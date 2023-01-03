U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.50
    +33.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,542.00
    +257.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,124.25
    +102.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.40
    +20.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.76
    +0.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.30
    +15.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0123 (-1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.88
    +1.44 (+6.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0140 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6940
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,729.23
    -6.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.95
    +4.58 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.35
    +144.61 (+1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

TGS: Final result of mandatory offer to acquire all shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA

TGS ASA
·6 min read
TGS ASA
TGS ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Oslo, Norway (3 January 2023) – Reference is made to the mandatory offer dated 10 November 2022 (the "Mandatory Offer" or the "Offer") to acquire all shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA ("Magseis Fairfield" or the "Company", OSE: MSEIS) that are not already owned by TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Offeror", OSE: TGS) at an offer price of NOK 8.08 in cash per share. The acceptance period for the Mandatory Offer expired on 21 December 2022 at 16:30 (CET).

Upon expiry of the acceptance period for the Mandatory Offer, the Offeror had received valid acceptances for in total 59,835,056 Magseis Fairfield shares, equaling approximately 22% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

Following completion of the Mandatory Offer and subject to due settlement of the shares for which acceptances are received, the Offeror will own 264,890,034 Magseis Fairfield shares, equaling approximately 97,49% of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

In accordance with the terms of the Mandatory Offer, settlement will be made promptly and no later than within 14 days after expiry of the Acceptance Period. The latest date on which settlement of the Mandatory Offer will be made is accordingly on 4 January 2023.

Advisors:

ABG Sundal Collier ASA acts as financial advisor to TGS and receiving agent for the Mandatory Offer. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acts as legal advisor to TGS. Arctic Securities AS acts as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acts as legal advisor to Magseis Fairfield.

Contacts:

TGS: Sven Børre Larsen, CFO
Tel: +47 909 43 673
Email: investor@tgs.com

Important notice:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions. This announcement is not for distribution in Australia, Canada, the Hong Kong special administrative region of the People's Republic of China, Japan, South Africa, the United States or to any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute an offer for sale of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States.

Neither TGS, Magseis Fairfield nor any of their advisors and/or any of their affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other person(s) accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from this announcement) or any other information relating the Mandatory Offer, TGS or Magseis Fairfield.

Mandatory Offer Restrictions

The distribution of the Mandatory Offer Document and the making of the Mandatory Offer may in certain jurisdictions ("Restricted Jurisdictions") be restricted by law. Therefore, persons obtaining the Mandatory Offer Document or into whose possession the Mandatory Offer Document otherwise comes, are required to, and should inform themselves of and observe, all such restrictions. The Offeror and the Receiving Agent do not accept or assume any responsibility or liability for any violation by any person whomsoever of any such restriction.

The Mandatory Offer Document is not directed to persons whose participation in the Mandatory Offer requires that further offer documents are issued or that registration or other measures are taken, other than those required under Norwegian law, provided, however, that the Mandatory Offer is made to Magseis Fairfield shareholders resident in the United States, see further below. No document or materials relating to the Mandatory Offer may be distributed in or into any jurisdiction where such distribution or offering requires any of the aforementioned measures to be taken or would be in conflict with any law or regulation of such a jurisdiction. In the event of such distribution or offering still being made, an Acceptance Form sent from such a country may be disregarded.

The Mandatory Offer Document does not represent an offer to acquire or obtain securities other than Magseis Fairfield shares. The Mandatory Offer is not open to any Magseis Fairfield shareholder in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for any person to receive or accept the Mandatory Offer. No action has been taken to permit the distribution of the Mandatory Offer in any jurisdiction where action would be required for such purposes (except Norway).

The Mandatory Offer is not being made and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into the Restricted Jurisdictions. The Mandatory Offer Document, and any and all materials related thereto, should not be sent or otherwise distributed in or into the Restricted Jurisdictions, and the Mandatory Offer cannot be accepted by any such use, means or instrumentality, in or from within Restricted Jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of the Mandatory Offer Document and any related materials are not being, and must not be, sent or otherwise distributed in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or, in their capacities as such, to custodians, trustees or nominees holding shares in Magseis Fairfield for persons in any Restricted Jurisdictions, and persons receiving any such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not distribute or send them in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Any purported acceptance of the Mandatory Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid.

Notice to U.S. Investors

The Mandatory Offer is being made for securities of a Norwegian company, and Magseis Fairfield Shareholders in the United States should be aware that the Mandatory Offer Document and any other documents relating to the Mandatory Offer have been or will be prepared in accordance with Norwegian law, format and style, all of which differ from those in the United States. All financial information that is included in the Mandatory Offer Document, or any other documents relating to the Mandatory Offer, have been or will be prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU (the "IFRS") and may not be comparable to financial statements of companies in the United States or other companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved the Mandatory Offer or passed any comment upon the adequacy or completeness of the Mandatory Offer Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. Nothing in the Mandatory Offer Document shall be deemed an acknowledgement that any SEC filing is required or that an offer requiring registration under the U.S. Securities Act may ever occur in connection with the Mandatory Offer. The Mandatory Offer will be made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “U.S. Exchange Act”), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Norwegian law. Accordingly, the Mandatory Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights that are different from those applicable under United States domestic tender offer procedures and law, as described elsewhere in the Mandatory Offer Document.


Recommended Stories

  • JHM Consolidation Berhad (KLSE:JHM) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at JHM Consolidation Berhad's (KLSE:JHM) recent performance, when its stock has...

  • Hyundai Motor, Kia expect auto sales to jump nearly 10% in 2023

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Corp forecast on Tuesday that their combined global sales will jump nearly 10% in 2023, even as last year's sales fell short of target due to supply chain disruptions. The companies sold 6.85 million vehicles in 2022, about 4% less than their combined target of 7.16 million vehicles, largely due to problems including chip and component shortages. They said they would target global sales of 7.52 million vehicles this year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise To Start 2023; The Red Flag In Tesla's Deliveries

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • Where Will Boeing Be in 3 Years?

    FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.

  • Where Will Rivian Stock Go in 2023?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had an eventful first year as a public company, to say the least. It delivered vehicles to customers for the first time and grew production rapidly, but also ran into delays in ramping up production that have left investors unhappy.

  • Everyone's Down on Upstart Stock: Here's Why I Love It

    Lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from Wall Street hero to (almost) zero. Now, I'd be doing you a disservice if I told you that Upstart is running full steam ahead without any troubles; that's far from the truth. Here are three reasons to love where Upstart could go from here.

  • After a rough 2022, U.S. stock futures muted ahead of first trading week of 2023

    FUTURES MOVERS U.S. stock-market futures were muted Monday, ahead of the first trading day of 2023. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM00) jumped more than 200 points out of the gate, but initial enthusiasm quickly waned.

  • The harsh reality for investors eyeing tech stocks in 2023: Morning Brief

    Curious on how to buy battered tech stocks? Here's a quick tip. More on that, and what else to watch in business on Monday, January 2, 2023.

  • Tesla Delivers Record 405,278 Cars in Quarter But Misses Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. delivered fewer vehicles than analysts expected last quarter, missing estimates despite taking the unusual step of offering hefty incentives in its two biggest markets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansThe company handed over 405,278 vehicl

  • Buy Medtronic Stock. Shares of the Dividend Aristocrat Look Attractive.

    Medtronic is dividend aristocrat, with 45 straight years of payout increases. But shares in the company, a top maker of medical devices, haven’t been regal performers.

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Curbed Stock Sales When Shares Slipped

    Nvidia stock saw its market value cut in half in 2022. CEO Jensen Huang sold far less stock in 2022 than the previous year.

  • Disney, Uber, and 4 Other Value Stocks Poised to Shine in 2023

    Walt Disney tops the list of investor Jon Boyar’s selections, The others are Liberty Braves Group, Uber Technologies, Markel, Watsco, and LabCorp.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Beware: AT&T Stock Isn't as Cheap as It Looks

    On the surface, AT&T (NYSE: T) stock has a number of attractive qualities. It offers a dividend yield of 6.1% and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 7.5. As one of just three large telecom operators in the country, AT&T is also highly profitable.

  • 2 Relatively Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    The longer you're willing to hold a high-quality dividend stock, the more years of passive income your portfolio will enjoy. With that in mind, there are at least two healthcare businesses that are almost certainly going to make good on their promises of passive income over the coming decades.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Adding to in 2023

    2022 was a frustrating year for investors as the S&P 500 has had its biggest decline since 2008 when the global financial crisis wracked markets. This time around, rising interest rates and inflation torpedoed stocks, pressuring both valuations and business performance, especially in areas like retail, tech, and transportation. Unlike most of the tech sector, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted strong results through 2022, benefiting from the recovery in the travel sector.