TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (21 September 2021) – On period from 16 September 2021 to 20 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 83.8969 per share. Following the purchase TGS 1,076,095 own shares, representing 0.917% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 16-Sep-21 20,000 87.3814 1,747,628 17-Sep-21 20,000 83.7070 1,674,140 20-Sep-21 20,000 80.6024 1,612,048 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 950,995 109.5342 104,166,514 Accumulated under the buy-back program 1,010,995 108.0127 109,200,330 The issuer's holding of own shares: Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,076,095 own shares, corresponding to 0.917% of TGS' share capital. Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.





About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

Attachment



