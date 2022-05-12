TGS Quarterly Dividend

U.S. markets open in 7 hours 42 minutes

OSLO, Norway (12 May 2022) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2021, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.36 per share) in Q2 2022.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

  • Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.36 per share)

  • Last trading day including right: 18 May 2022

  • Ex-date: 19 May 2022

  • Record date: 20 May 2022

  • Payment date: 2 June 2022

  • Date of approval: 11 May 2022

Company summary
TGS ASA provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.


