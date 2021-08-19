U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.25
    -39.25 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,556.00
    -331.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,735.50
    -113.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.30
    -38.70 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.17
    -2.29 (-3.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.00
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1695
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.24
    +6.33 (+35.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    -0.0063 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6620
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,734.73
    -637.87 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.94
    -5.74 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.34
    -159.98 (-2.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

TGS Share Repurchase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TGS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oslo, Norway (19 August 2021) – On period from 12 August 2021 to 18 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 64,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 96.4758 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 718,705 own shares, representing 0.613% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions

Date

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (NOK)

Total daily transaction value (NOK)

13-Aug-21

20,000

97.4152

1,948,304

16-Aug-21

20,000

95.6292

1,912,584

17-Aug-21

10,000

95.8120

958,120

18-Aug-21

14,000

96.8172

1,355,441

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated)

589,605

118.5671

69,907,748

Accumulated under the buy-back program

653,605

116.4039

76,082,196

The issuer's holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 718,705 own shares, corresponding to 0.613% of TGS' share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.


About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record in Hong Kong as China Widens Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 5.4% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • World markets head lower as Federal Reserve taper fears realised

    Worries about US tapering soured the mood in markets.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Stocks to Commodities Sink on Fed Taper Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets tumbled across the board, as investors fled to the safety of U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, amid concern the Federal Reserve may start tapering stimulus this year even as the delta virus variant undermines global growth.U.S. stock-index futures plummeted, with contracts on the S&P 500 Index losing as much as 1.1%, and European stocks slid the most in a month. Commodities slumped, as iron ore tumbled more than 10% and oil headed for the longest slump since the early

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • European stocks skid after Fed minutes, with miners tumbling

    European stocks slumped on Thursday, with mining stocks losing ground after minutes from the last Federal Reserve interest-rate-setting committee indicating it was soon going to start reducing the rate of bond purchases.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.