TGS Quarterly Dividend

TGS ASA
·1 min read
TGS ASA
TGS ASA

OSLO, NORWAY (27 October 2022) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 12 May 2022, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.48 per share) in Q4 2022.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.48 per share)

  • Last trading day including right: 2 November 2022

  • Ex-date: 3 November 2022

  • Record date: 4 November 2022

  • Payment date: 17 November 2022

  • Date of approval: 26 October 2022   

Company summary     
TGS ASA provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


