TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (02 September 2021) – On period from 26 August 2021 to 01 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 82,500 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 97.3195 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 862,390 own shares, representing 0.735% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

26-Aug-21

2,500

97.0400

242,600

27-Aug-21

20,000

97.8433

1,956,866

30-Aug-21

20,000

98.1600

1,963,200

31-Aug-21

20,000

97.0991

1,941,982

1-Sep-21

20,000

96.2105

1,924,210

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)

714,790

114.6999

81,986,341

Accumulated under the buy-back program

797,290

112.9015

90,015,199

The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 862,390 own shares, corresponding to 0.735% of TGS' share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


