect the Company's business and operations. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses ongoing risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c6155.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • GameStop Stock Has a Lot to Prove Next Week

    If you're wondering why the share price of GameStop (NYSE: GME) hit a fresh 52-week low this week, it could be that investors know that the video game retailer will report its fiscal fourth-quarter results shortly after Thursday's close. If you've been a GameStop investor over the past few years, earnings season has proven to be hazardous to your wealth more often than not. For 11 of the past 13 quarters, on the day that followed an earnings release, GameStop stock fell sharply.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Stocks turn lower after the Fed raises interest rates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to the Fed lifting rates for the first time since 2018 and the FOMC policy statement.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were running 7.5% higher at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, one day after the movie theater operator surprised the markets with news it was investing in a gold and silver mining company.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were rising for the second straight day as the broader market rose this morning and as Chinese EV stocks posted significant gains. Rivian investors are likely happy to see other companies in the industry experiencing share price rebounds. The electric automaker's share price was up 12.5% as of 11:32 a.m. ET.