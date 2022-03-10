U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

TGS Share Repurchase

  • TGSGY
  • TGSNF
TGS
TGS

Oslo, Norway (10 March 2022) – On period from 03 February 2022 to 09 March 2022, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 117.8959 per share. Following the purchase TGS owns 1,489,853 shares, representing 1.269% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

3-Mar-22

20,000

115.5293

2,310,586

4-Mar-22

20,000

113.3461

2,266,922

9-Mar-22

20,000

124.8122

2,496,244

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)

1,414,853

102.4320

144,926,193

Accumulated under the buy-back program

1,474,853

103.0611

151,999,945

The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,489,853 own shares, corresponding to 1.269% of TGS' share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


