TGS Share Repurchase

TGS

Oslo, Norway (14 December 2021) – On period from 09 December 2021 to 13 December 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 45,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 85.4300 per share. Following the purchase TGS owns 1,334,261 shares, representing 1.136% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

9-Dec-21

20,000

85.5933

1,711,866

10-Dec-21

20,000

85.4667

1,709,334

13-Dec-21

5,000

84.6300

423,150

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)

1,274,261

103.4880

131,870,674

Accumulated under the buy-back program

1,319,261

102.8720

135,715,024

The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,334,261 own shares, corresponding to 1.136% of TGS' share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


