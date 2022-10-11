TGS – New Share Capital Registered

TGS ASA

OSLO, Norway (11 October 2022) - Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement today regarding the issuance of consideration shares under the recommended voluntary exchange offer by TGS ASA to acquire all shares in Magseis Fairfield ASA.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 8,726,649 consideration shares has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). The new registered share capital of TGS ASA is thus NOK 31,231,859.50, divided on 124,927,438 shares with a nominal value of NOK 0.25 each.

