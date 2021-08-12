U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

TGS Share Repurchase

TGS
·1 min read
In this article:
Oslo, Norway (12 August 2021) – On period from 05 August 2021 to 11 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 75,190 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 100.3466 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 654,705 own shares, representing 0.558% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

5-Aug-21

14,000

100.9535

1,413,349

6-Aug-21

20,000

101.8078

2,036,156

9-Aug-21

20,000

99.9265

1,998,530

10-Aug-21

1,190

99.3400

118,215

11-Aug-21

20,000

98.9407

1,978,814

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)

514,415

121.2303

62,362,684

Accumulated under the buy-back program

589,605

118.5671

69,907,748

The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 654,705 own shares, corresponding to 0.558% of TGS' share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.


About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Fredrik Amundsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


