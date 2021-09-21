U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.00
    +38.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,167.00
    +328.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.50
    +121.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.80
    +27.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +1.02 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.31 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    +2.04 (+9.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5600
    +0.1400 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,238.62
    -1,740.75 (-3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.15
    -51.23 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.29
    +75.38 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

TGS Share Repurchase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TGS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oslo, Norway (21 September 2021) – On period from 16 September 2021 to 20 September 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 60,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 83.8969 per share. Following the purchase TGS 1,076,095 own shares, representing 0.917% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

16-Sep-21

20,000

87.3814

1,747,628

17-Sep-21

20,000

83.7070

1,674,140

20-Sep-21

20,000

80.6024

1,612,048

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)

950,995

109.5342

104,166,514

Accumulated under the buy-back program

1,010,995

108.0127

109,200,330

The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 1,076,095 own shares, corresponding to 0.917% of TGS' share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.


About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Why Alibaba Stock Fell Today

    Shares of the Chinese tech giant pulled back in response to a potential default by Evergrande Group.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Will the Stock Market Selloff Get Worse? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Why Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Other Tech Stocks Dropped Today

    What happened  Mounting concerns of a potential financial crisis in China drove investors to reduce risk on Monday. Here's how some of the largest and most popular tech stocks fared today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), down 2.

  • Evergrande Declines Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $

  • Why Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Ferroglobe Shares Crashed Today

    A double blow from China sent metal stocks tumbling, but you should wait before dumping your shares.

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • How China’s Property Market Could Trigger a Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were tumbling on Monday as one of China's largest property developers teetered on collapse. Here's how it could spill over into cryptos.

  • Why GameStop Stock Slumped Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were down 6.2% on Monday after the broad U.S. stock indexes took a tumble in reaction to the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) situation this weekend. The meme stock, which is now up 922% year to date, actually had some positive news announced today, but that still didn't prevent GameStop from selling off in line with the indexes. Since GameStop is a highly volatile meme stock, it is no surprise that it fell twice as much as the broad indexes on Monday.

  • Expected fallout from potential Evergrande collapse

    Derek Scissors American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the markets as the Evergrande crisis continues to develop.

  • Can Lucid Stock Clear Up? This Is What You Need to Know

    EV stocks have witnessed quite a decent amount of interest from investors over the past few years. Several factors contributed to the surging investor enthusiasm for these stocks. Among the top contributors to investors' appetite for EV stocks has been the incredible growth seen with incumbents such as Tesla (TSLA), as well as the recently bullish political landscape for electric vehicles spurred by President Biden's American Jobs Plan. Of course, this narrative remains strong for growth investo

  • Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

    Cryptocurrency prices bounced off 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as a heavy selloff overnight linked to concerns about a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly, but investors braced for more volatility. Bitcoin, the biggest and the best known cryptocurrency, traded around $43,000, recovering from a fall to $40,192 earlier in the session. Global markets started the week on a turbulent note after fears that Evergrande's troubles could lead to a fallout for the Chinese and global economies prompted a selloff in riskier assets.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as stocks across all sectors fall on COVID-19 concerns and China weakness. Investors also await the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting beginning on Tuesday. Palantir traded higher on abnormally high volume over the last week amid increasing retail investor interest in the stock. The stock is up more than 5% over a 5-day period and more than 10% over a 1-month period. The average session vo

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.