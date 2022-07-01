U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

TGS Named Successful Bidder in the Auction Process for ION Assets

TGS
·3 min read
OSLO, Norway (1 July 2022) – TGS ASA, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced that it has been named a successful bidder in the auction process conducted in connection with ION Geophysical Corporation’s (ION) Chapter 11 bankruptcy case pending in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

As a result, TGS will acquire certain assets related to ION’s multi-client and processing businesses (referred to as the E&P Technology and Services (EPTS) business), including all of ION’s global offshore multi-client data library and ION’s data processing and imaging capabilities and intellectual property. ION’s data library consists of over 637,000 km of 2D and over 317,000 sq km of 3D multi-client seismic data in major offshore petroleum provinces globally. The revenues associated with the acquired assets were in excess of USD 86M in 2021. TGS intends to employ a number of the ION employees associated with the acquired businesses.  The transaction is subject to the approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas at a hearing currently scheduled for 18 July 2022, as well as other customary closing conditions.

Assuming court approval is received as anticipated, TGS expects to close the transaction early in the third quarter of 2022.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “We are pleased to be selected as a successful bidder in this auction process and look forward to the conclusion of the transaction. With the recently announced  offer for Magseis Fairfield’s OBN business and a further strengthening of our data library and processing capabilities from the acquisition of the ION EPTS businesses, TGS is taking active steps to consolidate the geophysical industry in line with our strategy to create a stronger and more viable industry. As a result, we are now uniquely positioned in the traditional multi-client business, converted contracts, production seismic and 4D – all supported by a strengthened data processing business.”

With a solid balance sheet and continued strong cash flow, TGS will fund the transaction from its current cash holding.

Further information regarding this acquisition and the other two strategic initiatives announced by TGS this week will be provided in a conference call at 14:00 (CEST) on Tuesday 5 July 2022 and in relation to Q2 2022 reporting on 21 July 2022. Dial-in details will be provided in a separate announcement.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices.  Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com


  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Initially, Then Fell Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese electric vehicle company, rose in early trading this morning after it reported strong vehicle deliveries both in June and the most recent quarter. The EV stock was down by 3.4% as of 2:12 p.m. ET. The good news for Nio shareholders today was the fact that the company delivered 12,961 vehicles in June, an impressive 60% increase from the year-ago quarter.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Shopify Crashed 18% This Week

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) plummeted 18.2% this week on several bits of news. First, shares fell earlier in the week when revised GDP figures were released, showing that the economy was slowing down slightly more than expected. Additionally, a new report released yesterday, showing that inflation remains stubbornly high despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring it down, is likely weighing down on the stock this week.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • Does the stock market close early today, July 1? Is it open on July 4?

    The bond market closed early on July 1 ahead of July 4th weekend. Stocks had a rough second quarter driven by inflation and recession fears.

  • Richest Billionaires Lose $1.4 Trillion in Worst Half Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s fortune plunged almost $62 billion. Jeff Bezos saw his wealth tumble by about $63 billion. Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was slashed by more than half.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapAll told, th

  • First Mover Americas: It’s Ugly in Crypto With $200M of Margin Calls, Founders Selling Homes and Comparisons to 2008

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for July 1, 2022.

  • Ken Fisher Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that Ken Fisher loves. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to Ken Fisher Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. Born in 1950, Kenneth Lawrence Fisher is an American investor, author, and founder of one of […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock (After the Stock Split)

    The e-commerce giant just completed an exciting stock split. But that's not the only reason to hop on board.

  • Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split?

    Shares in this e-commerce company are now significantly cheaper (in price, not valuation). What does this mean for investors?

  • China snubs Boeing to strike huge new deal with Airbus

    China has snubbed troubled aircraft maker Boeing after three of its national flag carriers placed orders worth $37bn (£31bn) with rival Airbus.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • Meta could be 'bracing for a tornado-like quarter': Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Meta (META) could be bracing for a "tornado-like quarter," says Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives.

  • Micron’s Weak Outlook Crushes Chip Stocks. There’s More Trouble Coming for Tech.

    Almost every analyst on Wall Street knew that the memory chip company Micron Technology was likely to provide quarterly guidance below previous Street estimates. Micron’s revenue outlook for the August quarter came in almost $2 billion below the old consensus level. Micron shares are trading sharply lower on Friday, down 6% to $52.02 after hitting a 52-week low earlier in the session.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • Coupang Could Make a Bigger Trading Bounce

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is a South Korea-based e-commerce company founded by Bom Kim back in 2010 and it got a favorable nod by a sell side firm Friday. In this daily bar chart of CPNG, below, we can see that prices were cut from $45 per share to only $10 per share. CPNG has turned sideways after a decline and has rallied above the declining 50-day moving average line.

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • FDA backs adjusting COVID booster to new variants, RH and TSM stocks down

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the day's trending stocks, including volatility in the semiconductor industry and Pfizer and Moderna opting to enhance COVID-19 booster shots to provide protection against new subvariants.